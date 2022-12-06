ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Today’s Al Roker shares first update for desperately worried fans after star is rushed back to hospital

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ySy1p_0jZLVadj00

AL Roker has shared a heartwarming post on social media - days after he was rushed back to the hospital amid his battle with blood clots.

The Today show anchor, 68, was taken into medical care on November 25, Black Friday – just 24 hours after he had been discharged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=185zM9_0jZLVadj00
Al Roker has received hundreds of well-wishes from friends and colleagues amid his health battle Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19j24D_0jZLVadj00
The Today show star originally revealed that he had been hospitalized with blood clots last month Credit: Getty

Roker has been silent on social media since the post in which he shared footage of a series of well-wishes that he received.

Meteorologist Tevin Wooten posted the heart-warming clip and said: “The entire weather division at NBC and Telemundo is thinking about our pal, Al Roker.

“We’re rooting for your return, Mr. Roker.”

In one touching message, WRC-TV's chief meteorologist Doug Kammerer said: “Just want to let you know we’re all thinking about [you]. Get better soon.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xSy3q_0jZLVadj00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4axfQc_0jZLVadj00

TV anchors and meteorologists across NBC affiliate channels said they were “praying” for the star, as they urged him to have a quick recovery.

Samantha Davies, of KXAS-TV, said: “We can’t wait for you to get home and we can’t wait to see you back on the Today show. Get well.”

Her colleague Grant Johnston said: “Just want to wish you well. We’re thinking about you.”

Award-winning meteorologist Iisha Scott: “We are wishing you well,” before saying that her colleagues' love for Roker was “so deep.”

WCAU weatherman Marvin Gómez thanked Wooten for putting together the warm tributes.

Roker’s wife of more than 20 years, Deborah Roberts, has said she’s remaining "positive" amid his health battles.

She posted a photo of buildings in New York with trees in front of them.

The sun was just coming up in the background.

She captioned the post: "Monday mood... #positivevibes."

On Sunday, she shared a photo that showed a photo of another building in New York and fountains.

The ABC News journalist wrote: "Sunday. The dawn of a new day, a new week, renewed hope. #optimism #faith #grateful."

Roberts also revealed that she was “grateful” for the love that she had received.

She has been updating fans and followers on social media throughout Al's health journey and thanked them for their continued prayers.

Roker was rushed back to the hospital the day after Thanksgiving.

He was whisked away from his home by ambulance as his frantic wife followed her husband to the uptown Manhattan hospital, according to Page Six.

An eyewitness told the outlet: "Al was taken from his home on a stretcher back to the hospital on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital he improved."

“His wife, Deborah, was understandably very upset. She had left her phone and other possessions inside their Tesla, which had malfunctioned and wouldn’t unlock, so she was trying to smash in a window.”

“Deborah then went to the hospital by taxi with her daughter, where Al has since been surrounded by his family.”

Roker originally revealed on November 18 that he had been hospitalized with blood clots.

It forced him to miss the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade for the first time in 27 years.

Fans were left devastated that Roker had missed the event.

But, the weatherman was seen beaming as he tuned in to the festivities on TV from the hospital.

He revealed that he was "thankful" to be leaving the hospital on Thanksgiving.

Roker's co-star Savannah Guthrie said: "The best news ever."

But, Roker was also forced to miss the lighting ceremony of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree following his latest health scare.

Comments / 18

Related
ETOnline.com

T.J. Holmes Anniversary Post to Wife Goes Viral Following Amy Robach Romance Reveal

Just hours after the romance between GMA3 co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach came to light, a two-year-old post from Holmes dedicated to his estranged wife has gone viral. Back in March 2020, Holmes took part in the so-called "10-year challenge," in which Facebook users would post on the social media platform a photo from a decade ago and a current one. The nostalgic post also called on users to open up about who they were then versus who they were at the time of posting.
People

T.J. Holmes Grew Closer to Amy Robach When He 'Was Very Much There' for Her amid 'Heartache': Source

A source tells PEOPLE the Good Morning America 3 co-anchors had "no shame going out together and have been publicly doing this for much longer than a month" The bond between Good Morning America's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes grew after he helped her through a difficult time. Speaking about the pair's relationship, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE, "Amy was going through a heartache and TJ was very much there for her and helpful, and that is when they started something." The GMA 3 co-anchors' relationship was publicly revealed on Wednesday when photos...
GoldDerby

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Decider.com

Hoda Kotb Says Former ‘Today’ Co-Host Kathie Lee Gifford Dropped “Huge Grenade” About Her Divorce Live On Air

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford were a dynamic duo on daytime TV for years, but even the closest of co-hosts have their hiccups. Kotb revealed on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live that Gifford betrayed her trust live on The Today Show when she mentioned her divorce unprompted. When asked by a WWHL fan if any of her Today co-hosts have shared stories about her on air she “really wished” they had not, Kotb spilled all of the details about Gifford’s slip-up. “Kath did it, she threw one huge grenade once,” Kotb said, as host Andy Cohen raptly listened. “I was telling her that I...
realitytitbit.com

Hoda Kotb says Kathie Lee Gifford ‘threw grenade’ with personal story on The Today Show

The Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb said that Kathie Lee Gifford once “threw a grenade” when they were both on air that she didn’t know how to deal with. The news presenter spoke of the awkward moment on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2022. Two women who called into the show asked if Hoda had ever had a story shared about herself on air without her prior knowledge that she “really wished they hadn’t.”
HollywoodLife

Michael Strahan’s Kids: Meet His 4 Children, Including Model Isabella

Michael Strahan‘s greatest gift in life is being a dad to his four children. The Good Morning America anchor, 51, has one son, Michael Jr., 27, and three daughters, Tanita, 30, and twins Isabella and Sophia, 18. Michael shares his two older children with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins. His second wife, Jean Muggli, is the mother of his twin daughters. Michael spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in July 2022 about being a dad of four. “I love the challenge of being a parent, and I look forward to the challenge they’re gonna have when they’re parents,” he said.
New York Post

Kirstie Alley’s last photo, final TV performance before death

Kirstie Alley’s final television appearance, on “The Masked Singer” in April, was just over seven months before her death. Alley, who died at 71 after a battle with colon cancer, had a short stint in the singing competition as the Baby Mammoth. The “Cheers” star, dressed in the fuzzy costume, came out singing “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline during Week 7 of the show’s seventh season — getting a standing ovation from the four panelists. The following week, Alley competed in a duel competition against Space Bunny — later revealed to be Shaggy — in order to stay in the running.  She sang...
The US Sun

‘Nervous’ TJ Holmes left ‘frozen’ Amy Robach ‘vulnerable’ in first GMA spot since ‘affair’ news, body language pro says

GMA cohosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach seem nervous and uncomfortable next to each other on their first show back since news of their alleged love affair broke, an expert says. Speaking to The U.S. Sun, body language expert Patti Wood broke down how Amy looked "frozen" and subconsciously tried to draw attention away from TJ, while TJ worked hard to hide his nervousness but physically moved his chair away from Amy, leaving her unbalanced.
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?

Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
NEW YORK STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘GMA’ Host Amy Robach Breaks Silence Amid Affair Rumors With Co-Host T.J. Holmes

Good Morning America third-hour host Amy Robach has reportedly broken her silence after reports of a romance with co-host T.J. Holmes was revealed. The US Sun reports that it approached Robach, 49, on Friday to see if she had a comment about “what has been going on” with colleague Holmes, 45. “It‘s been great, I‘ve gotten a lot of support, and um, just I appreciate everything and I’m happy to be going to work,” she said. The Daily Mail first reported the affair Wednesday, followed by PageSix reporting the daytime TV hosts had left their spouses for each other. Robach’s pending divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue was confirmed Thursday. Neither Robach or Holmes have reactivated their social media accounts in the wake of the scandal, but both have remained on air, and ABC hasn’t announced any plans to change that.Read it at The Sun
Women's Health

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Cringe At Tyra Banks' Awkward Fail With Judge Len Goodman

An especially awkward moment happened recently when Dancing With the Stars host Tyra Banks made a comment that prompted some shade from head judge Len Goodman. It all went down during the Disney+ series’ Halloween night after Charli D’Amelio and her dance partner Mark Ballas listened to judges Len, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough's commentary on their Argentine tango.
News Breaking LIVE

NBC News Fires Another Host

NBC News has let another anchor go. Joshua Johnson’s show on NBC News Now has come to an end and he will exit the network, according to Deadline. This is the second host to be fired from the network in recent weeks after Tiffany Cross had her MSNBC weekend show canceled.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
900K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy