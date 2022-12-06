ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gulf of Thailand: Valeura Energy to Buy Three Offshore Blocks from Mubadala Petroleum

Oil and gas company Valeura Energy has agreed to buy three offshore blocks in the Gulf of Thailand from Mubadala Petroleum's subsidiary, Busrakham Oil & Gas. Valeura will acquire operated interest in in three offshore licences in the Gulf of Thailand that include the Nong Yao (Licence G11/48), Jasmine/Ban Yen (Licence B5/27) and Manora oil fields (Licence G1/48), which collectively currently produce approximately 21,200 bbls/d of oil, net to the interest being acquired.
Reuters

Australia leader postpones Papua New Guinea visit due to COVID illness

SYDNEY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has deferred a visit to Papua New Guinea until early next year after testing positive for COVID-19. He had been expected to visit on Monday, PNG Prime Minister James Marape said in a statement on Facebook, adding that new dates for the trip would be confirmed later.
Daily Mail

Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'

The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
US News and World Report

Nigeria's $11 Billion London Trial Will Expose Corruption, Court Hears

LONDON (Reuters) - A British lawyer representing Nigeria in a London court case in which $11 billion are at stake said on Friday the trial would reveal corruption "on an industrial scale", not only of Nigerian officials but also of British lawyers. The case stems from a contract for a...
pgjonline.com

Gasunie Set to Oversee North Sea Hydrogen Network Plan

(Reuters) — The Dutch government said it would appoint gas grid operator Gasunie to oversee plans to develop a hydrogen network in the North Sea, Energy Minister Rob Jetten said Dec. 2 in a letter to parliament. The Dutch government is due on Dec. 8 to hold a parliamentary...
pgjonline.com

Netherlands to Spend Up To $548 Million to Fill Gas Storage for Next Winter

(Reuters) — The Dutch government expects to spend up to 520.5 million euros ($548.4 million) to sufficiently fill the gas storage at Bergermeer, one of Europe's largest, in the winter of 2023-2024. Government-owned energy company EBN will be tasked to fill Bergermeer with 1.5 to 2 billion cubic meters...
CNN

Construction completed on Nigeria’s $1.5 billion Lekki Deep Sea Port

CNN — Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial center, has a storage problem. At the West African trade hub’s shipping terminals, projected demand for container space far outstrips capacity. To narrow the gap, the state has embarked on one of the region’s most ambitious infrastructure projects, Lekki Deep Sea Port.
maritime-executive.com

DP World to Modernize Somalia’s Bosaso Port as it Expands African Ops

In yet another move to expand its influence in Somalia, the DP World and Somalia’s State Government of Puntland have signed an agreement for the expansion and upgrade of the Port of Bosaso in northeastern Somalia. It becomes the second port after Berbera in the Somali peninsula to be under the DP World’s management.
Reuters

Colombia's Ecopetrol to invest up to $6.2 billion in 2023

BOGOTA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol will invest up to around 30 trillion pesos ($6.2 billion) in 2023, it said on Friday, with the main focus on energy security rather than energy transition.
Sourcing Journal

From the Factory Floor: Sri Lanka’s Brandix Perseveres Amid Challenges

Every Monday morning at 8 a.m.—weather permitting—a Cessna grand caravan 208 leaves the Colombo International Airport in Ratmalana to fly east to Batticola, once the embattled space where the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) fought for years.  Each week, captain Duke D’Souza and first officer Sohan Samarasinghe navigate the skies with a select group of employees from the Brandix apparel factory, which covers more than 120,000 square feet on Cemetery road, an 8-to-9-hour drive from Colombo. The employees return to Colombo for the weekend and Monday morning wing their way back to their workstations.  Taking stock on the ground after taking a recent...
WRAL News

Japan to jointly develop new fighter jet with UK, Italy

TOKYO — Japan announced Friday that it will jointly develop its next-generation fighter jet with the U.K. and Italy as it looks to expand defense cooperation beyond its traditional ally, the United States. The Mitsubishi F-X fighter jet will replace the aging fleet of F-2s that Japan previously developed...
AFP

Brazil's Lula appoints former mayor as finance minister

Brazil's president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday named former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad, viewed unfavorably by many in the business community, as his finance minister. Despite some of the reluctance towards Haddad, the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange's Ibovespa index was up Friday by 0.5% after the names of the future ministers were announced.

