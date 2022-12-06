WWE has been without Sasha Banks and Naomi for over six months now. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions walked out of the company this past May, citing frustration with their creative direction. According to reports, Naomi was scheduled to pin Banks in a six-woman No. 1 Contender's match for Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship. The duo reportedly did not want to tease dissension within their team, as they were in favor of helping grow the women's tag division. Banks and Naomi's walkout was directly referenced on both Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown commentary the week of their exit, and the two have not been mentioned since.

2 DAYS AGO