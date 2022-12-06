The families of the three Baltimore City Firefighters killed in the vacant rowhome fire on South Stricker Street in January are suing the city for negligence. During a news conference on Thursday, the attorneys for the families of Kenny Lacayo, Paul Butrim and Kelsey Sadler said the deaths of the firefighters were preventable. They added the city's failure to demolish the abandoned property represented negligence.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO