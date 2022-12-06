DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A state court has ruled it's dismissing a lawsuit against Dr. Alan Braid, a Texas physician who provided an abortion to a woman in violation of the state's ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy (S.B. 8)."When I provided my patient with the care she needed last year, I was doing my duty as a physician," said Dr. Braid. "It is heartbreaking that Texans still can't get essential health care in their home state and that providers are left afraid to do their jobs. Though we were forced to close our Texas clinic, I will continue serving...

TEXAS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO