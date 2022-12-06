Today’s Al Roker shares first update for desperately worried fans after star is rushed back to hospital

AL Roker has shared a heartwarming post on social media - days after he was rushed back to the hospital amid his battle with blood clots.

The Today show anchor, 68, was taken into medical care on November 25, Black Friday – just 24 hours after he had been discharged.

Al Roker has received hundreds of well-wishes from friends and colleagues amid his health battle Credit: Instagram

The Today show star originally revealed that he had been hospitalized with blood clots last month Credit: Getty

Roker has been silent on social media since the post in which he shared footage of a series of well-wishes that he received.

Meteorologist Tevin Wooten posted the heart-warming clip and said: “The entire weather division at NBC and Telemundo is thinking about our pal, Al Roker.

“We’re rooting for your return, Mr. Roker.”

In one touching message, WRC-TV's chief meteorologist Doug Kammerer said: “Just want to let you know we’re all thinking about [you]. Get better soon.”

TV anchors and meteorologists across NBC affiliate channels said they were “praying” for the star, as they urged him to have a quick recovery.

Samantha Davies, of KXAS-TV, said: “We can’t wait for you to get home and we can’t wait to see you back on the Today show. Get well.”

Her colleague Grant Johnston said: “Just want to wish you well. We’re thinking about you.”

Award-winning meteorologist Iisha Scott: “We are wishing you well,” before saying that her colleagues' love for Roker was “so deep.”

WCAU weatherman Marvin Gómez thanked Wooten for putting together the warm tributes.

Roker’s wife of more than 20 years, Deborah Roberts, has said she’s remaining "positive" amid his health battles.

She posted a photo of buildings in New York with trees in front of them.

The sun was just coming up in the background.

She captioned the post: "Monday mood... #positivevibes."

On Sunday, she shared a photo that showed a photo of another building in New York and fountains.

The ABC News journalist wrote: "Sunday. The dawn of a new day, a new week, renewed hope. #optimism #faith #grateful."

Roberts also revealed that she was “grateful” for the love that she had received.

She has been updating fans and followers on social media throughout Al's health journey and thanked them for their continued prayers.

Roker was rushed back to the hospital the day after Thanksgiving.

He was whisked away from his home by ambulance as his frantic wife followed her husband to the uptown Manhattan hospital, according to Page Six.

An eyewitness told the outlet: "Al was taken from his home on a stretcher back to the hospital on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital he improved."

“His wife, Deborah, was understandably very upset. She had left her phone and other possessions inside their Tesla, which had malfunctioned and wouldn’t unlock, so she was trying to smash in a window.”

“Deborah then went to the hospital by taxi with her daughter, where Al has since been surrounded by his family.”

Roker originally revealed on November 18 that he had been hospitalized with blood clots.

It forced him to miss the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade for the first time in 27 years.

Fans were left devastated that Roker had missed the event.

But, the weatherman was seen beaming as he tuned in to the festivities on TV from the hospital.

He revealed that he was "thankful" to be leaving the hospital on Thanksgiving.

Roker's co-star Savannah Guthrie said: "The best news ever."

But, Roker was also forced to miss the lighting ceremony of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree following his latest health scare.