St. Charles County Ambulance District debuts new EMS stations
St. Charles County Ambulance District responded to approximately 50,000 calls for service this year, a number that has grown by nearly 50 percent over the last decade and continues to climb.
Vacant St. Augustine church in north St. Louis damaged in fire
ST. LOUIS — A vacant north St. Louis church built in the 1800s that a St. Louis County couple was working to rehab was damaged in a fire Thursday night. Firefighters in north St. Louis worked to put out a fire at around 7 p.m. at the vacant St. Augustine Catholic Church at the intersection of West Hebert Street and Lismore Street.
midriversnewsmagazine.com
St. Charles County proposes $123 million for 2023 Transportation Improvement Projects
The county currently proposes to fund 89 road projects in 2023, across seven cities and in unincorporated St. Charles County, totaling $125,353,072. At its meeting on Dec. 5, the County Council introduced Bill No. 5127 outlining Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP) funding for 2023-2025. Amanda Brauer, the county’s traffic and roads manager, requested the bill. The council is expected to vote on it on Dec. 19, the final scheduled council meeting for 2022.
Man killed by police in St. Louis County identified
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A man was shot and killed in suburban St. Louis Tuesday after he charged at police detectives who were trying to arrest him, St. Louis County officials said. He has been identified as Mark Davenport, 48, of Rolla. Maryland Heights detectives had been searching for...
New coffee shop opens in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Coffee lovers, rejoice! A New Orleans-based coffee chain is bringing its brews to the St. Louis area. PJ’s Coffee is opening its second Missouri shop in St. Charles County next week. The coffee chain opened its first Missouri location in Platte City, which is near Kansas City, and has plans to open a third location in Lake St. Louis.
St. Louis alderman says he was threatened ahead of teen curfew proposal
ST. LOUIS — The day before he presented a teen curfew proposal to his fellow St. Louis Board of Aldermen, Brandon Bosley has growing safety concerns. "This person just called the general board," said Alderman Bosley. The third ward alderman said shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, someone called St....
mymoinfo.com
MoDOT adding a few more upgrade plans to the I-55 third lane extension project in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plans to add a few additional projects to the upcoming I-55 road work plan. The I-55 project will add a third lane of traffic both north and southbound on I-55 from Route Z in Pevely to the Highway 67 interchange south of Festus.
krcgtv.com
Wallet found in St. Louis offers no clues in Osage Beach man's death
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The wallet of a man found dead in Miller County Wednesday was found in St. Louis recently, but detectives say it offers no clue as to the events that led to Ralph Toby Pannier's death and subsequent discovery in a wooded area near Tuscumbia. A person...
KFVS12
Marijuana now legal in Mo.; one Heartland dispensary ready to serve recreational users
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One month ago, Missouri voters approved Amendment 3, making recreational marijuana legal in the state. The new law officially went into effect on Thursday, December 8, but that doesn’t mean you can legally buy it just yet, or use it everywhere, and that comes with some confusion.
KMOV
Jones signs order establishing reparations commission in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order establishing a reparations commission in St. Louis City. The order was signed Wednesday, the mayor’s office says. The commission will consist of nine members, all of whom must be city residents and come from different backgrounds, including civil rights advocates, clergy members, attorneys, academics, public health professionals and younger people.
‘This is bonkers’ St. Louis County Assessor addresses 2022 personal property tax bills
Taxpayers passing through the St. Louis County Government Center in St. Ann describe one of the more difficult aspects of the holiday season on Wednesday.
North St. Louis church goes up in flames
A huge church on West Herbert and Parnell in North St. Louis catches fire.
Staff member and student in fight at Riverview Gardens school
A fight between a staff member and a student inside a classroom on Monday was caught on video.
Driver wanted in East St. Louis hit-and-run
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Nearly two weeks after a deadly hit-and-run collision in East St. Louis, police are searching for the accused driver and a vehicle. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Nov. 22 on Illinois Route 157. A 42-year-old man from Arnold, Missouri, died in the crash.
St. Louis County pet shelter overflowing with dogs
OLIVETTE, Mo. – The Animal Protection Association of Missouri is asking for help clearing a shelter overflowing with dogs. The APA Olivette says that many of these dogs have been in the shelter for months. They are looking for people to foster or adopt the dogs. Adoption fees are only $25 now through December 11 […]
advantagenews.com
One dead in Tuesday night crash near Hartford
A former Roxana High standout wrestler is dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Illinois Route 3 near Hartford. According to information from the Illinois State Police, the crash happened just before 10pm at the New Poag Road intersection. A vehicle driven by 22-year-old Alexander C. Maguire of Wood...
St. Louis Hills residents take neighborhood security into their own hands
Car thefts and break-ins continue to plague the entire region. But the St. Louis Hills Neighborhood Association is taking things into its own hands, along with one resident who is a software programmer.
KFVS12
Landowners in southeast Mo. with glade, woodland, forest habitats on their property can apply for land management assistance
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Landowners in southeast Missouri can apply for help through the Regional Conservation Partnership Programs to receive help to improve glade, woodland and forest habitats. According to a release from the Missouri Department of Conservation, they are partnering with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources...
KSDK
Environmental Protection Agency blocked from testing St. Charles well water
This comes after the city shut down five of its seven wells over contamination concerns. 5 On Your Side's Elyse Schoenig has the latest.
mymoinfo.com
Friday early morning accidents in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single vehicle accident in Jefferson County on Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2001 Ford F150 driven by 26-year-old Kolleen Hughes was driving on Highway 30 west of Whisper Valley Road when she travelled off the south side of the road to avoid a deer and overturned.
