Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Con Air is Real and Based Out of Oklahoma

If I were to ask "What is JPATS?" You'd likely have no idea. Why would you? Even if we went as far as to spell it out as the Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System... still, no clue... But if I asked if you've ever heard of Con Air, who wouldn't know?
OKLAHOMA STATE
QSR magazine

Fazoli's Signs Deals in Texas and Louisiana

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fazoli’s and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces two franchise development agreements to bring Fazoli’s to Denton, Texas and Shreveport, Louisiana. The agreements will result in the long-awaited debut of the iconic Italian brand in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and...
DENTON, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Barry Mangold Leaving KWTV-DT: Where Is the Oklahoma Reporter Going?

Barry Mangold has been the go-to source for all types of news stories for the people of Oklahoma. However, the reporter has announced his departure from News 9. Barry Mangold is leaving KWTV-DT in December 2022 and moving to the next step of his career. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. They especially want to know if he will be staying in Oklahoma. Here’s what Barry Mangold said about his departure from KWTV-DT.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

OKCPD arrest man wanted for Texas murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 30-year-old wanted fugitive was arrested on Thursday by the Oklahoma City Police Department. On Dec. 8, Oklahoma City police officers working with the United States Marshals Service arrested wanted fugitive Rickey Spencer. According to OKCPD, Spencer had a warrant for murder that occurred earlier...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Where does OU rank in outgoing transfers?

The season of giving (and taking) in college football kicked off on Monday with the ubiquitous opening of the double-edged sword known as the transfer portal, and the Oklahoma football program was an active participant. At latest count, as many as 15 Oklahoma players on the 2022 roster have placed...
NORMAN, OK
Z94

16 Oklahoma Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners

When it comes to the Oklahoma lexicon, things get a little weird. Newbies to the state often hear words and phrases that'll likely have them guessing. While the notion may paint Oklahoma as a little "off" from mainstream America, the same can be said about every state in the nation.
OKLAHOMA STATE
QSR magazine

Clean Juice Franchisees Add Locations in Nebraska and Kansas

Clean Juice Franchise Partners Angela Moran-Manzitto and Sarah Peter announced today the expansion of their Nebraska-based Clean Juice franchise operations, adding two new store openings in Lakeside, NE and Overland Park, KS, and the relocation of its Old Market location to One Pacific, an open-air shopping and lifestyle center in Omaha. The locally owned USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise was met with open arms during its Lincoln and Omaha openings. The popular, fast-growing brand has created a following of loyal guests who seek healthy and organic fast casual, on-the-go food options.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KFOR

OSDH: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health says COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Sooner State are continuing to rise. OSDH announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays. On Thursday,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Chef'Store: Chocoletta's Eatery

We are heading back out to see our friends at Chocoletta's Eatery to see what they're coking up for us today. Shop where the chef's shop at the CHEF'STORE - located at 151 W. I-240 Service Rd in OKC. **This segment is sponsored by The CHEF'STORE Kitchen.**
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
QSR magazine

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill Opening New Locations in Utah

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, home of the original Sweet Pork Barbacoa, announced the grand opening celebrations of three new locations coming to Utah this fall: Salt Lake City on State Street on September 23, Pleasant Grove on North Country Boulevard on November 4, and Lone Peak on December 16. Each new location will celebrate their grand opening with a variety of giveaways and specials. The first Cafe Rio Mexican Grill opened in 1997 in Southern Utah, and since then, people have been craving the customizable, fresh, made-to-order eats created from Cafe Rio’s chef-inspired Mexican recipes.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT

