Orrville, OH

Cleveland.com

OHSAA girls bowling preview: 5 teams to watch in 2022-23

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Area teams made an impression at the OHSAA state bowling tournament last season. Green entered the tournament as the top seed but finished fifth while Amherst and Mentor finished ninth and 12th, respectively. In Division II, no area team qualified for state. Hamilton captured the Division I crown while Triway won the Division II title.
GREEN, OH
cleveland.com

LeBron James on Glenville’s state football championship: ‘It allows a lot of inner-city kids to feel like they can go there and win, as well’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three days after Glenville’s historic state football championship win in Canton, the significance of it was not lost on LeBron James during his return to Cleveland. James was asked about it by former Plain Dealer writer Branson Wright, following the Cavaliers’ 116-102 win against James...
CLEVELAND, OH
93.1 WZAK

Cleveland: LeBron Shows Glenville High School’s Football Team Some Love!

The Glenville High School football team made history last weekend, and Ohio’s own LeBron James showed them some love!. The Tarblooders beat Cincinnati’s Wyoming High School 26-6, winning the Division IV state championship. They’re the first Cleveland public school to win a state title, and because of that, Thursday in Cleveland is officially Glenville Tarblooder Day.
CLEVELAND, OH
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Canton, OH

Canton is a unique location in Ohio, with many beautiful places to visit. Canton is the county seat of Stark County, recognized as the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame League and the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum. However, the city has more to offer. While visiting Canton,...
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're craving Italian food, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Check out one of their pasta bakes, which have penne pasta covered in their signature red sauce and melted cheese. Customers especially recommend getting the pasta bake with meatballs. You should also check out their pizza (a gluten-free option is available). Try the chicken Florentine pizza, which is topped with garlic ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, spinach, and marinated tomatoes. Their chicken parmesan is also delicious and comes with spaghetti. If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade gelato and tiramisu.
CANTON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are highly praised by local people for their food and service, so go check them out if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you find yourself in the Edgewater neighborhood, you can't go wrong with the fish fry at this joint, which has been around since the early 1940s. Check out the tavern fish fry, which features lightly breaded white fish that's fried to crispy perfection. They also offer deep fried perch, which is served with sautéed pierogis and onions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31

AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
AKRON, OH
Ash Jurberg

This Ohio actor has given away $600 million

This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
OHIO STATE

