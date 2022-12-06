ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Heights, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Northerner

NKU rolls back merit scholarships for international students

Duong Nguyen’s family was planning for years for his younger brother, a high school senior, to apply to Northern Kentucky University. His brother had been studying for the IELTS and SAT exams when they received the news that NKU would no longer be offering merit-based scholarships for new international students.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy