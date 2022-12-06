Read full article on original website
Changes to when and why Chicago students can repeat a grade are coming
Chicago Public Schools could change when elementary school students can be held back a grade and plans to stop using test scores as a factor. The district did not hold back any elementary students during the first two years of the pandemic in a nod to COVID’s academic and mental health toll. Last year, it revised the policy for promoting students to drop a test that schools were no longer required to...
Chicago school staffer 'Ma' quietly helps keep kids clothed in winter: 'I was one of those kids'
"I was one of those kids," she said. "My mother died when I was 10. My father died when I was 5."
thelansingjournal.com
Are our white teachers doing their jobs?
In a recent Local Voices (Economic Apartheid in America, December 1, 2022) a learned person questioned the ratio of white teachers to the changing percentages of students of color at Thornton Fractional South High School. When the school enrollment became 62% minority, did these white teachers leave? No, they stayed...
2022 Chicago Elite Classic presented great high school basketball
To kick off the 2022-23 high school season, the 11th Annual Chicago Elite Classic was held in Chicago at the “Credit Union 1 Arena” on Friday, December 2, through Sunday, December 4. The event, powered by Nike, featured some of the best teams in the nation. “To be...
Tinley Park-Park District aims to build multisport athletic fields, domed stadium
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Tinley Park-Park District announced its plan to transform a former mental health center property into a hub of athletic fields, track and field facilities, a domed sports complex and open recreational space.The park district said the plan to transform the long-vacant property, located at 7400 to 7600 W. 183rd Street, would meet the needs of the community and expand opportunities for neighboring communities. The district as formally bid on the property.Under the plan, the property would house multipurpose athletic fields, including a full-size soccer field, a playground, splash pad, concession stands, spectator stands, lighting, ample parking, a pond, picnic areas and open green space."We are excited to have the opportunity to lay out our vision for this property that has sat vacantfor far too long and can serve as an exciting community hub for all ages to enjoy," said Shawn Roby, executive director of the Tinley Park-Park District in a statement.The proposed site will sit adjacent to the park district's Freedom Park.
Chicago Residents Share Mannerisms They Have Picked Up in the City on Viral Reddit Thread
Whether it's the way you talk or walk, Chicago residents new and old alike are sharing what mannerisms they have picked up while living in the city in a viral Reddit thread highlighting the idiosyncrasies of the Windy City. The thread, posted in the Chicago-based subreddit r/chicago, asked users "What...
Suburban auto shop lends helping hand to Venezuelan migrant bussed to Chicago
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — A hard-working Venezuelan immigrant, afraid he’d lose his job when his car broke down, is breathing a sigh of relief after the good deed of an auto repair shop in Elk Grove Village, founded by a Polish refugee. Adam Kaminski says he still...
One Of Illinois’ Best Christmas Displays Features Over 200,000 Lights
A Tinley Park family's famous Christmas light display is back and features over 200,000 lights while raising money for a local non-profit. One of Chicagoland's best Christmas light displays can be found in Tinley Park, Illinois. The creative mind behind this attraction is Dominic Kowalczyk. For years, he has been...
blockclubchicago.org
CPS Abruptly Removes Bronzeville Principal, Another Administrator, But Won’t Say Why
BRONZEVILLE — Two Dunbar Career Vocational Academy administrators have been suspended pending a misconduct investigation, Chicago Public School officials said. District leaders removed principal Gerald Morrow and director of culture Marva Nichols from their posts Friday. Myron Hester, the district’s Chief of Schools for network 17, told parents and...
Chicago shooting leaves 15-year-old CPS student dead
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old Chicago Public Schools student was shot and killed while leaving school in the South Austin neighborhood on Tuesday.Kevin Davis Jr. attended Michele Clark Magnet High School right on the block at 5101 W. Harrison St., near Laramie Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway. Someone fired several rounds in his direction as he left the school at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday. Police have not said whether the shooters were in a car or on foot. Kevin was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was later pronounced dead.Chicago Police and school officials spoke at a...
Chicago Poll Hall Used in a Movie Was Spot for a Family Fight, Sends 7 to Hospital
A family fight at a famous Chicago pool hall used in the movie, "The Color of Money," sent seven family members to the hospital! ChicagoSuntimes. Family fights, usually are nothing more than harsh words, opinions, and colorful language. This family fight at Chris’s Billiards on Chicago sent this entire family to the hospital. Yikes!
Winter weather system to move into Chicago area; Advisory issued
We’re monitoring an incoming wintry weather system expected to reach the greater Chicago area Friday. It’s looking more and more like this system may lay down accumulating snow over sections of the metro area–especially areas north of the I-88 (East-West Tollway) corridor, favoring counties lining the Illinois/Wisconsin line. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued […]
Will Chicago Have A White Christmas This Year?
The Illinois State Climatologist's Office listed the chances of snow falling in each county.
This Chicago Christmas Market Keeps Getting Ranked as The Best Christmas Market in the Nation
Christkindlmarket Chicago's isn't just one of the city's favorite Christmastime traditions. It's also consistently ranked as one of the best Christmas markets in the nation -- and the world. A newly released list from the Global travel site Big 7 just ranked the "The 25 Best Christmas Markets in North...
Willie Wilson addresses bribery charges
Attempted bribery charges have been made in the race for Chicago Mayor. A volunteer for candidate Ja’Mal Green released a recording showing Ricky Hendon, an aide to candidate Willie Wilson, offering another Green aide a bribe in exchange for an end to the challenge of Wilson’s nominating petitions. Neither side denies the attempted bribe took […]
fox32chicago.com
How much Illinois' minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023
CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase at the start of 2023. Effective Jan. 1, the statewide Illinois minimum wage will rise to $13 per hour for non-tipped employees ages 18 and over. The $1 increase will apply to every hour worked in the new year, and is part of legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019 to establish a statewide $15 minimum wage by 2025.
These Three Black Entrepreneurs Own 38 Grocery Stores And Just Received $13.5M To Buy Six More
Most recently, Chicago’s City Council’s Finance Committee has granted them a $13.5 million subsidy to buy and transform six more grocery stores. Having only started just a year ago in 2021, their company has become very successful very quickly with more than 400 store employees and grocery stores located across the Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Jacksonville, and Dallas metropolitan areas. Even more impressive is their core mission which is to deliver essential nutrition to working families in underserved communities at affordable prices. All of their stores are independent Save A Lot franchises, and Yellow Banana is proud to be Save A Lot’s third-largest retail partner across the country. The majority of their stores are located in food deserts, that is, in census tracts with limited access to affordable, quality food.
earnthenecklace.com
Rob Stafford Leaving NBC 5: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?
The people of Chicago have always loved Rob Stafford for his excellent investigative reporting and anchoring. His calm voice and strong demeanor would make the most horrific news informative and empathetic. And now, after 40 years in the news industry, Rob Stafford is leaving NBC 5 at the end of 2022. NBC 5 viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
cwbchicago.com
Red Line killer charged after high school staff recognizes him as a former student, prosecutors say
Chicago — A 16-year-old has been charged with murdering another passenger on the Red Line this summer after police released surveillance images of the killer and three people identified him as a former Chicago Public Schools student. Charles Carter was ordered held without bail by Judge Mary Marubio during...
One Illinois City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
