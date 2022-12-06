ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogle County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

QC man tracked by K9 and arrested for burglary

A Davenport man was tracked by a K9 unit and arrested for burglary and traffic offenses. A Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Morrison on December 8 at approximately 8:10 a.m., when the vehicle fled the area. According to a report, deputies lost sight of the vehicle for a few minutes before locating it again, but the vehicle fled again across farm fields before driving into a wooded. The suspect’s vehicle was located in the timber unoccupied.
DAVENPORT, IA
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Approx. 300 traffic stops in Winnebago County in the last 72 hours

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. We keep everyone...
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Accident with injuries on the West side

Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Sources are reporting that the automobile accident happened at approx. 7:25 am. Sources are reporting that it appears that there might be possible injuries. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. You may want to avoid...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Two hurt duirng Avon Street shooting in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a Thursday shooting in Freeport. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday on W. Avon Street. Freeport police say they have identified a suspect, but details about any charges haven’t been released at this time. This...
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Another Auto Accident in Boone County

Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Boone County. Initial reports are saying that it happened at approx.. 5:30 am. In the neighborhood of Davis School and Pearl St Rd. Avoid the area for a bit. Bookmark our website and check back later on, for possible updates. If you have...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Trio arrested following armed robbery in Illinois, chase through Beloit, police say

BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit arrested three people who they said led officers on a chase through much of the city following an armed robbery in northern Illinois. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said the chase “involved a significant portion of the city” and ended when the vehicle crashed into one occupied vehicle and several more...
BELOIT, WI
nrgmediadixon.com

Sterling Driver Sent to the Hospital Following Single Vehicle Crash

On Tuesday morning, Ogle County Deputies along with Byron Police Department and Byron Fire and EMS responded to a single vehicle accident in the 9,000 block of North Illinois Route-2. Upon investigation, it was determined that a sedan, driven by 63-year-old Alice Dalton of Sterling was northbound on Route 2...
STERLING, IL
WIFR

Police search for suspect in break-in at Chicken Hop in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators need the public’s help identifying a suspect in a restaurant break-in. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday at Chicken Hop, 3511 E. State St. in Rockford. Police responded to the alarm and found the front doors and windows of the restaurant had...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Driver found dead in vehicle that crashed into Pecatonica River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lafayette County officials say a Beloit resident is dead after they discovered the vehicle the 73-year-old was driving had crashed into the Pecatonica River. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was called to the scene around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
WIFR

Police: 81-year-old woman almost robbed in Freeport

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - An 81-year-old woman claims a man tried to rob her in Freeport. According to the woman, the man approached her just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 in the 2000 block of W. Galena Avenue. She says the man demanded money and threatened her life by saying he was armed with a weapon.
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Carjacking in Rockford

Sources are reporting a carjacking. This one happened in the area of Blackstone and Belden. Unknown if it is related to the other carjacking/robbery. Sources said the suspects stole a Hyundai Elantra. Suspect is allegedly described as a Black male, approx. 19 years old,. 5’10, 150 lbs, wearing a Black...
ROCKFORD, IL
ourquadcities.com

Sterling man arrested following standoff with police

Following a standoff with police, a Sterling man was arrested for unlawful use and possession of a firearm by a felon. On December 5 at around 6:00 a.m., Whiteside County Deputies and Rock Falls Police responded to a home on Walnut St. in rural Rock Falls in reference to a suspect inside the residence armed with a handgun, following a reported domestic incident which took place in the city limits of Rock Falls. Deputies and officers attempted to negotiate by cellphone with the suspect, identified as Dayton Hicks, 27, of Sterling. Hicks was wanted on a Whiteside County felony warrant.
STERLING, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy