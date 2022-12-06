Read full article on original website
Man who lives in a Home Depot shed claims it's saved loads of money but people ask where his son sleepsMaya DeviCumming, GA
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. HeslopGeorgia State
New $20 million juvenile court building unveiled in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
wclk.com
ICYMI: WCLK attends Night Market at The Home Depot Backyard
WCLK 91.9 would like to thank Night Market at The Home Depot Backyard for their support of our recent End of the Year Membership Campaign. Some of our new members, sustaining members and staffers received tickets to the event which featured a fun and festive winter wonderland. UPFRONT/Inside Atlanta's Entertainment...
discoveratlanta.com
10 Live Music Restaurants in Atlanta
Many restaurants put a lot of thought into the music that plays when you dine, and rightfully so. It becomes the soundtrack of your experience there. Whether the tunes are ambient or Top 40 favorites, the tune becomes part of the meal. The music can make you feel lighthearted, nostalgic and even introduce you to new genres of music.
secretatlanta.co
10 Cute Holiday Date Spots And Events To Enjoy In Atlanta This Holiday Season
It’s that time of year where you get to show your loved ones just how much they mean to you with a little extra flair or quality time. Atlanta is the perfect city to explore during the holidays. We have events, parades, holiday pop-up bars and more. If you’re looking for something fun and cute to do with your boo, you’re at the right place. Check out any one of these super cute date ideas for the holidays:
wabe.org
Local artists sell 'Little Things' for the holidays at Swan Coach House Gallery
Every winter holiday season at the Swan Coach House Gallery, walls and display cases are filled with artworks on a small scale. The popular annual showcase “Little Things” returns with small works in every medium you can think of, made by over 70 artists from Georgia and the Southeast. Their art is on view and for sale through Jan. 5. Curator and Swan Coach House Gallery creative director Jacob O’Kelley joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk more about the exhibition.
LIST | 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Dec. 9 – 11
ATLANTA — Happy Friday, Atlanta!. There are only a few weeks to secure gifts, and Atlanta has you covered with several markets still taking place all over the metro. Aside from gift-giving, there are several events to get you in the holiday spirit with cookie decorating, a mall hot chocolate crawl and a silent disco ice skating event.
Enjoy the Best of Suburban Living in This On-the-Market Milton Estate
Lined with a dense covering of trees, the long, winding driveway opens to an inviting, 5-bedroom, 5.5 bath, light brick and stone home.
secretatlanta.co
It’s Snowing Every Night In Atlanta Thanks To This Magical Snow & Light Show
Atlanta’s miniscule snowfall that took the city by storm earlier this year may make you hopeful for some snowfall this holiday season. But if you’re dreaming of a guaranteed white Christmas then look no further than Atlantic Station!. The beloved shopping and entertainment district puts on a free...
Eater
Now Reopened in Alpharetta, Foundation Social Eatery Makes Its Triumphant Return
After closing in Roswell two years ago, Foundation Social Eatery finally returns to the dining scene, reopening Friday, December 9, in downtown Alpharetta. “I’ve been out of the kitchen for about two years. And I will say there has been a bit of pressure to come back better than before,” chef Mel Toledo says of reopening his restaurant. “But after the soft opening and friends and family nights, I’m feeling confident we are going to do extremely well.”
secretatlanta.co
Enjoy Marlow’s Tavern Seasonal Christmas Menu This Holiday Season
Comfort is an absolute must as the temperatures continuously drop (although Atlanta tends to have tantrums and throw us warm temped curve balls here and there) *rolls eyes. But it’s nothing we locals can’t handle! That being said, the temperatures have been more cold than warm so enjoying a cozy place to eat and drink is a must. Marlow’s Tavern has rolled out its Christmas menu for us to enjoy. Let’s dive in and take a look at what we can expect!
osoblanco.org
Meet Atlanta Radio’s Icon, Siman Baby, What happened to him? Personal details and Net Worth details explored!
There is talk of Silas’s “Siman Babydeath.” The death of Atlanta Radio veteran Alexander, battling pancreatic cancer for the last year, has caused a stir on the internet, and listeners are curious about who Siman’s wife is. Alexander passed away after a year of fighting the disease. While Alexander was still a student at Eatonton High School in Georgia, he began his career in radio as a board operator in Eatonton. His nickname, “Siman Baby,” has been broadcast under that name on the radio stations V-103, KISS 104.1, and Magic 107.5/97.5. He co-hosted a nationally syndicated show with the rap superstar Chubb Rock from 2018 to the year before last. Siman worked in the industry for a total of 41 years, during which time he hosted shows on radio stations such as V-103, KISS 104.1, and Majic 107.5. In the calendar year 2018, he was officially acknowledged and inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame of Georgia.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Iconic restaurant Polaris in downtown Atlanta reopens after two years
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An iconic restaurant in downtown Atlanta has reopened. The rotating restaurant named Polaris sits at the top of the 22-story Hyatt Regency hotel. The restaurant has been closed since March of 2020, which was the start of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Eater Atlanta,...
saportareport.com
Five years later, Piedmont Park expansion plan remains a mystery with signs of momentum
Nearly five years since its surprise announcement, the status of a Piedmont Park expansion remains mysterious. But behind-the-scenes rumblings include the Atlanta Botanical Garden, under a pseudonym, recently purchasing local land as an unexplained contribution. The roughly four-acre park expansion to the Monroe Drive/Piedmont Avenue intersection, and a separate expansion...
Iconic Atlanta rotating restaurant to reopen for 1st time since COVID-19 pandemic began
ATLANTA — One of Atlanta’s iconic rotating restaurants is returning to the city. Polaris restaurant and lounge is making its way back to the city’s dining experience. Polaris is a local rooftop restaurant with panoramic views of the city. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Hundreds Gather to Recognize Former Atlanta City Councilman and WAOK Host Derrick Boazman
atlantanewsfirst.com
Vending machine opens in Midtown Atlanta to help families during the holidays
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A very different kind of vending machine just opened in Midtown Atlanta. The “Light the World” mobile giving machine near Howell Mill and 14th Street at the interlock is filled with items to help someone else. “We want to make sure others...
HBO docuseries shines light on controversial church’s plans in Ga.
In between emotional interviews with victims of sexual abuse, a new HBO docuseries about a megachurch’s pedophilic leade...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta News First gives out thousands of free books to students in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is holding its Books to Kids event at Fair Oaks Elementary in Marietta Wednesday morning. We will be handing out bags of books to kids, with literary selections based on grade level. A total of 3,855 books will be given out.
Eater
Three Restaurant Openings in Buckhead and Dunwoody You Should Know About This Week
Recent restaurant openings brought Australian-style coffee and dishes, house music and see-and-be-seen vibes paired with coastal European fare, and Southern barbecue and beer to Buckhead and Dunwoody. Check out the latest restaurant openings to know around Atlanta. Parched Hospitality Group, the company behind Hole in the Wall, the Sentry, Daintree,...
'Your concern is real' | Customers express fears holiday shopping amid increase in metro Atlanta shootings
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta shoppers said they are concerned about the number of guns in public places and officials said they could be seeing more of them now for a few reasons - but that doesn't necessarily mean shopping isn't safe. One factor could be the expansion of Georgia’s...
Atlanta artist Greg Mike reveals plans for former church in East Atlanta Village
The 8,500-square-foot building will host an array of experiences and exhibitions, featuring the work of local and international artists.
