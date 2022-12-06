ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Memorial service honors Jacksonville boy fatally shot in drive-by

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family, friends and community members met Friday night to remember the life of a 13-year-old Jacksonville boy, who was killed in a drive-by shooting last weekend. Prince Holland’s mother, Chantel Brown, is not only getting the community’s support — she’s also receiving it from those who...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Nonprofit distributes food to Jacksonville residents in need

JACKSONVILLE; Fla. – Farm Share, Florida’s largest food bank, is distributing food to residents in the greater Jacksonville area who are in need this Friday and Saturday. More than 3.9 million families are suffering from food insecurity in Florida, and this nonprofit works to combat that statistic. Residents...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

New military lounge opens at Jacksonville International Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Aviation Authority on Wednesday officially opened a new military lounge at Jacksonville International Airport for active-duty service members. The military lounge is located on the baggage claim level in the site of the former United Service Organization center at JAX — which closed in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Why is it so warm this December?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – December is the month of holiday decorations, spending time with family and friends, and the return of sweatshirt weather. But so far this month, the sweatshirts have remained in the closet. Record and near-record highs have been achieved the past several days, and more records...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

How rare are December tropical systems?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Hurricane season may have come to a close, but there could be another tropical system in December. The National Hurricane Center continues to watch an area in the open Atlantic, which has a medium chance of becoming a subtropical or tropical storm by late week.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Free speech groups renew calls for DCPS to make ‘Essential Voices’ books available for students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools calls it a “review” for age appropriateness, but a free speech and human rights group is calling it a “book ban.”. There are renewed calls for school leaders to make a list of 176 books available to students, which are under review to check their content. The discussion was rekindled during Tuesday night’s Duval County School Board meeting.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Family turns to I-TEAM after loved one’s gravesite vandalized nearly a dozen times over 7 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local family is turning to the News4JAX I-TEAM after their loved one’s gravesite has been vandalized nearly a dozen times over the past seven years. Lauren Holthouse says vandals are responsible for graffiti, damaging crosses and other items, and pouring alcohol on her husband’s gravesite at the Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Cemetery on Beach Boulevard.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Changing Homelessness Jacksonville selected for $2.5 million grant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the largest agencies serving Duval County’s homeless population will receive a $2.5 million grant from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Changing Homelessness was selected by the Day 1 Families Fund -- a private gift organization launched by Jeff Bezos to help families in need.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville police seek help identifying potential suspect in murder investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday asked for help identifying a potential suspect as it investigates a murder. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the murder occurred Sunday at a business on Wigmore Street in the Tallyrand neighborhood. At the time, police said someone came to check on the work a man was hired to do, and that man was found dead from a gunshot wound.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

130 dogs at Jacksonville shelter in quarantine for rare respiratory virus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One dog has tested positive for pneumovirus at Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services shelter. It’s a contagious respiratory virus that ACPS does not commonly see in its dog population. Symptoms of pneumovirus are similar to other respiratory viruses and include coughing, sneezing and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

