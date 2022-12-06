Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors 85-year-old Marine Corps Veteran Loren Anthony. Loren says World War II always intrigued him, it was his service in the Marine Corps that focused that interest on the Pacific Campaign. So, his “mini-museum” was born. Full of history, from a 1967 Army ambulance to a WWII-era Jeep. One of his most prized possessions is a WWII-era addressograph machine, a machine used to make dog tags. Loren says, “I make dog tags for [the] WWII History Center in El Dorado, Honor Flight … I go up once a year to the POW (prisoner of war) camp in Concordia and make dog tags … about everywhere they invite me,” Anthony said. For the Kansas Honor Flight alone, Anthony has made 2,790 dog tags to date. Thank you for preserving history Loren and THANK YOU for your service.

EL DORADO, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO