Gasunie Set to Oversee North Sea Hydrogen Network Plan
(Reuters) — The Dutch government said it would appoint gas grid operator Gasunie to oversee plans to develop a hydrogen network in the North Sea, Energy Minister Rob Jetten said Dec. 2 in a letter to parliament. The Dutch government is due on Dec. 8 to hold a parliamentary...
Netherlands to Spend Up To $548 Million to Fill Gas Storage for Next Winter
(Reuters) — The Dutch government expects to spend up to 520.5 million euros ($548.4 million) to sufficiently fill the gas storage at Bergermeer, one of Europe's largest, in the winter of 2023-2024. Government-owned energy company EBN will be tasked to fill Bergermeer with 1.5 to 2 billion cubic meters...
Pipeline Operator Kinder Morgan Forecasts Higher 2023 Betting on Strong Demand
(Reuters) — Kinder Morgan Inc. on Wednesday raised its adjusted core earnings outlook for 2023, as the U.S. pipeline operator bets on higher demand for transporting crude oil, gas-liquids and carbon dioxide. Demand for oil and gas has surged following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as sanctions against Moscow left...
Russia's central bank just issued a warning about 'new economic shocks,' and it shows the new $60/barrel cap on oil is working
Despite Kremlin's skepticism towards sanctions, its central bank foresees 'new economic shocks' due to an oil price cap and an EU ban on Russian crude.
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
TC Energy’s Keystone Pipeline Shut After Oil Release into Kansas Creek
(Reuters) — Canada's TC Energy on Thursday said it shut the 622,000 barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline due to an oil spill into a Kansas creek. The size of the leak, which occurred about 20 miles south of a key junction in Steele City, Nebraska, is currently unknown. Keystone is the primary artery shipping Canadian crude from Alberta to refiners in the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf Coast, and also sends barrels to the U.S. hub in Cushing, Oklahoma.
Commodities Trader Trafigura Doubles Profit to Hit New Record in 2022
(Reuters) — Global commodities trader Trafigura Group posted a record profit for its full year 2022, more than double last year's record, as it cashed in on unprecedented market volatility following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The privately held Geneva-based company made $7 billion in net profit for its financial...
Alaska North Slope Crude Price Falls to Lowest Since April 2020
(Reuters) — Prices for Alaska North Slope (ANS) crude fell on Tuesday to the lowest since September 2020, as refineries in California bought more crude locally and the spread between low sulfur and higher sulfur crudes widened. ANS, a medium sour crude, for February delivery traded at a discount...
