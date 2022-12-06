Read full article on original website
Confidential Documents Discovered At Trump Storage Facility In FloridaJoseph GodwinWest Palm Beach, FL
The Future is Now at Koizi Endless Gourmet Grill & SushiJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach GardensBest of South FloridaPalm Beach Gardens, FL
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
Widening of Northlake Boulevard would impact homes, businesses
There's a heated debate between the city of Palm Beach Gardens and Palm Beach County concerning Northlake Boulevard.
Iguana Causes Another Power Outage In Lake Worth Beach
It's not the first time the invasive species is being blamed for shutting off power in the city, back in April 2021 a large iguana climbed a breaker and caused an outage for 3,000 people.
Remains of woman found in Palm Beach Gardens canal
Police in Palm Beach Gardens said human remains were found Thursday evening, prompting an investigation.
WPBF News 25
New effort underway to keep people safe around railroad crossings in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The city of West Palm Beach alongside county leaders and transportation leaders across Florida announced its “See Tracks, Think Train" campaign on Wednesday. The city-wide initiative will be in full force over the next 12 days ahead of the holidays. “Our goal is...
cw34.com
'It's a life safety issue:' Greenacres gives Lakeview Gardens 90 days to comply
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — At today’s code enforcement hearing —the city of Greenacres decided the Lakeview Garden Condominium has 90 days to bring the building up to code or face major fines. After an electrical fire on Halloween, residents at Lakeview Gardens were left without power for...
floridaweekly.com
HOLIDAY EVENTS CALENDAR
Holiday Fun at the Mandel Public Library — 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. www.wpbcitylibrary.org or 561-868-7703. ¦ Send Holiday Greetings: Through Dec. 31 in KidSpace on the third floor. Write a letter to Santa or make a holiday card for family and friends. ¦ Winter Reading Program: All the Feels — Through Jan. 31. Earn prizes by reading. Free. Register at mandelpubliclibrary.beanstack.com.
wellingtonfl.gov
Aquatics Complex Adjusts Schedule for Holiday Parade
The Wellington Aquatics Complex will be closed on Sunday, December 11th to accommodate the 38th Annual Wellington Holiday Parade. The complex will reopen for normal hours on Tuesday, December 13th. Hosted by the Village of Wellington and The Central Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce, the Annual Holiday Parade is a...
SUV driver dies in crash with truck at I-95 ramp
A 52-year-old Boynton Beach man died after his SUV crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer at an Interstate 95 exit, Florida Highway Patrol said Thursday.
West Palm Beach industrial area gets makeover as ritzy designers, antique dealers move in
West Palm Beach’s Georgia Avenue, a raw industrial sanctum of World War II-era Quonset huts, asphalt and the clank and whir and vroom of car repairs underway, is ablush with burgeoning refinement. Elegantly-hued design studios and high-end boutiques in lapis, spearmint green and sophisticated celadon are blooming between the...
Exclusive look at Palm Beach County's newest high school in 18 years
WPTV on Thursday got an exclusive look at the major construction on Dr. Joaquín García High School, Palm Beach County's newest high school in 18 years.
8 Hurt in Vehicle Crash in Coral Springs
An accident involving multiple vehicles left eight people with minor injuries in Coral Springs Tuesday, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. at Wiles Road and Coral Springs Drive. No one was seriously hurt in the accident, according to Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Moser. Authorities...
Book It to Boca on Brightline
Brightline’s Boca Raton station officially opens this month. Here, find all you need to know, see, eat, and do for the ideal day in Boca The post Book It to Boca on Brightline appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
South Florida’s Craft Show Returns to Coral Springs Dec. 17
South Florida’s Craft Show returns to Coral Springs with its last event of the year. The Christmas Party is held on Saturday, December 17, from 11 to 4 p.m., and includes a toy distribution event, with drinks served and music by DJ Elite. Visitors are encouraged to come in...
Iconic News Stand on Clematis Street to close over lease disagreement
WEST PALM BEACH — The biggest little store in the world is closing its doors this month after a decades-long run on the hottest street in town. Clematis Street News Stand, the only souvenir shop in downtown West Palm Beach, will close Dec. 31 after a disagreement between the store's owner and the building's new landlord. ...
cw34.com
Missing juvenile out of Palm Beach Gardens found
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Janise was recovered. The Palm Beach Schools Police Department is searching for a missing girl from Palm Beach Gardens. Authorities say 15-year-old Janise Santos was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on the campus of Palm Beach Gardens High School.
3 Local Festive Events to Enjoy
These three festive performances by the Treasure Coast's cultural organizations will set the tone for the season The post 3 Local Festive Events to Enjoy appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
Now Open: Vicky Bakery Welcomes Customers to Coral Springs Location
It’s a dream crumb true for Vicky Bakery fans after opening its 20th franchise in Coral Springs on Wednesday. Known for its delicious sandwiches, croquettes, and Cuban Pastelitos, a homemade pastry recipe passed down for generations. The Coral Springs location continues this tradition at its newest location at 2528...
cw34.com
Viewer Video: Driver killed when SUV careened into tractor-trailer while exiting I-95
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he crashed his SUV into the back of a tractor-trailer in Boynton Beach. The Florida Highway Patrol said that 52-year-old driver was headed northbound on I-95, approaching the exit ramp for Boynton Beach Boulevard on Wednesday night. At the same time, the driver of a tractor-trailer was parked on the outside paved shoulder of the same exit.
Crash injuring Indiantown teen revives calls for safety changes
People who live near and regularly drive along State Road 710 in Indiantown have been pushing for safety changes for years.
13 migrants in custody after landing near Lake Worth Beach
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents are investigating a suspected "maritime smuggling event" on Palm Beach on Friday morning.
