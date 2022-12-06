ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
usf.edu

Pine Island residents are frustrated over the lack of services and help

Being tucked away far from the gridlock, the bustle and the noise of the neighboring mainland Fort Myers has generally been a blessing for people who call Pine Island home. But after Hurricane Ian upended so many lives on this northern Lee County barrier island close to 70 days ago, residents are growing increasingly frustrated by what they say is a lack of communication, attention and a dearth of services they believe are being provided to wealthier hurricane-battered barrier islands.
LEE COUNTY, FL
northfortmyersneighbor.com

Hurricane Ian recovery legislative requests discussed by School Board

The Lee County School Board this week began the conversation of its legislative priorities, which includes three “asks” in business and finance to address post Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The post Hurricane Ian recovery legislative requests, which have not been approved yet, include a “special allocation to provide...
LEE COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Hurricane Ian Deaths Up To 144

Medical examiners have confirmed 144 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with 67 in Lee County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Friday. The number of confirmed Ian-related deaths has gradually increased and was 141 on Dec. 1. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

City of Naples to pursue redesign of entire Naples Pier

The Naples Pier, a 1,000-foot-long boardwalk that has been a landmark of Collier County for more than a century, sustained significant damages when Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida in September. Now, city staff is working to make the pier a favorite gathering place for residents and visitors. For City Manager...
NAPLES, FL
ABC Action News

Hurricane Ian victims struggling with insurance claim payouts seek help from public adjusters

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two months after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, we’re finding out that homeowners with damage are struggling with insurance claim payouts. “You pay your insurance and you expect to get that back, especially when you've never had a claim in almost 30 years we've lived in that home,” exclaimed Iona Homeowner Teresa Hall. “I'm flabbergasted. Really, I just think it's so upsetting. I mean, it makes it hard to sleep at night. What are we ever going to get back in our home? Can we afford to get back in our home?”
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Major changes possible for Sanibel Causeway in proposed plan

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — Could the Sanibel Causeway, as we once knew it, be gone forever? On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) representatives presented permanent rebuilding plans to the city, suggesting major changes to its structure. The goal is to rebuild with the intent of the causeway...
northfortmyersneighbor.com

Lee School Board agrees to continue conversation about Guardian Program

The School Board of Lee County, after a lengthy discussion, agreed to have further conversations about the Guardian Program and what it would entail to implement in the School District during an executive session to be held next month. “I think this might be our third briefing on this,” Board...
LEE COUNTY, FL
floridaweekly.com

Happy Hour Acres is a garden to help beautify Punta Gorda’s east side

It takes a garden to raise a village, and that’s what’s happening at Happy Hour Acres. The long, narrow plot of city land is part of the community’s urban gardens program. Recently, Charlotte High School ROTC students, TEAM Punta Gorda volunteers and representatives from Happy Hour Marketplace...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Part of south Fort Myers shopping center sells for $13.2M

The southeast chunk of the Market Square shopping center in south Fort Myers sold for $13.2 million. The stretch of four mid-sized retail stores combines 65,688 square feet of space, costing about $201 per square foot. Jim Shiebler, a commercial real estate broker with Marcus & Millichap, spent two years...
FORT MYERS, FL
fox13news.com

Local environmental groups help clear waterways of Hurricane Ian debris

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. - When Hurricane Ian destroyed homes along Florida's gulf coast, all that debris went everywhere, including into the water. In Englewood, scrap metal, parts of roofs and so much more are still visible in the water. Hurricane Ian took a lot from residents at Holiday Estates in Englewood,...
ENGLEWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy