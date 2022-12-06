Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Wrestling world sends best wishes to legend after horrible news
The professional wrestling world received sad news on Monday with news that Barry Windham, who is in the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the Four Horsemen, had suffered a heart attack over the weekend. In a GoFundMe page, Windham’s neice, Mika Rotunda, said that her uncle suffered...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
Valerie Loureda Reveals Her New WWE Name, Shows Off Ring Gear
Valerie Loureda has revealed her new WWE name as she begins her journey in professional wrestling. Loureda is one of several mixed martial artists who have eventually found their way into the realm of professional wrestling as of late. She signed with WWE recently and has been competing on their NXT developmental brand.
wrestletalk.com
Braun Strowman Opens Up About WWE Release
Braun Strowman has opened up about his release from WWE in June 2021. Strowman was one name in an exodus of wrestlers released from the company due to budget cuts. In a recent interview with the Toronto Sun, Strowman reflected on this time, saying:. “It was a very hard pill...
wrestlingrumors.net
Current Wrestling Star Announces He Is Battling Cancer
That’s terrible. Wrestlers have all kinds problems to deal with on a day to day basis and you never know how things are going to go with their careers. At the same time, there are other issues that can come up outside of the ring which can be far more devastating. Now a young star has revealed a horrible situation, but things might already be taking a step in the right direction.
PWMania
Renee Paquette On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline: “I Have Loved Him For Quite Some Time”
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn’s work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Austin Theory Apologized After Match On WWE Raw
Austin Theory was reportedly "very apologetic" in the backstage area for botching a top rope hurricanrana spot during his Unites States Championship defense against Mustafa Ali on this week's "WWE Raw" in Washington, D.C. According to Fightful Select, "there was no heat" between Theory and Ali for the mistimed spot,...
ringsidenews.com
Zelina Vega Reacts To Naomi Hanging Out With Jade Cargill
Zelina Vega is known for her charismatic personality that has helped her excel in every major role in WWE. Vega currently serves as the manager for the upcoming faction, Legado Del Fantasma. She recently reacted to her fellow WWE superstar Naomi hanging out with AEW star Jade Cargill. Naomi has...
wrestletalk.com
Injured WWE Star ‘Wanted To Wrestle’, Still Pulled From Match
It has been revealed that Drew McIntyre wanted to wrestle in the scheduled championship match which he has been medically disqualified from. The Usos successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship during the December 5 episode of Raw against Kevin Owens (who replaced Elias) and Matt Riddle. The winners...
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill & Naomi Link Up To Watch Hawks Vs Thunder Game
Jade Cargill is one of the top stars in AEW and there’s no arguing that. She is a true star and her stock continues to rise even now. Cargill recently shared her moments with Naomi from the Atlanta Hawks vs Oklahoma City Thunder game. Naomi recently took to Twitter...
nodq.com
WWE star teases a character change/makeover heading into 2023
As seen during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match. Bayley will face Alexa Bliss on next week’s RAW to determine Bianca Belair’s next challenger for the RAW women’s title. Following her loss, Asuka started...
wrestlinginc.com
Rumored Bray Wyatt Stable Members Spotted In Crowd During WWE NXT
Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous were spotted sitting in the crowd during the 12/6 episode of "WWE NXT." According to PWInsider, the former ROH stars are presently in Orlando, Florida as part of the ongoing WWE Performance Center tryouts. As noted earlier, former NWA and AEW star Kylie Rae and former MLW star KC Navarro are also participating in the tryouts that will continue through the end of the week.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMOR: WWE Interested In Signing Second Generation Star
The next generation. One of the most important things a wrestling promotion can do is make sure that there is fresh talent being brought in. At some point the older wrestlers have to be phased out of the spotlight with new stars being moved up. That does not work if the stars are not brought in at some point and now WWE might have their eyes on another second generation star.
wrestletalk.com
Former AEW Star Currently At WWE Tryout
When Triple H gained control of WWE creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon back in July, the policy regarding WWE signings was also softened. In the last year of the McMahon regime, WWE opted against signing independent wrestling stars, instead targeting college athletes. The change in regime has once...
Sasha Banks' Possible Return To Wrestling Revealed: Report
Sasha Banks' possible return to professional wrestling has reportedly been revealed.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Teases The Judgment Day Invading WWE SmackDown
Things have not been the same in the Mysterio household since WWE Clash at the Castle in September when Dominik turned on his father Rey. Dominik aligned with The Judgment Day and has since begun an on-screen romantic relationship with Rhea Ripley. Following the betrayal, Triple H allowed Rey to move from "Raw" to "SmackDown" to avoid further conflict. Unfortunately, that didn't stop the new couple when they invaded the Mysterio family's Thanksgiving dinner, and it may not stop them from invading the blue brand either.
ComicBook
Absent WWE Superstar Spotted With AEW Champion
WWE has been without Sasha Banks and Naomi for over six months now. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions walked out of the company this past May, citing frustration with their creative direction. According to reports, Naomi was scheduled to pin Banks in a six-woman No. 1 Contender's match for Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship. The duo reportedly did not want to tease dissension within their team, as they were in favor of helping grow the women's tag division. Banks and Naomi's walkout was directly referenced on both Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown commentary the week of their exit, and the two have not been mentioned since.
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Says William Regal Can’t Appear On-Screen For WWE When He Returns
William Regal seems set to return to WWE at the beginning of the new year. Regal recently requested to not have his contract renewed by the company due to wanting to return to WWE. Tony Khan stated that Regal wanted to work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in the company,...
nodq.com
Update on Drew McIntyre being “disqualified to compete” by WWE
As previously noted, Drew McIntyre was pulled from the December 9th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown after being “disqualified to compete” in the unified tag team titles match. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com confirmed that McIntyre is dealing with an injury but shouldn’t be out of action for long…
wrestletalk.com
Here’s What NXT’s Shawn Michaels Had To Say About William Regal
Shawn Michaels was asked about William Regal during the December 8 pre- NXT Deadline conference call, following recent news about Regal’s status. During Wednesday’s (December 7) ROH Final Battle call, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Regal is on his way out of AEW, noting that Regal wanted to return to WWE to work alongside his son, Charlie Dempsey.
