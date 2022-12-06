Read full article on original website
Related
aogdigital.com
Gulf of Thailand: Valeura Energy to Buy Three Offshore Blocks from Mubadala Petroleum
Oil and gas company Valeura Energy has agreed to buy three offshore blocks in the Gulf of Thailand from Mubadala Petroleum's subsidiary, Busrakham Oil & Gas. Valeura will acquire operated interest in in three offshore licences in the Gulf of Thailand that include the Nong Yao (Licence G11/48), Jasmine/Ban Yen (Licence B5/27) and Manora oil fields (Licence G1/48), which collectively currently produce approximately 21,200 bbls/d of oil, net to the interest being acquired.
Australia leader postpones Papua New Guinea visit due to COVID illness
SYDNEY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has deferred a visit to Papua New Guinea until early next year after testing positive for COVID-19. He had been expected to visit on Monday, PNG Prime Minister James Marape said in a statement on Facebook, adding that new dates for the trip would be confirmed later.
Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'
The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
US News and World Report
Nigeria's $11 Billion London Trial Will Expose Corruption, Court Hears
LONDON (Reuters) - A British lawyer representing Nigeria in a London court case in which $11 billion are at stake said on Friday the trial would reveal corruption "on an industrial scale", not only of Nigerian officials but also of British lawyers. The case stems from a contract for a...
US and China in first South China Sea encounter since Xi-Biden meeting
The United States and Chinese militaries exchanged harsh words Tuesday after a US Navy warship performed the first freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) in the South China Sea since the leaders of the two powers met earlier this month in an attempt to ease tensions.
Australia has to accept Chinese power. But Albanese shows he can ride the tiger | Katharine Murphy
While the PM has already chosen sides in the superpower fight, his diplomatic coup in meeting Xi means he can start building mutual respect with Beijing
G20’s criticism of Russia shows the rise of a new Asian power. And it isn’t China
Hong Kong CNN — When world leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, issued a joint statement condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine, a familiar sentence stood out from the 1,186-page document. “Today’s era must not be of war,” it said, echoing what Indian Prime Minister...
Saudi Arabia signs Huawei deal, deepening China ties on Xi visit
RIYADH, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and China showcased deepening ties with a series of strategic deals on Thursday during a visit by President Xi Jinping, including one with tech giant Huawei, whose growing foray into the Gulf region has raised U.S. security concerns.
pgjonline.com
Gasunie Set to Oversee North Sea Hydrogen Network Plan
(Reuters) — The Dutch government said it would appoint gas grid operator Gasunie to oversee plans to develop a hydrogen network in the North Sea, Energy Minister Rob Jetten said Dec. 2 in a letter to parliament. The Dutch government is due on Dec. 8 to hold a parliamentary...
Several potential buyers in talks over Lukoil-owned refinery, Italy says
ROME, Dec 9 (Reuters) - There are several Italian and international investors interested in a Lukoil-owned refinery based in Sicily, Italy's industry ministry said on Friday, adding talks over the sale of the asset were ongoing and proved the value of the plant.
pgjonline.com
Netherlands to Spend Up To $548 Million to Fill Gas Storage for Next Winter
(Reuters) — The Dutch government expects to spend up to 520.5 million euros ($548.4 million) to sufficiently fill the gas storage at Bergermeer, one of Europe's largest, in the winter of 2023-2024. Government-owned energy company EBN will be tasked to fill Bergermeer with 1.5 to 2 billion cubic meters...
‘The so-called golden era is over’: The U.K.’s prime minister sounds the alarm over China and says the country ‘poses a systemic challenge to our values and interests’
China has grown increasingly ostracized from much of the West, with the U.S. among its most vocal opponents. But now the U.K., which previously tread softly with China, has hinted that it will take a tougher stance too. In his first foreign policy speech on Monday since taking office, U.K....
Construction completed on Nigeria’s $1.5 billion Lekki Deep Sea Port
CNN — Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial center, has a storage problem. At the West African trade hub’s shipping terminals, projected demand for container space far outstrips capacity. To narrow the gap, the state has embarked on one of the region’s most ambitious infrastructure projects, Lekki Deep Sea Port.
maritime-executive.com
DP World to Modernize Somalia’s Bosaso Port as it Expands African Ops
In yet another move to expand its influence in Somalia, the DP World and Somalia’s State Government of Puntland have signed an agreement for the expansion and upgrade of the Port of Bosaso in northeastern Somalia. It becomes the second port after Berbera in the Somali peninsula to be under the DP World’s management.
Colombia's Ecopetrol to invest up to $6.2 billion in 2023
BOGOTA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol will invest up to around 30 trillion pesos ($6.2 billion) in 2023, it said on Friday, with the main focus on energy security rather than energy transition.
From the Factory Floor: Sri Lanka’s Brandix Perseveres Amid Challenges
Every Monday morning at 8 a.m.—weather permitting—a Cessna grand caravan 208 leaves the Colombo International Airport in Ratmalana to fly east to Batticola, once the embattled space where the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) fought for years. Each week, captain Duke D’Souza and first officer Sohan Samarasinghe navigate the skies with a select group of employees from the Brandix apparel factory, which covers more than 120,000 square feet on Cemetery road, an 8-to-9-hour drive from Colombo. The employees return to Colombo for the weekend and Monday morning wing their way back to their workstations. Taking stock on the ground after taking a recent...
China's Xi calls for oil trade in yuan at Gulf summit in Riyadh
RIYADH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping told Gulf Arab leaders on Friday that China would work to buy oil and gas in yuan, a move that would support Beijing's goal to establish its currency internationally and weaken the U.S. dollar's grip on world trade.
China to use Shanghai exchange for yuan energy deals with Gulf nations - Xi
BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping said in Riyadh on Friday that China and Gulf nations should make full use of the Shanghai Petroleum and National Gas Exchange as a platform to carry out yuan settlement of oil and gas trade.
Japan to jointly develop new fighter jet with UK, Italy
TOKYO — Japan announced Friday that it will jointly develop its next-generation fighter jet with the U.K. and Italy as it looks to expand defense cooperation beyond its traditional ally, the United States. The Mitsubishi F-X fighter jet will replace the aging fleet of F-2s that Japan previously developed...
Brazil's Lula appoints former mayor as finance minister
Brazil's president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday named former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad, viewed unfavorably by many in the business community, as his finance minister. Despite some of the reluctance towards Haddad, the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange's Ibovespa index was up Friday by 0.5% after the names of the future ministers were announced.
Comments / 0