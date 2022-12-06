ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth American

Hancock man struck and killed by truck

HANCOCK — A man was struck and killed by a pickup truck while he was walking in the roadway of Route 1 in Hancock at 6:15 Wednesday morning, Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss said. Edwin Rowe, 67, of Hancock was pronounced dead at the scene, Moss said. “Rowe...
HANCOCK, ME
NECN

Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Maine

Maine State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on Wednesday morning in Hancock. Shortly after 6 a.m., police said they were called to Route 1 in Hancock, where a Chevy S-10 pickup truck headed northbound had struck a man who was walking in the roadway. The man,...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man dead after driving off road in Canaan

CANAAN, Maine — A man from Hartland died Friday after the vehicle he was driving went off Route 23 in Canaan. It happened around 4:30 p.m., Somerset County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Michael Mitchell told NEWS CENTER Maine. Mitchell said the 59-year-old man drove off the left side of the...
CANAAN, ME
foxbangor.com

6 sent to hospital after truck crashes into Dollar Tree in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH– Four people inside the Dollar Tree store in Ellsworth as well as two people in a truck that crashed into the store have been taken to the hospital. At approximately 1:45, police say that a truck crashed through the glass front doors and windows coming to a stop approximately twenty feet inside the store.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Z107.3

#TBT Woman Slides Down A Bangor Hill Without Spilling Her Coffee

Remember this oldie but goodie? The perseverance to hang on to that cup of coffee is worthy of a round of applause!. Many mornings during the winter at 5 AM, when I walk through the parking lot here at work, I come close to wiping out on a regular basis. This always makes me flash back to a crazy video that was posted way back in 2014. It not only makes me laugh but also impresses me with the determination of one woman, to not spill her Dunkin’
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Remains of missing Maine man found

WALDOBORO, Maine — Police say they have confirmed that a body found on Thanksgiving Day in Waldoboro is that of a Waldoboro man who had been missing for more than a year. Waldoboro Police say a hunter found human remains off Old County Road on Thanksgiving Day. Local and state police both responded to the scene.
WALDOBORO, ME
92 Moose

Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone

Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
AUGUSTA, ME
coast931.com

Pedestrian killed in fatal off-ramp crash in Bangor

Police say a pedestrian was killed in an accident in Bangor on Friday. Police responded to a report of an accident around 6 p.m. at Exit 184 off I-95. The pedestrian, identified as 28-year-old Ryan Hersey of Enfield, was walking on the Union Street exit off-ramp after his vehicle ran out of gas. Police said he was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up.
BANGOR, ME
mdislander.com

Bar Harbor Lobster Pound to reopen

BAR HARBOR — After being shuttered for six years, the Bar Harbor Lobster Pound will reopen its steamers in time for the next summer season. Under Aaron Jackson’s new ownership, the restaurant at 414 Bar Harbor Road will feature a fresh seafood market along with a 500-gallon saltwater tank aquarium to entertain dine-in patrons of all ages. A 38-foot lobster boat will be permanently docked next to the restaurant and serve up hand-spun, locally made ice cream.
BAR HARBOR, ME
truecountry935.com

Enfield Man Killed in Bangor Crash

On Friday night, Dec. 2, police responded to a car vs. pedestrian crash at Exit 184 off I-95 in Bangor. 36-year-old Tracy Pelletier of Orono was driving a 2016 Honda Civic when she struck a pedestrian who was walking on the Union Street exit off-ramp. The pedestrian was 28-year-old Ryan Hersey of Enfield. The preliminary investigation indicates Hersey ran out of gas and exited the vehicle to walk to Union St. Hersey was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up when he was struck by Pelletier’s vehicle. Pelletier immediately called 911 and Bangor Rescue transported Hersey to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he died as a result of his injuries. The preliminary investigation does not show any impairment or distraction issues with Pelletier. A full investigation is being conducted and will be reviewed once completed. The exit was shut down to traffic for several hours. The Bangor Police Department and the Maine Department of Transportation assisted on scene.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Belfast police investigate 8 car burglaries at Waldo County YMCA

BELFAST, Maine — Belfast police officers responded to a report of multiple car burglaries at the Waldo County YMCA located at 157 Lincolnville Avenue on Friday night. The report of the burglaries described that eight vehicles were broken into between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., a news release from Chief Robert Cormier with the Belfast Police Department said Monday.
BELFAST, ME
Ellsworth American

Blue Hill sidewalk project delayed

BLUE HILL — A project to construct a sidewalk along South Street, which is partially completed, will not be done until 2023, according to the Maine Department of Transportation. The scheduled completion date for this project was Nov. 10, according to DOT spokesperson Paul Merrill.
BLUE HILL, ME
Ellsworth American

12-year-old Surry student charged with terrorizing

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies have charged a 12-year-old Surry Elementary School student with terrorizing after the boy allegedly emailed a suicide help line stating that he was going to shoot several people, including teachers and students, Lt. Tim Cote reported. Cote said a suicide help line...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME

