ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Deion Sanders hires new OC at Colorado, JT Daniels enters transfer portal again; total news overload

By Matt Zemek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JhtAz_0jZLjhgE00

College football games have been played. The regular season is over. Now college football is shifting into roster and coaching staff reconstruction for the 2023 season. The transfer portal stampede has begun. The coaching carousel is spinning. The early signing period is not too far away. NFL draft declarations are being made. There’s so much to keep track of throughout the sport. We’ll poke around and see if some national stories outside the Pac-12 footprint have any relevance for USC, but our main focus is on the Pac-12, since USC will be part of the conference for one more season in 2023.

Here are just some of the major news stories that emerged in Pac-12 football over the past 24 hours, with help from our friends at Buffaloes Wire and Ducks Wire:

WR JACOB COWING STAYS AT ARIZONA

ANDREW VORHEES NEWS

TULI TUIPULOTU NEWS

TRAVIS HUNTER

WILLIE TAGGART

BOWL SCHEDULE CHANGE FOR OREGON STATE VS FLORIDA -- ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR 4:30 PACIFIC

BRETT NEILON NEWS

HUNTER ECHOLS NFL DRAFT

CAL TO UCLA TRANSFER

INCOMING TRANSFER TO ARIZONA STATE

ARIZONA NEWS

USC RECRUITING

JT DANIELS

ASU PICKS UP FORMER CLAY HELTON USC ASSISTANT

LINCOLN RILEY: 2022 COACH OF THE YEAR FINALIST

PAC-12 FIRST AND SECOND TEAMS

PAC-12 COACH OF THE YEAR

PAC-12 OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

PAC-12 DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

CAL HIRES OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Former Colorado recruit puts Deion Sanders on blast

The drama surrounding Deion Sanders‘s hire at Colorado continues as we’ve seen some current players and incoming recruits react to the news. Carson Mott, a three-star edge rusher previously committed to play for the Buffaloes, now says that Sanders pulled his offer off the table after he was hired. Just spoke to the new Colorado Read more... The post Former Colorado recruit puts Deion Sanders on blast appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss

Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If Lincoln Riley and USC want to upgrade at defensive coordinator, they better act quickly

The coaching carousel is spinning. USC isn’t looking for a head coach, and of course, its defensive coordinator spot is currently occupied. However, with coaching jobs opening up, it’s certainly a situation in which the Trojans and Lincoln Riley could encourage certain members of their staff to “pursue new opportunities,” in the parlance of the industry.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

College Head Coach Steps Down To Join Deion Sanders' Staff

It appears college football coaches are eager to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado. Mississippi Valley State announced on Thursday that head coach Vincent Dancy has resigned. He's leaving the program behind so he can make an impact on Colorado's staff. Jerryl Briggs, the president of Mississippi Valley State, released...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly On Verge Of Flipping Major Recruit

Deion Sanders has been active in recruiting since being hired as the head coach at Colorado last Saturday. Sanders has already secured a four-star wide receiver in the class of 2025 and is now reportedly on the verge of adding a four-star running back in the 2023 cycle. Making things more interesting is the fact this ballcarrier had been committed to a major program until Thursday.
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To Deion Sanders Leaving Jackson State

Jemele Hill joined "The Le Batard Show" on Wednesday to discuss Deion Sanders' hiring at the University of Colorado. Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State after three seasons to take over in Boulder has been a somewhat polarizing one. While many are happy Sanders was able to translate his success...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Breaking: 5-Star Running Back Announces His De-Commitment

Rueben Owens, the No. 2 running back from the 2023 class, has decommitted from Louisville. He announced this decision just moments ago on social media. "I would like to thank the Louisville family and fans for all of the love you have shown me throughout this process. This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens tweeted. "After talking to my parents and taking everything into consideration I have decided to decommit from the University of Louisville. I will remain prayerful and grateful in this journey."
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Rueben Owens Flips His Commitment

Rueben Owens, a five-star running back and the No. 2 overall player at his position, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings, de-committed from Louisville earlier on Wednesday. Wednesday night, he found a new home. The five-star running back has officially flipped his commitment from Louisville to Texas A&M. "BREAKING: Five-Star RB Rueben...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
AL.com

Alabama assistant will reportedly be Deion Sanders’ defensive coordinator at Colorado

The first departure from Alabama’s coaching staff is reportedly headed to one of the more fascinating programs in the nation. Defensive backs coach Charles Kelly is headed to Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado to be its defensive coordinator, the Boulder Daily Camera reported Wednesday afternoon. FootballScoop reported the Colorado interest in Kelly earlier in the week.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment

Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
LOUISVILLE, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Potential shakeup coming to NBC's Notre Dame broadcast team?

To put it very politely, Notre Dame fans were not pleased with NBC’s broadcasters for their team’s games this past season. Jac Collinsworth and Jason Garrett called the game action, and those were the two who received the most wrath. Not receiving quite as much were sideline reporter Zora Stephenson and coverage host Kathryn Tappen, the lone incumbent on the coverage who previously had worked the sidelines.
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Spun

3 Big Names Mentioned For The Purdue Football Job

Fresh off an appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game, Purdue is looking for a new head football coach. Jeff Brohm left the Boilermakers on Wednesday to return to Louisville, where he played in the early 1990s and coached from 2003-08. Replacing Brohm won't be easy, but Purdue should have a number of intriguing candidates at its disposal.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

Pac-12 Commissioner's Comment On Deion Sanders Goes Viral

The Pac-12 is still searching for a new media rights deal and commissioner George Kliavkoff doesn't seem to mind. One reason for that is due to Colorado hiring Deion Sanders away from Jackson State. Kliavkoff thinks that "he adds Value" to future negotiations with networks. There's not expected to be...
COLORADO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy