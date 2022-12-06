Read full article on original website
WBAL Radio
Feds investigating multiple reports of recent utility company sabotage
(NEW YORK)-- Federal authorities are investigating a number of recent reported acts of sabotage on utility companies, a senior law enforcement source told ABC News. The move comes in the wake of substations being riddled with bullets in North Carolina, leaving tens of thousands without power for days. After the...
WBAL Radio
Four takeaways after Georgia's Senate runoff: What Warnock's win means
(WASHINGTON) -- ABC News projects that Raphael Warnock has won a full six-year term representing Georgia in the Senate, fending off GOP nominee Herschel Walker in Tuesday's runoff. The race attracted an avalanche of money and attention as well as record-high turnout from state voters as Democrats fought for a...
WBAL Radio
He died in the Pearl Harbor attacks. 81 years later, his remains have finally returned home
Wednesday marked the 81st anniversary of Japan's attack on the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. One Louisiana family finally received closure and was able to honor their loved one who died in the tragic attack. The remains of Bogalusa Navy Sailor Houston Temples were laid to rest Wednesday....
WBAL Radio
Questions arise over video evidence in murder trial of suspect in midshipman's mother's killing
As the trial of the man accused of killing a Naval Academy midshipman's mother continues0, video evidence took center stage as prosecutors continue to present their case against Angelo Harrod. The two sides tussled for hours over a lengthy video the state wants to show the jury, as well as...
