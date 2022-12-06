Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Arrests Made In Three Separate Burglaries At Same Union City Business
Union City, Tenn.–The Obion County Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests following three separate burglaries at Final Flight Outfitters in Union City this week. On Monday, December 5th, Final Flight Outfitters reported a Burglary and Theft of several boxes of duck decoys from a storage trailer behind the store.
radionwtn.com
US Marshals Seek ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Suspect
Tommy Griffin is wanted by the US Marshals for federal Violation of Probation. He is believed to be in the Dyer, Obion and Lake county area and is driving a faded red 1980’s Ford F-150. He is a known user of Methamphetamines and is considered armed and dangerous. He...
thunderboltradio.com
Gibson County man sentenced to seven years for firearm charge
A Gibson County man will spend seven years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a weapon. Twenty-nine-year-old Lavokeous Ivory was sentenced in Jackson federal court to 70 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Ivory was arrested in August 2021 by the Milan...
WSMV
Man arrested for setting camper fire in Camden
CAMDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation into what caused a camper fire last week in Camden has led to the arrest of a Humphreys County man, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The TBI and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office worked together on the probe into the camper fire...
WBBJ
JPD seizes over 30 pounds of marijuana
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department shared via Facebook their seizure of marijuana. The department says that investigators with the Metro Narcotics unit seized over 30 pounds of marijuana from a local shipping company. The department says if they did not find it, it would have “been in...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Fayette County (Fayette County, TN)
The Police department reports a motor vehicle crash in Memphis on Wednesday early morning. The accident happened on Interstate 40 in Fayette County. The collision involves only one vehicle. According to the police.
8 people, including 3 teens, arrested after night of gunfire in Dyersburg
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Three separate shootings over the course of four hours landed eight people in custody, including three teenagers, according to the Dyersburg Police Department (DPD). DPD said the gunfire started around 7 p.m. on December 3. A house was shot up on Moody Drive and officers found...
radionwtn.com
Third Gibson County Murder Suspect Captured In Paris
Paris, Tenn.–U.S. Marshals and Paris Police captured a man wanted for a Gibson County homicide today in Paris. The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force announced the third of three suspects in a November 30 homicide in Gibson County. Johnny Yarbrough, age 38, of Dyer, was captured at a...
WBBJ
Jackson man to serve 78 years for murder, weapon charges
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man has been sentenced to 78 years in prison, according to a news release from District Attorney General Jody Pickens. According to the release, Ambreia Washington was found to be the person responsible for a shooting at the North Royal apartments in east Jackson on June 10, 2021.
Kait 8
More details released in Monette man’s death
MONETTE. (KAIT) - A 32-year-old Osceola man was arrested in connection with a Monette man’s death after his body was found on the side of a highway. Keith Alan Henderson was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, suspected in the murder of Chad Decker. Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland...
radionwtn.com
Weakley Co. Deputy Charged With Aggravated Assault
Dresden, Tenn.–A Weakley County Deputy has lost her job following an incident in which she is accused of discharging her firearm during a domestic dispute off-duty. The investigation was conducted by the 27th Judicial District Attorney’s Office at the request of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office.Hailey Batts has been charged with aggravated assault following the incident December 3 in which she fired a pistol in the direction of her boyfriend and discharged it into the floor next to his foot, causing minor injuries caused by bullet fragments.
wpsdlocal6.com
Martin man's car stolen outside of business, suspect arrested
MARTIN, TN — A Martin man has been arrested and charged in connection to a Friday afternoon car theft, police say. According to a report from the Martin Police department, the theft victim told police he parked his car close to the front door a Martin business, leaving it running as he went inside.
actionnews5.com
1 killed, 2 injured in I-40 crash
FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a crash on I-40 on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in Fayette County, near mile marker 35. In addition to the fatality, two people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials say there was only one vehicle involved...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Judge Jimmy Smith Honored at Recovery Court Conference
Obion County General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith has been recognized for his outstanding work with the 27th Judicial District Recovery Court. Judge Smith was presented the prestigious “Making a Difference Award” on Thursday, during the 18th annual Recovery Court Conference held this week in Murfreesboro. The event is...
WBBJ
UPDATE: Carroll County missing man found
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing person. The sheriff’s office says that around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Erik J. Allen, 40, walked away from his home on Maytown Road in Huntingdon. The sheriff’s office says that...
Ford's BlueOval City creating opportunities for West Tennessee workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the electric truck and battery manufacturing plant Ford BlueOval City rises in Haywood County, about 40 miles north of Memphis, the company is also zeroing in and educating the public around the region about job opportunities. Thursday, Project Director Ermal Faulkner spoke with students at...
WBBJ
Free Christmas giveaway event coming to Weakley Co. Saturday
GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A generous event is being organized for one local community this weekend. Greenfield First Baptist Church will host a free Christmas giveaway on Saturday, December 10. Free items will be distributed to anyone in need, including new and gently-used clothes, toys, household items, non-perishable food and...
WBBJ
Savannah resident among winners in statewide photo contest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A West Tennessean is among the winners of a statewide contest!. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, after a record number of entries into the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife magazine photo contest, their staff narrowed it down to 13 photos. Winners were:. Frank Snyder of Athens.
