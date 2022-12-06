Read full article on original website
E.coli Found In Greenville Meat
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert for ground beef sold at La Michoacana Meat Market in Greenville. The warning comes after a sample of the product tested positive for the presence of E. coli. The government did not request a...
Public health alert issued over ground beef sold in Texas after testing finds E. coli
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for ground beef sold at La Michoacana Meat Market, in Greenville, Texas, after a sample of the product tested positive for the presence of E. coli O157:H7. The problem was discovered during...
Ground Beef Public Health Alert Issued Due to E. Coli Concerns
A health alert has been issued for certain ground beef products due to E. coli contamination fears. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Dec. 5 issued a public health alert advising consumers not to eat ground beef sold at La Michoacana Meat Market, as the product poses a serious health risk. Per the alert, a sample of the product tested positive for the presence of Escherichia coli (E. coli) O157:H7.
In Texas When You Bag a Deer Have It Tested for the Terrible CWD
My son-in-law, my brother-in-law, and one of my sons just shared pictures with me of the deer they harvested this year. Shortly after viewing the photos my first question to them was, "did you have the deer tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD)?" Almost as if they had rehearsed it in unison they all three said why yes, that gets done the minute we walk into the processor's place. For the record, I didn't know that.
Tech firm mulls big Sherman expansion
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Texas Instruments and GlobalWafers have already picked Sherman to expand their semiconductor manufacturing capacity. Four years ago, the high tech firm formerly known as Finisar resurrected an idle 700,000 square foot building on U.S. 75 to make key laser components for Apple iPhones. Coherent says...
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
TxDOT Road Report for 12/8
Paris District Road Report for the week starting Nov. 28, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County
AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
Employees of an aviation company haven’t been paid since October
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Avionics Technician, Zach Faubion has worked for the aviation company, Vanquish since June. He said, “In the beginning, it was great. Everything seemed to come up to snuff, we were working, everything was coming in, paychecks were coming in.”. However, in October, after being close...
Report: This is the best sandwich in Texas, among best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best things about Texas, it’s easy to place food atop of the list, and rightfully so as the Lone Star State is home to a number of the best cuisines in the world. None truly better than its barbecue though,...
This Celina, Texas Home Has The Spiciest Bedroom You’ll Ever See
Upon first glance at this listing in Celina, Texas in the Dallas area, you see an unassuming house decorated for Christmas. It is very similar to other homes on the street that are for sale, even with the same bump out on the railing above the staircase. This owner used...
Study: North Texas city ranked among worst for pastry lovers in the nation
Pastries are the best. There is no better compliment to a nice cup of coffee than a good pastry.
North Texas’ Top Two Christmas Towns
Texans can find plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday season this year in the Lone Star State. Trips To Discover, a travel discovery platform, compiled a list of the Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas, which included the North Texas cities of Grand Prairie and Grapevine. Below is just...
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
Sachse Animal Shelter full this holiday season
As the holiday season approaches, there are some animals still looking to find their “purrfect” home. The Sachse Animal Shelter is currently at full capacity, which means there is no room for any new animals, said Animal Control Officer Brenda Smith. To help place animals in new homes, the shelter is offering free adoptions for adult animals.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Canton (Canton, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Canton on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on State Highway 19 in Van Zandt County.
3 Texas Men Who Are Members of Southern University Human Jukebox Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 in Louisiana
3 Texas Men Who Are Members of Southern University Human Jukebox Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 in Louisiana. Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, that on December 6, 2022, soon after 7:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on I-49 north of Natchitoches, Louisiana. Tyran Williams, 19, of Dallas, Texas, Dylan Young, 21, of Dallas, Texas, and Broderick Moore, 19, of Cedar Hill, Texas, were killed in the crash.
That Stunning Family Compound You Want Is in Ben Wheeler, Texas
We've all talked or dreamed about buying a large piece of land or property and living next to our best friends or family members. For most of us it's just a dream, most likely it would never happen but it could in Ben Wheeler, Texas. It's the Caddo Ranch named after the Native Americans who first settled on the land.
Eat Prime Rib, Seafood and Korean BBQ at the Best New Restaurants in Texas
‘Tis the season for giving — and right on cue, Texas restaurateurs across the state have given you a bevy of new places to eat and drink, including several highly anticipated spots that swung open their doors last month. We’re talking steaks and prime rib (because Texas), but also Korean barbecue, a popular L.A. pizza import and a 10-seat Chinese chef’s table. Yes, all the essentials.
Dallas Animal Services in need of fosters, residents to help adopt at least 150 dogs this weekend
DALLAS — To help stop the spread of canine diseases, Dallas Animal Services (DAS) is hosting a big adoption event to empty two of their adoption rooms, which house about 150 large dogs together. DAS is facing an increase in canine upper respiratory infections like the canine influenza virus...
