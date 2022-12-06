Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
iOS 16.2 Features, Apple Music Sing, iCloud Advanced Data Protection
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has announcedApple Music Sing, and — a bit more seriously — new security features that have made the FBI very unhappy. Plus the Freeform app, and additional Lock Screen Widgets, all on this week's episode of the AppleInsider Podcast.
Phone Arena
Musk turns Twitter HQ into a hotel to crunch employees
Mere hours after Musk officially took control of Twitter, the tech billionaire showed the world that he's not messing around. First, there were mass layoffs of employees, then Musk started shutting down features and messing with Twitter's code, and now we have the latest and greatest proof of how things are going inside Twitter HQ.
16 Holiday Commercials That Have No Right Making People Feel This Sentimental
I actually hate how a good commercial can make me cry. Like, I hate how much control it has over me.
Phone Arena
The Moto G 5G (2022) is the latest phone to go down to $0 at T-Mobile with ANY trade-in
T-Mobile has been in an incredibly giving mood these past few weeks, throwing gratis high-end Android handsets, new iPhones, tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds at new and existing customers for Black Friday, making its unlimited wireless service exceptionally affordable for families, heavily discounting 5G Home Internet subscriptions, and adding yet another platform to your list of streaming freebies.
ZDNet
Free iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats if you upgrade to a 5G iPhone
The clock is ticking on what might be the best holiday deal yet: You can get an iPad, an Apple Watch SE, and Beats Fit Pro earbuds for free when you upgrade to a 5G iPhone (the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and up) and sign up for a Verizon 5G phone plan.
Phone Arena
Full Google Pixel Fold design renders pop up: Take a look at next year's foldable contender
Fresh new renders of the upcoming Google Pixel Fold have just surfaced online, giving us nearly a full look of the Pixel Fold. The anticipated foldable phone that Google has reportedly been preparing for quite some time now is likely looking at a possible 2023 release date. We've been hearing information about the Pixel Fold since mid-2021, so it's safe to say that 2023 could very well be the year we see the foldable materialize before our eyes, hopefully!
Here Are The Messages Of Prince Harry Shooting His Shot With Meghan Markle
I love texts from a prince, IDK.
Dove Cameron Told Us The Advice She Got From Selena Gomez When She First Was Cast In "Liv And Maddie" On The Disney Channel
"I would text her in a panic being like, 'I don't know what to do, I've never done this before!'"
Phone Arena
Twitter will soon tell you if your posts have been secretly restricted
Apparently, Elon Musk's revamping of Twitter continues with full force. As the man himself announced via a tweet, the platform is currently working on an update that will show "your true account status," so you will know if your account has been shadowbanned. In addition to that, you will receive information explaining why your account has been restricted and how you can appeal the ban.
Phone Arena
7 things the Galaxy S23 absolutely needs (to succeed)
We’re all fans of flagship phones, even if sometimes we don't admit it. Yes, getting a good deal on a midranger is great, but the excitement, buzz, and tingling inside your chest when you think about the latest and greatest technological achievements, the strange miracles of the modern cyber world—that's a feeling that can't be ignored.
Phone Arena
Inno Day 2022 set for next week, when Oppo will unveil its latest foldable smartphones
Oppo’s Inno Day has been an annual occurrence ever since 2019, when it unveiled the first Oppo Watch. Last year, it showcased a slew of advancements, among which was its first foldable phone – the. Find N. And this year, we might be in store for two sequels!
Phone Arena
Move aside, plain-Jane smartwatches, the beautiful Fossil Gen 6 is up to 41% off
If you want a timepiece that looks like a traditional watch but works like a smartwatch, the Fossil Gen 6 is a great option, and it is currently up to a whopping 41 percent off at Amazon. The Fossil Gen 6 came out last year and though most reviewers praised...
Phone Arena
Disney Plus launches its ad-supported tier and increases its prices in the US
Well, another streaming service just launched its own ad-supported tier. As Disney Plus announced in a new blog post, it has made its "highly anticipated" ad-supported plan called Disney+ Basic available in the US. All key product features and content accessible to Disney+ Premium subscribers will also be available to...
Phone Arena
Motorola sets a launch event for December 15 when it may reveal two phones from the Edge 40 series
Motorola has announced a launch event for December 15, when we may bear witness to two new products. The news came through their official Weibo (translated source) account, where they shared a teaser image, on which two phones are visible. It’s highly likely that the reveal will be centered around...
The Verge
Apple claims a new iMessage can alert you if state-sponsored spies are eavesdropping
Apple’s new iOS and iCloud security initiative includes a new way for iMessage users to verify that they’re talking to the person they think they’re talking to. The company claims the new iMessage Contact Key Verification will let people who “face extraordinary digital threats,” such as journalists, activists, or politicians, make sure that their conversations aren’t being hijacked or snooped on.
Phone Arena
Amazon brings the Galaxy Watch 4 to its lowest price ever
Can you get a flagship smartwatch for a tad more than $100? Now you can! Thanks to the latest Amazon deal, the Galaxy Watch 4 is heavily discounted—to the point where you shouldn't lament your missed Black Friday opportunities. This limited time deal slashes 44% of the regular 249.99...
CNET
iOS 16.1.2: What's New for Your iPhone and How to Get It
If you want your iPhone to reap all the benefits of new features and bug fixes, you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software. The most recent version of iOS provides some security fixes, better wireless provider compatibility and improvements to crash detection for the iPhone 14 series. Apple has yet to confirm details on its security updates and software patches, but says it will share more information soon. It's expected that users will see enhanced performance and connectivity with certain wireless carriers.
Phone Arena
Musk shuts down Moments as part of his Twitter 2.0 plan
Changes are flying left and right at Twitter ever since Elon Musk took the wheel back in October. The tech billionaire has a specific vision for the future of the platform, which he sometimes calls "Twitter 2.0." Now, a new change has been made as part of this plan, and it brings an end to Twitter Moments.
Phone Arena
Spread the holiday cheer with an ultra-affordable Galaxy Z Flip 4 from Samsung while you can
If you haven't "discovered" Samsung's latest high-end foldables, it's probably time to get out from that rock you've been living under and think about taking advantage of one of the greatest ever Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals. This is obviously available for a limited time only as part of an...
iPhone Flip suddenly looks like the folding phone of our dreams
We've just got our best look yet at Apple's rumored to be incoming folding iPhone
