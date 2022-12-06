Read full article on original website
WBAL Radio
MSP investigating 2 fatal accidents on I-95 NB in Harford County
A section of Interstate 95 Northbound in Harford County was shut down for about five hours due to two fatal car crashes Wednesday morning. Maryland State Police reported that the first accident was a five-vehicle crash that occurred at MD Route 543 in Belcamp around 6:45 a.m. I MAP: WBAL...
WBAL Radio
Families of firefighters suing Baltimore City over deadly Stricker Street fire
The families of the three Baltimore City Firefighters killed in the vacant rowhome fire on South Stricker Street in January are suing the city for negligence. During a news conference on Thursday, the attorneys for the families of Kenny Lacayo, Paul Butrim and Kelsey Sadler said the deaths of the firefighters were preventable. They added the city's failure to demolish the abandoned property represented negligence.
WBAL Radio
Man dies, another injured following shooting at Royal Farms in south Baltimore
Baltimore City police are investigating after a man died and another was injured following a shooting at a Royal Farms in south Baltimore. Officers said they responded to the Royal Farms in the 2200 block of West Patapsco Avenue around 6 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival,...
WBAL Radio
City police investigating three Wednesday homicides
Baltimore City police are investigating multiple homicides and shootings from Wednesday morning. Just after 10 a.m., they found a man and woman shot on Park Heights Avenue, a few blocks north of Park Circle. The man died and the woman was transported to an area hospital. Police are trying to...
WBAL Radio
3 injured after bus overturns, falls down embankment
Firefighters responded to a overturned bus Wednesday morning in Baltimore after it fell down an embankment. According to the Maryland Transit Administration a LocalLink bus was traveling westbound on McComas Street around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when it appeared to have lost traction due to the wet road conditions. The operator and two passengers were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore City and County police report Wednesday morning shootings
Baltimore City and Baltimore County police reported new homicides Wednesday morning. In the city, police said just after 10 a.m., they found a man and woman shot on Park Heights Avenue a few blocks north of Park Circle. The man died. The woman is currently in the hospital. In Baltimore...
WBAL Radio
Police arrest suspect in fatal Cockeysville shooting
Homicide detectives in Baltimore County have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting that occurred in Cockeysville on Wednesday morning. Baltimore County police said they were called to an apartment complex in the unit block of Queensbridge Road around 6 a.m. for a report of a shooting. I. Upon arrival,...
WBAL Radio
Man dies following shooting in Baltimore's Greenspring neighborhood
Homicide detectives are investigating after a man died following a shooting on Tuesday in the Greenspring neighborhood of Baltimore. Baltimore City police said they responded to the 2600 block of Park Heights Avenue at 11:42 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers said they located a 20-year-old...
WBAL Radio
Police charge Baltimore man in mother's murder
Baltimore police said a man was accused of killing his 75-year-old mother on Wednesday. Officers said they responded to the 2400 block of Gainsborough Court Wednesday afternoon. Upon arrival, police said they located Stewartress Burke, 75, dead with "obvious signs of trauma. The son of Stewartess, Kevin Burke, 52, admitted...
WBAL Radio
Baltimore City police union criticizes Scott's GVRS
The Baltimore City police union responded to the expansion of Mayor Brandon Scott's gun violence reduction strategy program. In a written statement, City FOP President Mike Mancuso blasted the planned ramp-up of the Group Violence Reduction Strategy, calling it an irresponsible use of officers, noting the reductions in police ranks over the years.
WBAL Radio
Councilman Dorsey introduces measure to allow voters to reconsider term limits
Baltimore City Councilman Ryan Dorsey has introduced a measure that would allow voters to reconsider the term limits they approved in the November election. The measure would go before voters in 2024. The news comes one month after 72 percent of voters approved term limits for members of the City...
