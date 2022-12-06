Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
27 dilapidated houses to be taken down in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council has hired a demolition company to take down more dilapidated buildings that could be a safety hazard for the public. The city has experienced collapsing buildings over the past few years. A construction company bid for over $148,000 was approved to take down 27 structures. The council will finish the final paperwork with Cullum Construction by the end of next week.
kicks96news.com
Runaway Child, Grass Fire, and More in Leake
7:21 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Natchez Trace Park Rangers responded to an accident on the Natchez Trace Parkway near Forest Grove Rd. It was reported that a vehicle swerved to miss another and wrecked. No injuries were reported. 8:53 a.m. – Carthage Police and Leake County Deputies...
WTOK-TV
Gas leak forces evacuations at Aldersgate
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A gas leak that has since been repaired forced the evacuation of some residents of Aldersgate Retirement Community Wednesday evening. According to Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett, a utility company was doing work on Cottage Lane when a gas line was hit. Crews were still...
WTOK-TV
Man on bike hit by car near Meridian Burger King
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man on a bicycle was hit by a car near Burger King on 8th Street in Meridian Wednesday night just after 6 p.m. News 11 arrived on scene shortly after the incident. Paramedics were tending to the man on the ground. The driver of the...
WTOK-TV
Cooler air is on the way by the end of next week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY!! We got off to a very foggy start over the area this morning. Light scattered showers move in through lunchtime. Most of us will stay dry from the rain, but we will get a cloudy view all day. Saturday rain chances are also slim...
WTOK-TV
MPD investigating Thursday shootings
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police confirm two people were shot in separate shootings Thursday. The MPD said a woman was shot in the back and arm around 7:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Drive. The second shooting took place at Grandview Gas and Go. Police...
kicks96news.com
Mailbox Meddler and a Large Tree Down in Leake
6:16 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and MS HWY Patrol were alerted to an accident that occurred on Hwy 43 near Whalen Rd when a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported. 9:45 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a theft in progress at a...
WTOK-TV
City councilwoman has questions related to the Meridian Police Department
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Ward 5 Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey raised questions about the Meridian Police Department during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Lindsey had 27 questions that referenced city surveillance cameras, the recruitment of and training for new officers, the presence of gang leaders and even gun laws. Board President Dwayne Davis and Mayor Jimmie Smith asked Lindsey not to read from her list since Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young was not present at the meeting. Lindsey spoke to News 11 afterward.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 7, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 6, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
impact601.com
Beloved Bay Springs principal fatally injured in one-vehicle incident
A one-vehicle incident involving a Bay Springs principal resulted in a fatality Wednesday morning. According to EMA Director Hudson Jenkins, just after 11 a.m., multiple first responders and law enforcement were called out to a one-vehicle incident. The driver of the vehicle who was fatally injured was identified as Russell...
WTOK-TV
Many mourn, remember late Jasper County area principal, pastor Russell Jones
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Many across the Pine Belt are mourning after news that a beloved principal and pastor was involved in a fatal one-vehicle crash in Jasper County Wednesday. According to Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby, the accident took place on County Road 17, about a half...
WTOK-TV
Revitalization efforts ongoing in York, Alabama
YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - The city of York, Alabama, may be small but they are on an upward climb to becoming bigger and better as revitalization efforts unfold. York has a population of about 3,000 people but that’s not stopping the city council nor residents from working to draw in others to the city.
WTOK-TV
Macon man injured, Ala. man dies from injuries in Dec. 5 wreck
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Citronelle, Ala., man died as a result of his injuries in a Dec. 5 wreck that also injured a Macon, Miss., man. 63-year-old Mark. S. Stricker, of Citronelle, was critically injured when the 2006 GMC Sierra pickup he was driving collided head-on with the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Clayton L. Geter, 32, of Macon.
WTOK-TV
Rain showers return for Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Happy Thursday! We are one day closer to the weekend and it will be another great day to get outside and enjoy warm but rain free weather conditions. High temperatures today are in the upper 70s another record challenging high temperature day. Overnight lows are in the lower 60s, temperatures remain well above the average for overnight lows as well.
WTOK-TV
Local medical marijuana dispensary set to open in January
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are under construction in many areas of the state. News 11 has an update on a local medical marijuana business, Legally Rooted Cannabis Dispensary. This homegrown dispensary is owned and operated by Wayne Williams and his business partner, Michael Grace. The shop is...
WDAM-TV
Laurel man accused of 4 counts of animal cruelty
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to a dog and being a felon in possession of a firearm after a search warrant was served this week. According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, two different police divisions were involved...
WTOK-TV
Monday night shooting puts Lauderdale County man on life support
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun told News 11 that deputies were called about a disturbance on Jeff Davis School Road just before 11 p.m. Monday. Deputies arrived and found a man who had been shot. He was immediately transported for medical care. Lauderdale County Coroner...
WTOK-TV
Deputies say burglary suspect caught in the act
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County deputies arrested 31-year-old Dyques Wilson Tuesday night after officials said he was caught breaking into a house in Toomsuba. Wilson is charged with one count of disturbance of a family and one count of burglary of a dwelling house, according to Chief Deputy...
WTOK-TV
MSU Meridian fall commencement held Thursday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University-Meridian had its fall commencement Thursday at the Riley Center, with 124 students graduating, among them nine honors graduates and a Riley Scholar. Joining the platform party this year was Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr. and IHL board member, Bruce Martin,...
WDAM-TV
Charge filed against WCHS student in Tuesday’s incident
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A charge has been filed against the Wayne County High School student in connection to Tuesday’s incident. According to the Wayne County School District Superintendent Tommy Branch, WCSD Police Chief Chris Sargent filed a charge of possession of a weapon on campus against the 16-year-old boy in Wayne County Youth Court. Other charges are possibly pending.
