Apple Insider

iOS 16.2 Features, Apple Music Sing, iCloud Advanced Data Protection

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has announcedApple Music Sing, and — a bit more seriously — new security features that have made the FBI very unhappy. Plus the Freeform app, and additional Lock Screen Widgets, all on this week's episode of the AppleInsider Podcast.
Phone Arena

Musk turns Twitter HQ into a hotel to crunch employees

Mere hours after Musk officially took control of Twitter, the tech billionaire showed the world that he's not messing around. First, there were mass layoffs of employees, then Musk started shutting down features and messing with Twitter's code, and now we have the latest and greatest proof of how things are going inside Twitter HQ.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Phone Arena

The Moto G 5G (2022) is the latest phone to go down to $0 at T-Mobile with ANY trade-in

T-Mobile has been in an incredibly giving mood these past few weeks, throwing gratis high-end Android handsets, new iPhones, tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds at new and existing customers for Black Friday, making its unlimited wireless service exceptionally affordable for families, heavily discounting 5G Home Internet subscriptions, and adding yet another platform to your list of streaming freebies.
ZDNet

Free iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats if you upgrade to a 5G iPhone

The clock is ticking on what might be the best holiday deal yet: You can get an iPad, an Apple Watch SE, and Beats Fit Pro earbuds for free when you upgrade to a 5G iPhone (the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and up) and sign up for a Verizon 5G phone plan.
Phone Arena

Full Google Pixel Fold design renders pop up: Take a look at next year's foldable contender

Fresh new renders of the upcoming Google Pixel Fold have just surfaced online, giving us nearly a full look of the Pixel Fold. The anticipated foldable phone that Google has reportedly been preparing for quite some time now is likely looking at a possible 2023 release date. We've been hearing information about the Pixel Fold since mid-2021, so it's safe to say that 2023 could very well be the year we see the foldable materialize before our eyes, hopefully!
Phone Arena

Twitter will soon tell you if your posts have been secretly restricted

Apparently, Elon Musk's revamping of Twitter continues with full force. As the man himself announced via a tweet, the platform is currently working on an update that will show "your true account status," so you will know if your account has been shadowbanned. In addition to that, you will receive information explaining why your account has been restricted and how you can appeal the ban.
Phone Arena

7 things the Galaxy S23 absolutely needs (to succeed)

We’re all fans of flagship phones, even if sometimes we don't admit it. Yes, getting a good deal on a midranger is great, but the excitement, buzz, and tingling inside your chest when you think about the latest and greatest technological achievements, the strange miracles of the modern cyber world—that's a feeling that can't be ignored.
Phone Arena

Disney Plus launches its ad-supported tier and increases its prices in the US

Well, another streaming service just launched its own ad-supported tier. As Disney Plus announced in a new blog post, it has made its "highly anticipated" ad-supported plan called Disney+ Basic available in the US. All key product features and content accessible to Disney+ Premium subscribers will also be available to...
The Verge

Apple claims a new iMessage can alert you if state-sponsored spies are eavesdropping

Apple’s new iOS and iCloud security initiative includes a new way for iMessage users to verify that they’re talking to the person they think they’re talking to. The company claims the new iMessage Contact Key Verification will let people who “face extraordinary digital threats,” such as journalists, activists, or politicians, make sure that their conversations aren’t being hijacked or snooped on.
Phone Arena

Amazon brings the Galaxy Watch 4 to its lowest price ever

Can you get a flagship smartwatch for a tad more than $100? Now you can! Thanks to the latest Amazon deal, the Galaxy Watch 4 is heavily discounted—to the point where you shouldn't lament your missed Black Friday opportunities. This limited time deal slashes 44% of the regular 249.99...
CNET

iOS 16.1.2: What's New for Your iPhone and How to Get It

If you want your iPhone to reap all the benefits of new features and bug fixes, you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software. The most recent version of iOS provides some security fixes, better wireless provider compatibility and improvements to crash detection for the iPhone 14 series. Apple has yet to confirm details on its security updates and software patches, but says it will share more information soon. It's expected that users will see enhanced performance and connectivity with certain wireless carriers.
Phone Arena

Musk shuts down Moments as part of his Twitter 2.0 plan

Changes are flying left and right at Twitter ever since Elon Musk took the wheel back in October. The tech billionaire has a specific vision for the future of the platform, which he sometimes calls "Twitter 2.0." Now, a new change has been made as part of this plan, and it brings an end to Twitter Moments.

