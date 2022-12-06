Read full article on original website
How To Watch/Predictions: Penn State basketball at No. 17 Illinois
Penn State opens Big Ten road play when it faces Illinois at the State Farm Center in Champaign Saturday afternoon. This is how you can watch, stream and listen to the contest, which will tip off at noon Eastern and be carried by BTN. Our score predictions are included here, as well.
Georgia football: Commitment Lawson Luckie senior highlights
Georgia was able to fend off Alabama's efforts to flip Norcross (Ga.) four-star tight end. Lawson Luckie and the legacy commitment plans to sign with the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound junior chose the Georgia Bulldogs over 24 other offers back in January. Georgia was the second school to offer Luckie, extending a scholarship a few hours after Georgia Tech on Aug. 17, 2020. Watch Luckie's senior highlights above.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois OL reportedly enters transfer portal following 1st season with Illini
Illinois football reportedly had a player enter the transfer portal on Friday. It was freshman OL Matt Fries, according to FarrellPortal on Twitter. Fries did not play in a single game for the Fighting Illini this season. Fries was a member of the 2022 recruiting class and a former 3-star OL per the 247Sports Composite. Fries originally picked Illinois over Arizona State, Indiana, Akron, and Arizona.
thechampaignroom.com
Penn State can’t be a trap game for Illinois
The Illini are coming off one of the biggest regular-season wins in the Brad Underwood era, upsetting No. 2 Texas in overtime Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. They will hope to keep the momentum up against Penn State. Coming into this season, the Illini lost their top four scorers...
Illini’s Shauna Green wins first B1G game
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball won their first Big Ten game of the year. The #19 Illini beat Rutgers at home 80-62. Sophomore Adalia McKenzie led for her team with a double double, with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Illinois head coach Shauna Green got her first B1G win. She says that the team […]
Georgia RB target Jamarion Wilcox trims list to four
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding running back Jamarion Wilcox (5-foot-9, 195) has trimmed his list of offers to four schools: Ohio State, Clemson, Kentucky and Auburn. The Tigers were his most recent offer on Dec. 5. From Kentucky's perspective, he has been recruited by defensive line coach Anwar Stewart and former...
Georgia Tech at UNC Preview
ESPN (Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander) “It’s been nice to get back into our routine. The discipline and the details that I’ve been telling the team, that’s what we have to get back to in terms of our consistency on both ends of the floor. I think the only way that you can build those habits is practice, and prior to this week we haven’t had an opportunity to practice. And so this week has been great.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis on Friday, with the Tar Heels winding down a stretch of five days off between games.
Illinois-Penn State basketball game sells out
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball team has its first home sellout of the season. The university’s athletic department announced on Wednesday that the last tickets for the team’s upcoming Saturday game against Penn State were sold earlier that day. The game will be the team’s first against a Big Ten […]
wjbc.com
Brackets released for 2022 State Farm Holiday Classic
BLOOMINGTON – The brackets for the 43rd annual State Farm Holiday Classic have been released. Brackets can be viewed and downloaded at www.theclassic.org/brackets/. Seedings were determined by a poll of participating head coaches, state-wide media and tournament committee members, with accommodations made to avoid teams playing a conference or regular season opponent through the first two rounds of the tournament, according to The Classic.
WCIA
Home Alone star reflects on movie, life in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) – The 1990’s blockbuster Home Alone is a movie everyone can enjoy. But did you know one of the stars of the movie lives here in Champaign?. Shannon Morber was 10 years old when she got her big break in the holiday classic. She played the role of a girl singing in the children’s choir.
tvtechnology.com
NextGen TV Broadcasts Begin in Champaign & Springfield-Decatur
CHAMPAIGN AND SPRINGFIELD-DECATUR, Ill.—Eight local TV stations serving the Champaign & Springfield-Decatur television market have begun broadcasting with the new NextGen TV, a.k.a. ATSC 3.0, standard. The Dec. 6 launch included WICS and WICD (the Sinclair-owned ABC affiliates), WCIA (the Nexstar-owned CBS affiliate), WRSP-TV and WCCU (the GOCOM Media...
wglt.org
Rep. Keith Sommer resigns early; Hauter likely to step in
Republican state Rep. Keith Sommer of Morton has submitted his resignation, weeks before the end of his term. The move appears to pave the way for Illinois Rep.-elect Bill Hauter to be sworn in before the spring session begins. That would give him seniority over his freshman colleagues and position him to get committee assignments sooner.
Danville mayor files challenge against opponent
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Danville Mayor Rickey Jr. has filed a challenge against one of his opponents in the race for mayor. Voters will head to the polls in the spring and as that day gets closer, Williams and Jacob Lane are battling it out. Williams has filed a challenge against Lane, claiming 22 of his […]
wglt.org
Normal mayor wants town to draft rules to allow auxiliary housing
Normal Mayor Chris Koos is praising Bloomington for enacting auxiliary housing rules that allow a small second dwelling on a property that can prevent sprawl. "It allows you to maybe have a relative or a friend of family maybe going to to Illinois State University in a single-occupied small unit on your property. If it ends up being a rental, it helps the homeowner cover the cost of his or her housing," said Koos.
capitolwolf.com
State Sen. Scott Bennett rushed to the hospital
State Sen. Scott Bennett, a Democrat from Champaign was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning. Paramedics were called to Bennett’s home just before 3 a.m. Bennett was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital and is receiving medical attention for an undisclosed problem. Bennett is a lawyer in Champaign and...
nowdecatur.com
Millikin University Instructor Martin Atkins inducted as a fellow of In Place of War
December 8, 2022 – Martin Atkins, School of Music Instructor and Coordinator of the Music Business program at Millikin University, was inducted as a fellow of In Place Of War by Brian Eno at a ceremony held in London on November 18. Atkins joined fellow inductees Peter Gabriel (musician,...
edglentoday.com
Gov. Pritzker Has Statement On Hospitalization Of State Sen. Scott Bennett
CHICAGO – In response to the hospitalization of state Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign), Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement:. “Scott Bennett is genuine, kind, and dedicated to serving his constituents. MK and I are keeping Scott, Stacy, and his entire family and community in our prayers.”. Article continues...
smilepolitely.com
Just Yolkin’ is joining the breakfast scene in Champaign
A new breakfast restaurant named Just Yolkin' will move into the space formerly occupied by Legacy Pizzeria right beside Jupiter's at The Crossing. Just Yolkin' does not yet have a website. Check out this teaser photo that Jupiter's shared on Facebook:. Just Yolkin'. 2501 Village Green Place. Champaign. Top image...
Central Illinois Proud
Unit 5 now hiring multiple positions for next semester
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Unit 5 schools in Normal are still searching for various positions as the first semester winds down. Thursday, the district held another walk-in job fair at its main office at 1811 W Hovey Avenue in Normal. Unit 5 held the job fair for those interested in substitute teaching, teaching assistant, custodial and food service positions at all schools.
247Sports
