Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Man shouted he had a gun in early morning hours at Mankato business
A man allegedly claimed to have a gun at a Mankato business last month and made gestures indicating the same. Djibril Isaac Zakaria Sidibe, 23, of North Mankato, was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County Court with felony threats of violence. He also faces a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Waite Park Man Accused of Threatening Woman With a Knife
ST. CLOUD -- A Waite Park man is charged in Stearns County District Court after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife. Waite Park Police responded to a knife complaint on Tuesday and met with a woman who said 24-year-old Bobby Barela stood over her while holding a knife and threatening to stab her.
fox9.com
Woman illegally detained by Anoka County jail details 'traumatizing' experience
(FOX 9) - A Ham Lake woman held for six hours at the Anoka County Jail, as deputies delayed release until immigration officials arrived, says she’s still traumatized by the 2017 experience. A federal appeals court upheld a district court ruling last week, finding that Myriam Parada’s constitutional rights...
fox9.com
First trial underway for siblings charged in deadly drag racing crash in Burnsville
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The first of two trials in a deadly crash in Burnsville that authorities say was apparently caused by a brother and sister drag racing was underway on Wednesday. Camille Dennis-Bond is facing trial first ahead of her younger brother. Her car wasn't directly involved in...
fox9.com
Eli Hart killing: Mom seeks to have statements to police suppressed
ORONO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The attorney for a mom accused of killing her son, Eli Hart, is seeking to have her statements to investigators suppressed. Julissa Thaler, 28, of Spring Park, is charged with second-degree murder, with intent, in the killing of Eli Hart on May 20. She's accused...
Authorities pinch porch pirate in Chanhassen
CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- A porch pirate in Chanhassen has been caught, according to authorities.The Carver County Sheriff's Office said it has responded to a number of calls about stolen packages this week near Lake Susan Drive and Great Plains Boulevard.MORE: Tired of being porch pirate prey? Protect your packages with these tipsWednesday, neighbors called 911 telling officers they saw the suspect.Sheriff's deputies caught the suspect, who's a minor.They executed a search warrant at the thief's home and found a number of stolen packages, the sheriff's office said.
Man acquitted of murder in shooting that killed 15-year-old Jahmari Rice
MINNEAPOLIS — One of the defendants charged in a deadly shooting outside a Richfield school was acquitted of two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder. A Hennepin County jury found Alfredo Rosario Solis not guilty of five charges -- two second-degree murder charges, two second-degree attempted murder charges and one first-degree assault charge. He was, however, found guilty of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
Rice County Arrest Details on I-35 Released
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas released details about a alleged kidnapping in Mankato that ended in a standoff on I-35 in north Rice County near Highway 19 interchange northbound. Sgt. Paul LaRoche provided the following description of the incident. On 12/6/2022 at approximately 2315 hours (11:15 p.m.), the Rice County...
Trial starts for man accused of shooting near Mayo Clinic campus in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. -- The trial for a man accused of shooting someone near a hospital in Mankato, causing it to go into lockdown, started Tuesday.According to the city, police responded to the area of Echo Street across from the Mayo Clinic hospital campus for a report of a gunshot wound on the morning of Sept. 16. The victim, who had non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect knew each other, authorities say.The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force said that a number of brightly-colored fentanyl pills were found at one of the residences involved in the shooting.Police say the suspect has out-of-state felony convictions for first-degree robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Sartell Police Reporting Increase in Package Thefts
SARTELL (WJON News) - It's that time of year where many of us will be having packages delivered to our doorsteps. Authorities are reminding you to take extra care when having mail and packages delivered this holiday season. Package thefts usually increase between the months of November through January. The...
Search for group who stole 13 guns, ammo, vehicles on Thanksgiving Day
Authorities in Minnesota are looking for a group of suspects wanted for the theft of more than a dozen long guns, ammunition, and three vehicles in Thanksgiving Day. The Sibley County Sheriff's County issued an alert for public help identifying and tracking down five suspects following the theft from a house near Belle Plaine.
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police Officer
In a news release from the Apple Valley Police Department, they state at around 12:12 PM on December 7, 2022, Apple Valley Police officers were responding to a domestic assault involving a weapon when a squad was involved in a motor vehicle accident.
Teen Shot in Face, Man Injured in Rockford Shooting Near 7th Street
Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that reportedly took place late last night (Monday 12/5) in a southeast Rockford neighborhood. According to the press release, officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of South 6th Street around 11:50 pm on Monday. While on the way to the first...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Officer Struck in the Face, Hospitalized After Trying to Arrest Theft Suspect
A Brooklyn Center police officer had to be taken to the hospital after he was struck in the face trying to detain a theft suspect, according to an alert released by police. Officers were dispatched shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a hotel theft, the alert said. Police had learned of an incident in which a male theft suspect wearing a mask and a cane in his possession had hopped behind the desk and took items. The report said the suspect was also going through cars at the hotel. The name of the hotel where the incident happened is not yet known. CCX News reached out to Brooklyn Center police for additional details.
kduz.com
Willmar Woman Sentenced to 4 Years in Drug Death
(KWLM/Willmar MN-) A Willmar woman was sentenced to 4 years in prison Tuesday for selling drugs to a Pennock woman who later died of an overdose. Kandiyohi County District Judge Stephen Wentzell sentenced 21-year-old Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht to 48 months in prison on a conviction of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Police...
Sheriff: Business Owner Charged with Theft By Swindle
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- The owner of a construction company has been accused of accepting payment but not doing the work. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Derek Fischer has been charged with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation. They say Fischer and his business partner are owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal LLC in Douglas County and Otter Tail County.
fox9.com
Charges: Burnsville shooting suspect thought victim was 'talking' to his girlfriend
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man wanted in a shooting last week in Burnsville apparently shot his former friend in an apparent paranoid rage because he believed his former friend was carrying on an affair with his now ex-girlfriend. Forty-one-year-old Ronald Nielsen II was charged by warrant with attempted...
Stearns County Deputy Uses Technology to Catch Burglary Suspect
Stearns County is using thermal imaging in squad cars. I was joined by Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka to talk about this. He says they've added this technology within the last two years and recently used this to find and arrest a burglary suspect in the Albany area. Soyka explains there was a burglary in progress a couple of weeks ago to a pole shed north of Albany. He says the home owner has motion detected lights and saw someone actively try to break into the shed at 3:00 in the morning. A Stearns County deputy was nearby and located the suspect hiding in the woods using the thermal imaging technology. Soyka indicates the deputy probably wouldn't have been able to find this person without the technology. He says the suspect had the stolen property on them.
3 pedestrians struck by drivers Monday in Minnesota; 2 dead
Stock image. Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped) Two people died and a third was injured in three separate incidents of driver-pedestrian collisions in Minnesota Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that 39-year-old Jacob John Witt died in a collision in Burnsville, while a 74-year-old Palisade man was...
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0