Every Monday morning at 8 a.m.—weather permitting—a Cessna grand caravan 208 leaves the Colombo International Airport in Ratmalana to fly east to Batticola, once the embattled space where the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) fought for years. Each week, captain Duke D’Souza and first officer Sohan Samarasinghe navigate the skies with a select group of employees from the Brandix apparel factory, which covers more than 120,000 square feet on Cemetery road, an 8-to-9-hour drive from Colombo. The employees return to Colombo for the weekend and Monday morning wing their way back to their workstations. Taking stock on the ground after taking a recent...

8 DAYS AGO