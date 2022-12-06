Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Mom turns to faith; becomes a fosterer to have more kids: "Care for them when nobody else can"Amy ChristieHartville, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
OHSAA girls bowling preview: 5 teams to watch in 2022-23
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Area teams made an impression at the OHSAA state bowling tournament last season. Green entered the tournament as the top seed but finished fifth while Amherst and Mentor finished ninth and 12th, respectively. In Division II, no area team qualified for state. Hamilton captured the Division I crown while Triway won the Division II title.
cleveland.com
LeBron James on Glenville’s state football championship: ‘It allows a lot of inner-city kids to feel like they can go there and win, as well’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three days after Glenville’s historic state football championship win in Canton, the significance of it was not lost on LeBron James during his return to Cleveland. James was asked about it by former Plain Dealer writer Branson Wright, following the Cavaliers’ 116-102 win against James...
Cleveland: LeBron Shows Glenville High School’s Football Team Some Love!
The Glenville High School football team made history last weekend, and Ohio’s own LeBron James showed them some love!. The Tarblooders beat Cincinnati’s Wyoming High School 26-6, winning the Division IV state championship. They’re the first Cleveland public school to win a state title, and because of that, Thursday in Cleveland is officially Glenville Tarblooder Day.
Sean Lewis leaves Kent State for Colorado, how about Vince Kehres as replacement? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Kent State has lost its best football coach in ... well ... decades. Sean Lewis has been hired as the new offensive coordinator to new Colorado University head coach Deion Sanders.
Live Nation offers Lawn Pass for Blossom Music Center summer pop music season
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- National promoter Live Nation is bringing back its Lawn Pass for the Summer 2023 concert season offering concert-goers who frequent Blossom Music Center a one-stop shop for the Cuyahoga Falls amphitheater slate of summer shows. For $199 plus fees, live music fans receive guaranteed general admission lawn...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Canton, OH
Canton is a unique location in Ohio, with many beautiful places to visit. Canton is the county seat of Stark County, recognized as the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame League and the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum. However, the city has more to offer. While visiting Canton,...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton Area
If you're in the Canton area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're craving Italian food, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Check out one of their pasta bakes, which have penne pasta covered in their signature red sauce and melted cheese. Customers especially recommend getting the pasta bake with meatballs. You should also check out their pizza (a gluten-free option is available). Try the chicken Florentine pizza, which is topped with garlic ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, spinach, and marinated tomatoes. Their chicken parmesan is also delicious and comes with spaghetti. If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade gelato and tiramisu.
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are highly praised by local people for their food and service, so go check them out if you haven't already.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you find yourself in the Edgewater neighborhood, you can't go wrong with the fish fry at this joint, which has been around since the early 1940s. Check out the tavern fish fry, which features lightly breaded white fish that's fried to crispy perfection. They also offer deep fried perch, which is served with sautéed pierogis and onions.
How to buy Blossom Lawn Pass for Summer 2023
Live Nation is bringing back its Lawn Pass, giving music fans access to Blossom Music Center's most incredible summer 2023 concerts.
Nordonia High coach accused of inappropriate conduct with student
A Nordonia High School employee has resigned after allegations were made about his inappropriate behavior on social media.
Recommendations for casual restaurants with outdoor heated seating in Akron?
I'm looking for some casual restaurants or cafes with outdoor heated seatings in Akron, so that I can enjoy my meals better. Does anyone know some restaurants like that?
‘Grandpa’ of Grandpa’s Cheesebarn passes away at 93
Paul 'Dick' Baum, who inspired the name of Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, has passed away at the age of 93.
Watch: 8 couples tie the knot at Swensons Drive-In
Would you get married at a restaurant? Well, these eight couples are doing just that at a Swensons Drive-In!
Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31
AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
Guests share rare, $50k Irish whiskey at charity tasting in Lakewood
Gormley's Pub, of Rocky River, popped open a 47-year-old bottle of Midleton Irish Whiskey valued at more than $50,000. Tickets to the event at the Clifton Club were $3,500 for the first 19 people.
Where are the best local quick breakfast places in Akron?
Been in Akron for a long time, looking for good breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, etc. that can be picked up at a drive-through or counter. What are your favorite local breakfast spots when on the move?
This Ohio actor has given away $600 million
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Large fire in Ravenna closes multiple state routes on Thursday night
A large fire in Ravenna has shut down multiple roads for crews to battle the flames, according to the Ravenna Fire Department.
