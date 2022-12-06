Read full article on original website
usf.edu
Pine Island residents are frustrated over the lack of services and help
Being tucked away far from the gridlock, the bustle and the noise of the neighboring mainland Fort Myers has generally been a blessing for people who call Pine Island home. But after Hurricane Ian upended so many lives on this northern Lee County barrier island close to 70 days ago, residents are growing increasingly frustrated by what they say is a lack of communication, attention and a dearth of services they believe are being provided to wealthier hurricane-battered barrier islands.
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Hurricane Ian recovery legislative requests discussed by School Board
The Lee County School Board this week began the conversation of its legislative priorities, which includes three “asks” in business and finance to address post Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The post Hurricane Ian recovery legislative requests, which have not been approved yet, include a “special allocation to provide...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents concerned over cost of city’s utilities extension project
It could cost taxpayers $35,000 to expand utility services by 2040 Cape Coral after the city council voted to approve a plan to do just that. That price tag is almost double what some of their neighbors paid not too long ago. Kevin Burkett moved into his home about a...
Florida residents want answers after beach lots deemed 'unbuildable' after Ian
A group of Florida residents wants answers from the Fort Myers Beach local planning agency after lots they bought years ago were deemed "unbuildable" after Hurricane Ian.
Final days for Hurricane Ian debris pickup in Fort Myers
The City of Fort Myers says the last day for Hurricane Ian debris removal is December 11th. The city plans to get back to regular sanitation operations by December 19th.
Florida Hurricane Ian Deaths Up To 144
Medical examiners have confirmed 144 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with 67 in Lee County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Friday. The number of confirmed Ian-related deaths has gradually increased and was 141 on Dec. 1. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28
City of Cape Coral hosting a citywide clean up event
City of Cape Coral hosting a citywide clean up event. Looking to get rid of that debris in the city.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Rezoning proposed for 43 acres on Colonial Boulevard, Winkler Avenue in Fort Myers
Fort Myers City Council approved permission to advertise for a public hearing Jan. 3 to consider a rezoning request of 42.5 acres at 3851 and 3821 Colonial Blvd. and 3850 Winkler Ave. The request from commercial general zoning designation to commercial intensive would allow the applicant and property owner, Hope...
gulfshorebusiness.com
City of Naples to pursue redesign of entire Naples Pier
The Naples Pier, a 1,000-foot-long boardwalk that has been a landmark of Collier County for more than a century, sustained significant damages when Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida in September. Now, city staff is working to make the pier a favorite gathering place for residents and visitors. For City Manager...
FRLA launches Disaster Relief Fund to help businesses impacted by Hurricane Ian
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Independent restaurants and businesses impacted by Hurricane Ian could be eligible for some relief. Shortly after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, the Florida Lodging & Restaurant Association launched a disaster relief fund to help those independent businesses recover. “We saw so many of our...
ABC Action News
Hurricane Ian victims struggling with insurance claim payouts seek help from public adjusters
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two months after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, we’re finding out that homeowners with damage are struggling with insurance claim payouts. “You pay your insurance and you expect to get that back, especially when you've never had a claim in almost 30 years we've lived in that home,” exclaimed Iona Homeowner Teresa Hall. “I'm flabbergasted. Really, I just think it's so upsetting. I mean, it makes it hard to sleep at night. What are we ever going to get back in our home? Can we afford to get back in our home?”
NBC 2
Major changes possible for Sanibel Causeway in proposed plan
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — Could the Sanibel Causeway, as we once knew it, be gone forever? On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) representatives presented permanent rebuilding plans to the city, suggesting major changes to its structure. The goal is to rebuild with the intent of the causeway...
Fort Myers Beach real estate market not slowing down despite Hurricane Ian damage
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Properties on Fort Myers Beach are up for sale and experts say they’re selling fast. Damaged homes that have been gutted to stilts are selling between $500,000 to upwards of four million. “It’s priced according to the dirt right now, not according to...
LCSO: Non-credible threat to North and South Fort Myers High Schools
Lee County Sheriff's Office is aware of a non-credible threat to North Fort Myers High School and South Fort Myers High School.
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Lee School Board agrees to continue conversation about Guardian Program
The School Board of Lee County, after a lengthy discussion, agreed to have further conversations about the Guardian Program and what it would entail to implement in the School District during an executive session to be held next month. “I think this might be our third briefing on this,” Board...
floridaweekly.com
Happy Hour Acres is a garden to help beautify Punta Gorda’s east side
It takes a garden to raise a village, and that’s what’s happening at Happy Hour Acres. The long, narrow plot of city land is part of the community’s urban gardens program. Recently, Charlotte High School ROTC students, TEAM Punta Gorda volunteers and representatives from Happy Hour Marketplace...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Part of south Fort Myers shopping center sells for $13.2M
The southeast chunk of the Market Square shopping center in south Fort Myers sold for $13.2 million. The stretch of four mid-sized retail stores combines 65,688 square feet of space, costing about $201 per square foot. Jim Shiebler, a commercial real estate broker with Marcus & Millichap, spent two years...
Water quality results from after Hurricane Ian
Fox 4 has reports on water quality test results in Southwest Florida in the month after Hurricane Ian.
Cape Coral residents frustrated with debris pick-up as piles keep piling up
It’s been 68 days since Hurricane Ian and debris from the storm keeps piling up. Tomorrow marks the end of federal assistance for removal. And some homeowners say they’re feeling forgotten about.
fox13news.com
Local environmental groups help clear waterways of Hurricane Ian debris
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. - When Hurricane Ian destroyed homes along Florida's gulf coast, all that debris went everywhere, including into the water. In Englewood, scrap metal, parts of roofs and so much more are still visible in the water. Hurricane Ian took a lot from residents at Holiday Estates in Englewood,...
