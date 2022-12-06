Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Pasadena paramedic subscription service brings financial protection - But at what cost?Edy ZooPasadena, CA
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Related
MaxPreps
LISTEN LIVE SATURDAY: St. John Bosco vs. Serra
Prep Sports Network will be providing live audio as No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) plays Serra (Gardena, Calif.) Saturday at 8:00 p.m. Click the play button below to begin the live stream. Prep Sports Network will go live roughly five minutes before kickoff. If there is no audio,...
ocsportszone.com
Former Cal State Fullerton baseball coach George Horton joins OC Riptide staff
George Horton has joined the OC Riptide staff. (Photo courtesy OC Riptide). George Horton, who led national power Cal State Fullerton to the 2004 National Championship has joined the Orange County Riptide as a special assistant, officials announced. Horton’s duties with the OC Riptide “will be broad in scope assisting...
fullertonobserver.com
Taqueria De Anda’s Marcella De Anda Receives 2022 Business Leadership Award from the Women’s Club of Fullerton
The Women’s Club of Fullerton awarded their 2022 Business Leadership Award to Marcella De Anda of Fullerton-headquartered Taqueria De Anda, in a ceremony last week during their Fullerton Women’s Leadership Forum. This was the 18th year that a local businesswoman was honored with the Business Leadership Award by the organization. Marcella De Anda is a co-owner/partner of Taqueria De Anda, the 45-year-old family-owned and family-operated authentic Mexican food restaurant chain with 13 locations throughout Orange County and Los Angeles.
Dave’s Hot Chicken Also Arriving in La Habra
The now multi-national chain has come a long way from its roots in an East Hollywood parking lot
Palos Verdes Estates landslide triggers partial beach closure, sparks concern ahead of weekend rain
Crews responded to Palos Verdes Estates after a large landslide that triggered a partial beach closure Friday morning.
mynewsla.com
Five Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in San Pedro
Five people were injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash in San Pedro. Paramedics sent to the 100 block of East Swinford Street at 10:22 a.m. transported the injured for hospital treatment, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The injuries were described as “mild-to-moderate,” the LAFD reported. The circumstances of...
localocnews.com
Bloom Restaurant & Bar Opens in Downtown San Juan Capistrano
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
southarkansassun.com
Dad Arrested After Killing 1-Year-Old Infant Daughter By Throwing Her Off A Bridge in Long Beach, California
Jayveyon Burley was arrested for throwing his daughter off a bridge in Long Beach, California. The remains of the dead 1-year-old infant Leilani Dream Burley were found in the Los Angeles River, says Lang. On December 4, 2022, Inglewood, California police were contacted about a possible missing child. The call...
texasbreaking.com
After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody
Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
18-Year-Old Jayda Jean Feeney Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Westminster (Westminster, CA)
The Westminster Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred near Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road just before 9:40 p.m. According to the officials, a car had crashed into concrete barricades. The car was found on the edge of the barricades, over a trench in a construction zone.
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move In
As projected last week, the system for this coming weekend, weekend of December 10th, will be a more potent one than we have seen this month with a full cold front, intact, moving through Southern California, from San Luis Obispo and Vandenberg all the way through Los Angeles and down into San Diego as well, where most of the rain this month has missed so read on for details ...
newsantaana.com
Orange H.S. locked down after a student fight involving a knife
Today at 1:07 p.m., the Orange Police Department received a call regarding a student in the Orange High Health Office with a laceration to his hand. The victim reported he was involved in a fight with a known juvenile from Orange High School. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a...
Reports of a gunman at University High School in West L.A. unfounded, police say
University High School in the Sawtelle area of West Los Angeles was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after reports of a person with a rifle on campus, officials said. LAPD and Los Angeles School Police officers searched the campus, located at 11800 Texas Ave. and found nothing threatening. “There is NO evidence of a shooting […]
1 Police Officer Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)
The Long Beach Police Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday. The accident occurred on Bellflower Boulevard, near the Atherton Street intersection by the Cal State University Long Beach Campus. It happened just before 2:30 p.m.
21-Year-Old Valencia Resident Identified As Man Found Dead In Northbridge Park
A 21-year-old Valencia man has been identified as the person who was found dead in Northbridge Park Wednesday morning. Wesley Dettra, 21, from Valencia, was found early Wednesday morning, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 6:47 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a cardiac arrest call on the ...
2urbangirls.com
One killed, three injured in Orange County traffic accident
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – Police Friday are seeking the public’s help with their investigation of a crash in Westminster that killed an 18-year-old woman and left three injured. Officers from the Westminster Police Department responded at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday to Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road where they learned a...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Buena Park (Buena Park, CA)
According to the Buena Park Police, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday morning in Buena Park. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the hit-and-run accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near the northbound lanes of Argyle Drive, along Beach Boulevard.
Mountain lion attacks another leashed dog in Los Angeles
Just three weeks after a cougar attacked and killed a Chihuahua that was leashed and going for a walk in the Hollywood Hills, another Chihuahua was injured in the Silver Lake neighborhood. The attack occurred around 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Ivan Hill Terrace. Ring video provided by Jeff Kelly shows the […]
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
According to the California Highway Police, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday morning in Los Angeles. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on the 405 Freeway, near National Boulevard.
The Nine Best Pho Spots In Los Angeles and Orange County
Pho is a perfect cold-weather companion. Luckily as Southern Californians, we live near one of the country’s largest Vietnamese populations in the San Gabriel Valley, Garden Grove, and Westminster. A good bowl of pho can be judged on the quality of its broth, which usually takes hours to simmer...
Comments / 0