montereycountyweekly.com
A local catering business took first place for barbecue ribs at the World Food Championships.
Attention barbecue lovers: Before you book your next trip to Texas, Kansas City or Memphis in search of the most succulent-tasting meats on the planet, you might want to look local. Because according to the esteemed judges at the 2022 World Food Championships, the best ribs in the country are made right here on the Central Coast.
Winter under the big top: Season-themed circus show comes to Capitola Mall
The Flynn Creek Circus is a Mendocino County-based performance troupe making a big splash in Santa Cruz County with a three-week run beginning Dec. 16. In a big-top circus tent in the Capitola Mall parking lot, the theatrical showcase "Winter Fairytale" presents the romance of winter in the guise of multicultural folklore and circus-style entertainment.
gilroylife.com
Breaking news: Big weekend storm a reminder to be flood ready
Get ready for heavy rains on Friday night and through Saturday. “A strong low-pressure system over the Gulf of Alaska will spin into California late Friday night and into Saturday morning, bringing round-after-round of heavy rain and snow showers to the coast. These showers will spread to the Bay Area and Sierra Nevada by Saturday afternoon, becoming more intense along ski resorts and passes in the Tahoe area through Sunday morning. Bursts of rain and winds will then spread south along Highway 1, encompassing the LA and San Diego metros by Sunday afternoon. The stage is set for a statewide winter storm that will introduce some challenges for residents and travelers alike all weekend long.”
NBC Bay Area
Salinas Valley Virus to Blame for Rise in Cost of Lettuce
If you plan on making salad for dinner, it’s going to cost you a lot more than it did this summer. Lettuce prices are skyrocketing so much that some fast food restaurants have decided to temporarily stop serving it. Experts said prices are soaring because production in the Salinas...
MST will have new service changes starting on Saturday
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): The Monterey-Salinas Transit announced on Wednesday that several service changes will go into effect as part of their Better Bus Network starting on Saturday Dec. 10. Here is the complete list of route changes to take place. MST officials did confirm that they will still provide RIDES program passengers with the same The post MST will have new service changes starting on Saturday appeared first on KION546.
kion546.com
Nearly 2,400 units of housing and developments could be coming to Soledad
SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- More housing and developments could be on the way in the city of Soledad. Nearly 2400 hundred single and multi-family housing units could soon be coming to Soledad, which is a sign of growth for the area. Tanya Campos lives in Greenfield but works in Soledad. Her...
travelawaits.com
The Historically Romantic Holiday Event You Need To Experience In Monterey, California
If you are looking for a romantic holiday event this season that isn’t the typical Christmas tree lighting, then head to the Monterey Peninsula on California’s Central Coast for Christmas in the Adobes. This year, the signature holiday celebration is held the weekend of December 9 and 10 from 5 to 9 p.m. in Monterey, California.
KSBW.com
Salinas police department introduces K9 officer Checo
SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Police Department has introduced K9 Checo as an addition to the Violence Suppression Task Force. Checo is a 1.5-year-old Belgium Malinois from Mexico, who is named after Formula One driver Sergio “Checo” Perez. Checo is a certified narcotics detection canine. According to...
KSBW.com
Volunteers needed for Salinas Children's Shopping Tour
SALINAS, Calif. — The annual Salinas Children's Shopping Tour is happening Dec. 10, and organizers say they need more volunteers. Each year, hundreds of local children are taken shopping for school clothes. Participating children are chosen by their teachers. Those children are paired with a chaperone who is then given a gift card to purchase clothing with the kids.
montereycountyweekly.com
Rain, snow, heavy winds predicted for Monterey County this weekend.
Looks like it’s a good weekend to curl up with your favorite book, or start that movie marathon you’ve queued up in your favorite streaming service. Heavy thunderstorms are expected in the Central Coast region this weekend, with experts warning against outdoor activities and advising residents to take extra precautions while traveling.
‘Tireless champion’ killed by San Jose driver
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A beloved community leader in San Jose was killed by a “reckless” driver as she was leading a religious procession on foot Wednesday night, according to the victim’s friends. The victim was identified by San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo as Maria Marcelo. “Our community lost a tireless champion, and many […]
KSBW.com
3 men from Monterey were aboard the USS Arizona when it sank on Pearl Harbor
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Many honored the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor throughout the Central Coast as more than 2,400 Americans were killed on the United States’ naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii in 1941. Video Player: Pearl Harbor 81st anniversary remembrance. During the attack,...
Missing San Jose boy found
UPDATE: Donovan has been found safe. PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is searching for a boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon. 12-year-old Donovan, a San Jose resident whose last name was not provided by police, walked away from a family member’s medical appointment at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 […]
SPCA Monterey County looking for owners of stray horse found in Aromas
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- SPCA Monterey County is looking for the owner of a mare found in Aromas on Dec. 1. According to SPCA Monterey, the bay mare was found between Graniterock and Livestock 101 but was not known by the workers at Livestock 101. The mare is currently at SPCA Monterey County while they search The post SPCA Monterey County looking for owners of stray horse found in Aromas appeared first on KION546.
tinyhousetalk.com
Leaving Santa Cruz for Tiny Home in the Mountains
Tracy and her family were ready for something different. Living in closer quarters in Santa Cruz during lockdowns was exhausting, but there was something magical about getting away to the mountains where her parents lived. They’re now proud owners of a tiny house on wheels built by New Frontier Design....
KSBW.com
Pacific Grove schools briefly placed on lockdown after reports of armed man
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Pacific Grove schools went into lockdown on Thursday after receiving reports of a suspicious person with a handgun in the Fairview Shopping Center. A witness to the incident reported seeing the suspicious person drive away in a gray Honda and provided the license plate number to police, according to investigators.
KSBW.com
Watsonville receives grant to improve treatment facility
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced $480.5 million in awards for 54 projects in order to improve California's mental health infrastructure as one facility receiving funding will be in Watsonville. Government officials say that an adult residential treatment facility in Watsonville will receive $9.3 million in funding...
Invasive mosquitoes detected in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County is urging citizens to dump any standing water after invasive mosquitos were detected in the county. The county is asking people to empty potted plant saucers, bird baths and kid's toys, tires and tarps and watering/garbage cans. The county warns these Aedes Aegypti can carry and transmit The post Invasive mosquitoes detected in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
San Jose tees up massive golf course development
The San Jose City Council has opened the door for a developer who wants to build thousands of homes on a massive former golf course on the East Side. In a unanimous decision this week, the council voted to loosen traffic impact policies and pave a path for possible development on large parcels of private recreation lands, including the 114-acre former Pleasant Hills Golf Course.
lookout.co
What’s a service fee? The story behind the new charge on your restaurant bill
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. As the friendly barista at Cat & Cloud Coffee inside the bustling Abbott Square Market in downtown Santa Cruz hands me my chai, I notice a new line item on my receipt — a 3% surcharge labeled “health contribution.” The fee, which comes out to 14 cents on my $4.75 bill, now helps cover health insurance for Cat & Cloud’s full-time employees.
