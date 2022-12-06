If you want your iPhone to reap all the benefits of new features and bug fixes, you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software. The most recent version of iOS provides some security fixes, better wireless provider compatibility and improvements to crash detection for the iPhone 14 series. Apple has yet to confirm details on its security updates and software patches, but says it will share more information soon. It's expected that users will see enhanced performance and connectivity with certain wireless carriers.

3 DAYS AGO