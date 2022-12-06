ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridaweekly.com

HOLIDAY EVENTS CALENDAR

Holiday Fun at the Mandel Public Library — 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. www.wpbcitylibrary.org or 561-868-7703. ¦ Send Holiday Greetings: Through Dec. 31 in KidSpace on the third floor. Write a letter to Santa or make a holiday card for family and friends. ¦ Winter Reading Program: All the Feels — Through Jan. 31. Earn prizes by reading. Free. Register at mandelpubliclibrary.beanstack.com.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wellingtonfl.gov

Aquatics Complex Adjusts Schedule for Holiday Parade

The Wellington Aquatics Complex will be closed on Sunday, December 11th to accommodate the 38th Annual Wellington Holiday Parade. The complex will reopen for normal hours on Tuesday, December 13th. Hosted by the Village of Wellington and The Central Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce, the Annual Holiday Parade is a...
WELLINGTON, FL
Talk Media

8 Hurt in Vehicle Crash in Coral Springs

An accident involving multiple vehicles left eight people with minor injuries in Coral Springs Tuesday, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. at Wiles Road and Coral Springs Drive. No one was seriously hurt in the accident, according to Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Moser. Authorities...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
cw34.com

Missing juvenile out of Palm Beach Gardens found

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Janise was recovered. The Palm Beach Schools Police Department is searching for a missing girl from Palm Beach Gardens. Authorities say 15-year-old Janise Santos was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on the campus of Palm Beach Gardens High School.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cw34.com

Viewer Video: Driver killed when SUV careened into tractor-trailer while exiting I-95

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he crashed his SUV into the back of a tractor-trailer in Boynton Beach. The Florida Highway Patrol said that 52-year-old driver was headed northbound on I-95, approaching the exit ramp for Boynton Beach Boulevard on Wednesday night. At the same time, the driver of a tractor-trailer was parked on the outside paved shoulder of the same exit.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy