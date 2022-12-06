Read full article on original website
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a bad accident in Winnebago County
Sources are reporting a bad accident in Winnebago County. It is currently ongoing near E State and Fairview. Initial reports are saying that a vehicle has rolled over. And it is reported to have landed in the nearby creek. Two people are reported to be possibly trapped inside. And the...
ourquadcities.com
QC man tracked by K9 and arrested for burglary
A Davenport man was tracked by a K9 unit and arrested for burglary and traffic offenses. A Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Morrison on December 8 at approximately 8:10 a.m., when the vehicle fled the area. According to a report, deputies lost sight of the vehicle for a few minutes before locating it again, but the vehicle fled again across farm fields before driving into a wooded. The suspect’s vehicle was located in the timber unoccupied.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Approx. 300 traffic stops in Winnebago County in the last 72 hours
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. We keep everyone...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Accident with injuries on the West side
Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Sources are reporting that the automobile accident happened at approx. 7:25 am. Sources are reporting that it appears that there might be possible injuries. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. You may want to avoid...
WIFR
Two hurt duirng Avon Street shooting in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a Thursday shooting in Freeport. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday on W. Avon Street. Freeport police say they have identified a suspect, but details about any charges haven’t been released at this time. This...
Police actively searching for wanted fugitive possibly hiding in Three Oaks Recreation in Crystal Lake
Police are actively searching for a wanted fugitive who fled from them Thursday morning and is believed to be hiding in Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said they attempted to serve an arrest warrant around 10 a.m. Thursday in the area of Virginia Road and Teckler Street in […]
nbc15.com
Family shares the pain of waiting as search continues for Christopher Miller
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of a Madison man continues to ask questions and search for answers as Christopher Miller remains missing for another week. “It’s been a lot; it’s been very, very challenging,” said Miller’s fiance, Mallory Duerst. Saturday will mark four weeks since...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Another Auto Accident in Boone County
Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Boone County. Initial reports are saying that it happened at approx.. 5:30 am. In the neighborhood of Davis School and Pearl St Rd. Avoid the area for a bit. Bookmark our website and check back later on, for possible updates. If you have...
Trio arrested following armed robbery in Illinois, chase through Beloit, police say
BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit arrested three people who they said led officers on a chase through much of the city following an armed robbery in northern Illinois. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said the chase “involved a significant portion of the city” and ended when the vehicle crashed into one occupied vehicle and several more...
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Facing DUI Charge Following Fiery Head-on Crash Sends One to the Hospital
On Monday evening, Ogle County Deputies, along with Lynn Scott Rock EMS were dispatched to the intersection of North Illinois Route 251 and East Lindenwood Road for a two-vehicle accident with injuries. It was further reported that one vehicle on scene was fully engulfed in flames from the accident. After...
Rockford Police arrest man with a satchel full of cocaine
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said a Monday traffic stop lead to a drug bust after officers found a satchel of cocaine in the suspect’s car. According to police, Kenneth Fuzzell-Partee, 24, was the subject of a traffic stop in the area of 9th Street and 12th Avenue around 1:50 a.m. on Monday. Inside […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Driver Sent to the Hospital Following Single Vehicle Crash
On Tuesday morning, Ogle County Deputies along with Byron Police Department and Byron Fire and EMS responded to a single vehicle accident in the 9,000 block of North Illinois Route-2. Upon investigation, it was determined that a sedan, driven by 63-year-old Alice Dalton of Sterling was northbound on Route 2...
Scammer impersonating Winnebago County police, officials warn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Wednesday, alerting the public that they may receive calls from a scammer impersonating an officer and claiming the victim has a warrant out for their arrest. According to police, several residents have received calls from someone identifying themselves as “Sgt. Johnson” of the […]
WIFR
Police search for suspect in break-in at Chicken Hop in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators need the public’s help identifying a suspect in a restaurant break-in. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday at Chicken Hop, 3511 E. State St. in Rockford. Police responded to the alarm and found the front doors and windows of the restaurant had...
nbc15.com
Driver found dead in vehicle that crashed into Pecatonica River
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lafayette County officials say a Beloit resident is dead after they discovered the vehicle the 73-year-old was driving had crashed into the Pecatonica River. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was called to the scene around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of...
Teen gets 40 years for carjacking, shooting at Aurora Wendy's that paralyzed mother of 2
A 17-year-old boy will spend 40 years in prison for his role in a carjacking and shooting in Aurora that left a woman paralyzed.
WIFR
Police: 81-year-old woman almost robbed in Freeport
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - An 81-year-old woman claims a man tried to rob her in Freeport. According to the woman, the man approached her just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 in the 2000 block of W. Galena Avenue. She says the man demanded money and threatened her life by saying he was armed with a weapon.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Carjacking in Rockford
Sources are reporting a carjacking. This one happened in the area of Blackstone and Belden. Unknown if it is related to the other carjacking/robbery. Sources said the suspects stole a Hyundai Elantra. Suspect is allegedly described as a Black male, approx. 19 years old,. 5’10, 150 lbs, wearing a Black...
ourquadcities.com
Sterling man arrested following standoff with police
Following a standoff with police, a Sterling man was arrested for unlawful use and possession of a firearm by a felon. On December 5 at around 6:00 a.m., Whiteside County Deputies and Rock Falls Police responded to a home on Walnut St. in rural Rock Falls in reference to a suspect inside the residence armed with a handgun, following a reported domestic incident which took place in the city limits of Rock Falls. Deputies and officers attempted to negotiate by cellphone with the suspect, identified as Dayton Hicks, 27, of Sterling. Hicks was wanted on a Whiteside County felony warrant.
