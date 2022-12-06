Read full article on original website
Related
Man Killed when SUV Hits Tree on Route 23 in Hartland, Maine
A Hartland, Maine man was killed when his SUV hit a tree in Canaan on Friday evening. Hartland, Maine Man Dies after Crashing into a Tree. The 59-year-old man was driving his 2005 Ford Explorer on Route 23 when he veered off the road and hit a tree, according to the Morning Sentinel at centralmaine.com.
Ellsworth American
Hancock man struck and killed by truck
HANCOCK — A man was struck and killed by a pickup truck while he was walking in the roadway of Route 1 in Hancock at 6:15 Wednesday morning, Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss said. Edwin Rowe, 67, of Hancock was pronounced dead at the scene, Moss said. “Rowe...
Elderly Man Crashes His Truck Through Maine Dollar Tree Injuring 5 People
Five people have been injured following an incident at an Ellsworth Dollar General on Monday. According to WGME 13, an elderly Maine man, 80, was attempting to park his truck in a spot outside of the Dollar General store when the truck suddenly accelerated and crashed through the front of the store, subsequently injuring five people.
NECN
Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Maine
Maine State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on Wednesday morning in Hancock. Shortly after 6 a.m., police said they were called to Route 1 in Hancock, where a Chevy S-10 pickup truck headed northbound had struck a man who was walking in the roadway. The man,...
Man dead after driving off road in Canaan
CANAAN, Maine — A man from Hartland died Friday after the vehicle he was driving went off Route 23 in Canaan. It happened around 4:30 p.m., Somerset County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Michael Mitchell told NEWS CENTER Maine. Mitchell said the 59-year-old man drove off the left side of the...
foxbangor.com
6 sent to hospital after truck crashes into Dollar Tree in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH– Four people inside the Dollar Tree store in Ellsworth as well as two people in a truck that crashed into the store have been taken to the hospital. At approximately 1:45, police say that a truck crashed through the glass front doors and windows coming to a stop approximately twenty feet inside the store.
#TBT Woman Slides Down A Bangor Hill Without Spilling Her Coffee
Remember this oldie but goodie? The perseverance to hang on to that cup of coffee is worthy of a round of applause!. Many mornings during the winter at 5 AM, when I walk through the parking lot here at work, I come close to wiping out on a regular basis. This always makes me flash back to a crazy video that was posted way back in 2014. It not only makes me laugh but also impresses me with the determination of one woman, to not spill her Dunkin’
WMTW
Remains of missing Maine man found
WALDOBORO, Maine — Police say they have confirmed that a body found on Thanksgiving Day in Waldoboro is that of a Waldoboro man who had been missing for more than a year. Waldoboro Police say a hunter found human remains off Old County Road on Thanksgiving Day. Local and state police both responded to the scene.
Update: Police Identify Man Who Drove Truck Into Ellsworth Dollar Tree
According to the Ellsworth Police Department, 80-year-old Josheph LeFrance of Ellsworth was operating the pickup truck. He and his 75-year-old female passenger were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. "Investigation indicated the pickup was parking in a parking spot, accelerated crashing into an unoccupied parked...
Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone
Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
penbaypilot.com
Maine Warden Service, Knox County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing St. George woman
ST. GEORGE — The Maine Warden Service is working with the Knox County Sheriff’s office to locate Francine Laporte, 71, of Saint George. Laporte was reported missing by her husband, Paul Laporte, yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, Dec. 7). According to the Warden Service, in a news release, Paul awoke...
State Police: Pedestrian Killed In Bangor Accident Had Run Out Of Gas
Authorities say a 28-year-old Enfield man, who was struck and killed while walking along the Union Street exit ramp Friday evening, was walking along the ramp because had run out of gas. Tracy Pelletier, 36, of Orono was driving a 2016 Honda Civic when she struck Ryan Hersey of Enfield,...
coast931.com
Pedestrian killed in fatal off-ramp crash in Bangor
Police say a pedestrian was killed in an accident in Bangor on Friday. Police responded to a report of an accident around 6 p.m. at Exit 184 off I-95. The pedestrian, identified as 28-year-old Ryan Hersey of Enfield, was walking on the Union Street exit off-ramp after his vehicle ran out of gas. Police said he was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up.
mdislander.com
Bar Harbor Lobster Pound to reopen
BAR HARBOR — After being shuttered for six years, the Bar Harbor Lobster Pound will reopen its steamers in time for the next summer season. Under Aaron Jackson’s new ownership, the restaurant at 414 Bar Harbor Road will feature a fresh seafood market along with a 500-gallon saltwater tank aquarium to entertain dine-in patrons of all ages. A 38-foot lobster boat will be permanently docked next to the restaurant and serve up hand-spun, locally made ice cream.
truecountry935.com
Enfield Man Killed in Bangor Crash
On Friday night, Dec. 2, police responded to a car vs. pedestrian crash at Exit 184 off I-95 in Bangor. 36-year-old Tracy Pelletier of Orono was driving a 2016 Honda Civic when she struck a pedestrian who was walking on the Union Street exit off-ramp. The pedestrian was 28-year-old Ryan Hersey of Enfield. The preliminary investigation indicates Hersey ran out of gas and exited the vehicle to walk to Union St. Hersey was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up when he was struck by Pelletier’s vehicle. Pelletier immediately called 911 and Bangor Rescue transported Hersey to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he died as a result of his injuries. The preliminary investigation does not show any impairment or distraction issues with Pelletier. A full investigation is being conducted and will be reviewed once completed. The exit was shut down to traffic for several hours. The Bangor Police Department and the Maine Department of Transportation assisted on scene.
Belfast police investigate 8 car burglaries at Waldo County YMCA
BELFAST, Maine — Belfast police officers responded to a report of multiple car burglaries at the Waldo County YMCA located at 157 Lincolnville Avenue on Friday night. The report of the burglaries described that eight vehicles were broken into between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., a news release from Chief Robert Cormier with the Belfast Police Department said Monday.
WGME
6 suspects indicted on robbery, theft charges for Maine home invasion
CHINA (WGME) -- Six people have reportedly been indicted for an apparent home invasion in the town of China. In September, the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office says a homeowner was attacked and items were stolen, including guns, a chainsaw, and a space heater. The suspects, 24-year-old Michael Seegers of Oakland,...
Ellsworth American
Blue Hill sidewalk project delayed
BLUE HILL — A project to construct a sidewalk along South Street, which is partially completed, will not be done until 2023, according to the Maine Department of Transportation. The scheduled completion date for this project was Nov. 10, according to DOT spokesperson Paul Merrill.
K9 Detects Drugs & Two People Arrested for Narcotics Trafficking in Bangor, Maine
Two people were arrested for trafficking narcotics on Saturday night after a K9 team detected drugs during a traffic stop in Bangor. K9 Team Detects Illegal Drugs; Weapons Found During Traffic Stop. Officer Reynolds and K9 Raye discovered 440 grams of fentanyl, 11.3 grams of meth and firearms. Police said...
Ellsworth American
12-year-old Surry student charged with terrorizing
ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies have charged a 12-year-old Surry Elementary School student with terrorizing after the boy allegedly emailed a suicide help line stating that he was going to shoot several people, including teachers and students, Lt. Tim Cote reported. Cote said a suicide help line...
