Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Missing 15-year-old Middleburg boy found, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic violence after being found hiding in closet, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekendDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Orange Park board recommends Bradley Park tree replanting planJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Free event celebrates opening of new Baptist Clay Medical Campus with food trucks, giveaways, toursZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Memorial service honors Jacksonville boy fatally shot in drive-by
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family, friends and community members met Friday night to remember the life of a 13-year-old Jacksonville boy, who was killed in a drive-by shooting last weekend. Prince Holland’s mother, Chantel Brown, is not only getting the community’s support — she’s also receiving it from those who...
News4Jax.com
Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments
OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash, as written by News4JAX’s news partner News 6 Click Orlando. Jerry Kirkpatrick,...
News4Jax.com
Nonprofit distributes food to Jacksonville residents in need
JACKSONVILLE; Fla. – Farm Share, Florida’s largest food bank, is distributing food to residents in the greater Jacksonville area who are in need this Friday and Saturday. More than 3.9 million families are suffering from food insecurity in Florida, and this nonprofit works to combat that statistic. Residents...
News4Jax.com
New military lounge opens at Jacksonville International Airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Aviation Authority on Wednesday officially opened a new military lounge at Jacksonville International Airport for active-duty service members. The military lounge is located on the baggage claim level in the site of the former United Service Organization center at JAX — which closed in...
News4Jax.com
Watchdog group ranks Florida No. 2 in US for puppy scams, and yes, many ads look legit
The website veterinarians.org said it’s tracking hundreds of online puppy scams in 15 states, including Florida, and some are cheating buyers out of thousands of dollars. California tops the list of puppy scams, followed by the Sunshine State. Just days ago, Angie Morante, of Pembroke Pines, lost $700. She...
News4Jax.com
Drought is expanding across our area. Here’s where — and when it might end
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – The lack of rain continues to take its toll across the region, and dry conditions are now expanding eastward. Last week’s Drought Monitor from the National Drought Mitigation Center showed dry conditions primarily along the I-75 corridor and in coastal sections of Southeast Georgia.
News4Jax.com
Why is it so warm this December?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – December is the month of holiday decorations, spending time with family and friends, and the return of sweatshirt weather. But so far this month, the sweatshirts have remained in the closet. Record and near-record highs have been achieved the past several days, and more records...
News4Jax.com
Mother invites community to memorial service for 13-year-old killed in drive-by
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The mother of a local 13-year-old who was killed in a drive-by shooting while on his way home from a football tryout is inviting the community to his memorial service and funeral. Prince Holland was one of five people who were inside an SUV that was...
News4Jax.com
Prominent local political donor, businessman found dead in Atlantic Beach was subject of JSO investigation
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – A prominent Northeast Florida businessman and well-known political donor has died. According to multiple sources, Kent Stermon was found dead in his car at the Mayport Post Office in Atlantic Beach on Thursday night. He was 50 years old. Police said foul play is not...
News4Jax.com
How rare are December tropical systems?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Hurricane season may have come to a close, but there could be another tropical system in December. The National Hurricane Center continues to watch an area in the open Atlantic, which has a medium chance of becoming a subtropical or tropical storm by late week.
News4Jax.com
‘I feel blessed’: Hundreds in need receive cold-weather gear through local clothing drive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Volunteers gave away thousands of sweaters, jackets, blankets, long-sleeved shirts, even socks and shoes, on Wednesday to keep people warm during the winter at the annual Mister Rogers Neighborhood Sweater Drive. For one local veteran, the event was a game-changer. Gregory Howard, a Vietnam War veteran,...
News4Jax.com
Local experts weigh in on WNBA star Griner being freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – WNBA star Brittney Griner was freed Thursday after being detained in Russia for nearly 10 months. The United States agreed to free convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange but fell short in negotiating the release of Paul Whelan, an American detained in Russia for nearly four years.
News4Jax.com
Free speech groups renew calls for DCPS to make ‘Essential Voices’ books available for students
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools calls it a “review” for age appropriateness, but a free speech and human rights group is calling it a “book ban.”. There are renewed calls for school leaders to make a list of 176 books available to students, which are under review to check their content. The discussion was rekindled during Tuesday night’s Duval County School Board meeting.
News4Jax.com
Bodycam footage shows moment leading to ax-wielding man being shot by Jacksonville officer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday released police body-worn camera footage that was taken in April, when a man who was wielding an ax was shot and killed by an officer. It happened on April 21, when the Sheriff’s Office said police were called to...
News4Jax.com
Family turns to I-TEAM after loved one’s gravesite vandalized nearly a dozen times over 7 years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local family is turning to the News4JAX I-TEAM after their loved one’s gravesite has been vandalized nearly a dozen times over the past seven years. Lauren Holthouse says vandals are responsible for graffiti, damaging crosses and other items, and pouring alcohol on her husband’s gravesite at the Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Cemetery on Beach Boulevard.
News4Jax.com
Changing Homelessness Jacksonville selected for $2.5 million grant
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the largest agencies serving Duval County’s homeless population will receive a $2.5 million grant from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Changing Homelessness was selected by the Day 1 Families Fund -- a private gift organization launched by Jeff Bezos to help families in need.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police seek help identifying potential suspect in murder investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday asked for help identifying a potential suspect as it investigates a murder. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the murder occurred Sunday at a business on Wigmore Street in the Tallyrand neighborhood. At the time, police said someone came to check on the work a man was hired to do, and that man was found dead from a gunshot wound.
News4Jax.com
Attorney: JSO officers went ‘too far’ during traffic stop involving Navy veteran who says he was profiled
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After viewing body-worn camera video of a traffic stop involving a Navy veteran who claims he was racially profiled by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, legal experts are weighing in on the officers’ actions. There are two sides to this story. Driver Braxton Smith said...
News4Jax.com
Bodycam video shows tense traffic stop involving Jacksonville veteran who says he was racially profiled
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM on Thursday obtained body camera video that shows a traffic stop involving a local Navy veteran who said he feels like he was racially profiled. Driver Braxton Smith said officers yanked him out of his car, handcuffed him face down on the ground...
News4Jax.com
130 dogs at Jacksonville shelter in quarantine for rare respiratory virus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One dog has tested positive for pneumovirus at Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services shelter. It’s a contagious respiratory virus that ACPS does not commonly see in its dog population. Symptoms of pneumovirus are similar to other respiratory viruses and include coughing, sneezing and...
Comments / 0