BREAKING: Georgia Judge Overturns State Six-Week Abortion Ban Calling It Unconstitutional
A Georgia judge overturned the state’s six-week abortion ban Tuesday saying it violated the US constitution and US Supreme Court precedent. The Guardian reports the ruling, made by Judge Robert McBurney overturned the abortion ban which had been in effect since July. The ruling came in a lawsuit that sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Peach State’s constitutional right to privacy and liberty by forcing women in the state to have a child.
Anita Hill says Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is indicator of what could happen to individuals' civil rights
Americans should not just consider how the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade impacts women's rights, but also how it affects individuals' civil rights, Anita Hill said in an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace.
Here’s How States Plan to Limit Abortion — Even Where It Is Already Banned
This story originally appeared on 19thnews.org. As statehouses across the country prepare for next year’s legislative sessions — most for the first time since Roe v. Wade was overturned — Republican lawmakers are pushing for further restrictions on reproductive health, even in states where abortion is already banned.
North Dakota: Judge used faulty reasoning in blocking state abortion ban
The North Dakota attorney general's office said Monday that a judge did not use a “rational mental process” when he determined there was a “substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the state's abortion ban would succeed.
The Backlash To Losing Roe v. Wade Is Just Getting Started
The Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision upending abortion rights helped Democrats stave off a “red wave.” It will continue to play a pivotal role in future elections.
Indiana doctor who provided abortion to 10-year-old seeks to bar AG access to patient records
An Indiana physician who said she performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim in June is awaiting a ruling from a judge on whether the state's attorney general will be allowed to access patients' medical records and investigate abortion providers. A lawsuit filed earlier this month by Dr. Caitlin...
Judge finds Indiana’s Republican attorney general repeatedly violated state law in high-profile abortion case
A state judge in Indiana found that Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita repeatedly violated state law by publicly discussing details of his investigation into an obstetrician-gynecologist targeted by GOP officials and right-wing media after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape survivor.Judge Heather Welch found that Mr Rokita caused “irreparable harm” to Dr Caitlin Bernard’s reputation with his “unlawful breaches” of confidentiality provisions after he discussed his investigation on national news and in the press.But the ruling on 2 December denied Dr Bernard’s request for a preliminary injunction into the investigation because Mr Rokita had filed an administrative...
Pro-abortion forces broke the bank to convince voters abortion extremism is normal. They failed.
Pro-abortion forces broke the bank, spending $400 million to support abortion extremism. They failed and didn’t stop huge victories by pro-life governors.
Anti-abortion group that helped overturn Roe v Wade sues FDA to revoke approval of abortion drug
A right-wing group that has supported anti-abortion litigation across the US, including the landmark Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v Wade, is suing the Food and Drug Administration to reverse its approval of a commonly used abortion drug.Mifepristone is used in medication abortion, a procedure that accounts for a majority of abortions in the US. It is also commonly used to treat miscarriages. Mifepristone and misoprostol are the only drugs recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists to treat an early pregnancy loss.Alliance Defending Freedom filed a lawsuit in Amarillo, Texas on 18 November against the...
Fresh off win on same-sex marriage, Sen. Tammy Baldwin proposes federal travel fund for women seeking abortions
A bill introduced Thursday by Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin seeks to establish a four-year, $350 million annual government grant program that would help support women in Wisconsin and across the country who have to travel long distances to get an abortion. The bill would allow non-profit and community-based organizations to apply for...
Texas court dismisses case against Dr. Alan Braid for violating abortion ban
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A state court has ruled it's dismissing a lawsuit against Dr. Alan Braid, a Texas physician who provided an abortion to a woman in violation of the state's ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy (S.B. 8)."When I provided my patient with the care she needed last year, I was doing my duty as a physician," said Dr. Braid. "It is heartbreaking that Texans still can't get essential health care in their home state and that providers are left afraid to do their jobs. Though we were forced to close our Texas clinic, I will continue serving...
Supreme Court says bill to ban anti-abortion protests at clinics is lawful
A bill to ban anti-abortion protests at Northern Ireland health clinics does not "disproportionately interfere" with protesters' rights, the Supreme Court has ruled. Former assembly member Clare Bailey developed the bill to set up so-called safe access zones outside clinics where abortions are carried out. It was voted through the...
Kansas Judge Blocks State Ban On Prescribing Abortion Drugs Via Telemedicine
The battle over abortion drugs has only grown more heated in a post-Roe America.
Texas court throws out lawsuit against doctor for violating state abortion law
A Texas state court threw out a lawsuit against a doctor who violated the state law prohibiting abortions after six weeks on Thursday. Dr. Alan Braid, who admitted to intentionally violating the law, was sued under Senate Bill 8, a law that allows private citizens to bring forth a civil lawsuit against someone who "aids or abets" in a prohibited abortion.
Abortion clinic safe zones do not breach protesters’ rights, Supreme Court rules
A law in Northern Ireland which prevents anti-abortion protests from taking place directly outside clinics does not breach the rights of protesters, the UK’s highest court has ruled.Dame Brenda King, the Attorney General for Northern Ireland, referred a clause in the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Bill to the Supreme Court after it was passed by the Northern Ireland Assembly in March.She argued the clause does not provide for a “defence of reasonable excuse” and asked the court to consider whether it is a “proportionate interference” with the rights of “those who wish to express opposition to abortion services in...
In election aftermath, Kentucky Supreme Court considers pausing abortion bans
Post-election developments have kept rolling in since last week's midterms, with the Kentucky Supreme Court holding an important hearing about a lawsuit over two state abortion bans − a case that voters' defeat of the proposed Constitutional Amendment 2 ensured could continue. Over in Congress, Sen. Mitch McConnell learned...
UK high court rules pro-life demonstrations can be banned from perimeter of abortion clinics
The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom has ruled it 'justifiable' to criminalize pro-life advocacy within 100 meter buffer zones around abortion providers.
Wyoming Abortion Law Heading To State Supreme Court
A Wyoming law banning abortion in most cases, that was blocked by a judge earlier this year, will be addressed by the State Supreme Court. The law banning abortion in most cases briefly took effect in late July, but Judge Melissa Owens of Teton County issued orders suspending the law while the lawsuit proceeds, finding the law would harm pregnant women and their doctors and that constitutional questions need to be answered.
Senate Democrats introduce bill funding travel for abortions
Senate Democrats on Thursday introduced a bill that would help fund expenses for women who need to travel to undergo abortion procedures. “Right now in states across the country, Americans are unable to make their own health care decisions. Women in states like Wisconsin are being forced to travel out of state just to…
