ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
midriversnewsmagazine.com

St. Charles County proposes $123 million for 2023 Transportation Improvement Projects

The county currently proposes to fund 89 road projects in 2023, across seven cities and in unincorporated St. Charles County, totaling $125,353,072. At its meeting on Dec. 5, the County Council introduced Bill No. 5127 outlining Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP) funding for 2023-2025. Amanda Brauer, the county’s traffic and roads manager, requested the bill. The council is expected to vote on it on Dec. 19, the final scheduled council meeting for 2022.
FOX2Now

Man killed by police in St. Louis County identified

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A man was shot and killed in suburban St. Louis Tuesday after he charged at police detectives who were trying to arrest him, St. Louis County officials said. He has been identified as Mark Davenport, 48, of Rolla. Maryland Heights detectives had been searching for...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
5 On Your Side

New coffee shop opens in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Coffee lovers, rejoice! A New Orleans-based coffee chain is bringing its brews to the St. Louis area. PJ’s Coffee is opening its second Missouri shop in St. Charles County next week. The coffee chain opened its first Missouri location in Platte City, which is near Kansas City, and has plans to open a third location in Lake St. Louis.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Jones signs order establishing reparations commission in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order establishing a reparations commission in St. Louis City. The order was signed Wednesday, the mayor’s office says. The commission will consist of nine members, all of whom must be city residents and come from different backgrounds, including civil rights advocates, clergy members, attorneys, academics, public health professionals and younger people.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Driver wanted in East St. Louis hit-and-run

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Nearly two weeks after a deadly hit-and-run collision in East St. Louis, police are searching for the accused driver and a vehicle. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Nov. 22 on Illinois Route 157. A 42-year-old man from Arnold, Missouri, died in the crash.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX 2

St. Louis County pet shelter overflowing with dogs

OLIVETTE, Mo. – The Animal Protection Association of Missouri is asking for help clearing a shelter overflowing with dogs. The APA Olivette says that many of these dogs have been in the shelter for months. They are looking for people to foster or adopt the dogs. Adoption fees are only $25 now through December 11 […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

One dead in Tuesday night crash near Hartford

A former Roxana High standout wrestler is dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Illinois Route 3 near Hartford. According to information from the Illinois State Police, the crash happened just before 10pm at the New Poag Road intersection. A vehicle driven by 22-year-old Alexander C. Maguire of Wood...
HARTFORD, IL
KFVS12

Landowners in southeast Mo. with glade, woodland, forest habitats on their property can apply for land management assistance

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Landowners in southeast Missouri can apply for help through the Regional Conservation Partnership Programs to receive help to improve glade, woodland and forest habitats. According to a release from the Missouri Department of Conservation, they are partnering with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Friday early morning accidents in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single vehicle accident in Jefferson County on Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2001 Ford F150 driven by 26-year-old Kolleen Hughes was driving on Highway 30 west of Whisper Valley Road when she travelled off the south side of the road to avoid a deer and overturned.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy