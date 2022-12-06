(Reuters) — Canada's TC Energy on Thursday said it shut the 622,000 barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline due to an oil spill into a Kansas creek. The size of the leak, which occurred about 20 miles south of a key junction in Steele City, Nebraska, is currently unknown. Keystone is the primary artery shipping Canadian crude from Alberta to refiners in the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf Coast, and also sends barrels to the U.S. hub in Cushing, Oklahoma.

STEELE CITY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO