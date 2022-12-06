ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
radionwtn.com

Arrests Made In Three Separate Burglaries At Same Union City Business

Union City, Tenn.–The Obion County Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests following three separate burglaries at Final Flight Outfitters in Union City this week. On Monday, December 5th, Final Flight Outfitters reported a Burglary and Theft of several boxes of duck decoys from a storage trailer behind the store.
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

US Marshals Seek ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Suspect

Tommy Griffin is wanted by the US Marshals for federal Violation of Probation. He is believed to be in the Dyer, Obion and Lake county area and is driving a faded red 1980’s Ford F-150. He is a known user of Methamphetamines and is considered armed and dangerous. He...
OBION, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Gibson County man sentenced to seven years for firearm charge

A Gibson County man will spend seven years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a weapon. Twenty-nine-year-old Lavokeous Ivory was sentenced in Jackson federal court to 70 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Ivory was arrested in August 2021 by the Milan...
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Man arrested for setting camper fire in Camden

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation into what caused a camper fire last week in Camden has led to the arrest of a Humphreys County man, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The TBI and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office worked together on the probe into the camper fire...
CAMDEN, TN
WBBJ

JPD seizes over 30 pounds of marijuana

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department shared via Facebook their seizure of marijuana. The department says that investigators with the Metro Narcotics unit seized over 30 pounds of marijuana from a local shipping company. The department says if they did not find it, it would have “been in...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Third Gibson County Murder Suspect Captured In Paris

Paris, Tenn.–U.S. Marshals and Paris Police captured a man wanted for a Gibson County homicide today in Paris. The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force announced the third of three suspects in a November 30 homicide in Gibson County. Johnny Yarbrough, age 38, of Dyer, was captured at a...
PARIS, TN
WREG

5 adults, 3 teens arrested after several Dyersburg shootings occur hours apart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dyersburg police have arrested multiple suspects after three separate shootings occurred within several hours on Saturday. Five adults and three juveniles were taken into custody and several weapons were seized. It started on Saturday around 7 p.m. when a shooting was reported on Moody Drive. Shortly after, police located and arrested three […]
DYERSBURG, TN
WBBJ

Jackson man to serve 78 years for murder, weapon charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man has been sentenced to 78 years in prison, according to a news release from District Attorney General Jody Pickens. According to the release, Ambreia Washington was found to be the person responsible for a shooting at the North Royal apartments in east Jackson on June 10, 2021.
JACKSON, TN
Kait 8

More details released in Monette man’s death

MONETTE. (KAIT) - A 32-year-old Osceola man was arrested in connection with a Monette man’s death after his body was found on the side of a highway. Keith Alan Henderson was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, suspected in the murder of Chad Decker. Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland...
MONETTE, AR
radionwtn.com

Weakley Co. Deputy Charged With Aggravated Assault

Dresden, Tenn.–A Weakley County Deputy has lost her job following an incident in which she is accused of discharging her firearm during a domestic dispute off-duty. The investigation was conducted by the 27th Judicial District Attorney’s Office at the request of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office.Hailey Batts has been charged with aggravated assault following the incident December 3 in which she fired a pistol in the direction of her boyfriend and discharged it into the floor next to his foot, causing minor injuries caused by bullet fragments.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Martin man's car stolen outside of business, suspect arrested

MARTIN, TN — A Martin man has been arrested and charged in connection to a Friday afternoon car theft, police say. According to a report from the Martin Police department, the theft victim told police he parked his car close to the front door a Martin business, leaving it running as he went inside.
MARTIN, TN
actionnews5.com

1 killed, 2 injured in I-40 crash

FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a crash on I-40 on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in Fayette County, near mile marker 35. In addition to the fatality, two people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials say there was only one vehicle involved...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Obion County Judge Jimmy Smith Honored at Recovery Court Conference

Obion County General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith has been recognized for his outstanding work with the 27th Judicial District Recovery Court. Judge Smith was presented the prestigious “Making a Difference Award” on Thursday, during the 18th annual Recovery Court Conference held this week in Murfreesboro. The event is...
OBION COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

UPDATE: Carroll County missing man found

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing person. The sheriff’s office says that around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Erik J. Allen, 40, walked away from his home on Maytown Road in Huntingdon. The sheriff’s office says that...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Free Christmas giveaway event coming to Weakley Co. Saturday

GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A generous event is being organized for one local community this weekend. Greenfield First Baptist Church will host a free Christmas giveaway on Saturday, December 10. Free items will be distributed to anyone in need, including new and gently-used clothes, toys, household items, non-perishable food and...
GREENFIELD, TN
WBBJ

Savannah resident among winners in statewide photo contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A West Tennessean is among the winners of a statewide contest!. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, after a record number of entries into the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife magazine photo contest, their staff narrowed it down to 13 photos. Winners were:. Frank Snyder of Athens.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy