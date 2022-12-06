ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sumnernewscow.com

Wellington’s Jack Wright is the Big Cheese Athlete of the Week

By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — Jack Wright, a Wellington senior basketball player, has been named Big Cheese Athlete of the Week. Wright helped lift Wellington to a 56-53 victory with his last-second game-winning 3-pointer Monday night against Cheney. But he also had other accomplishments throughout the week. On Friday, Wright scored 19 points, going 8-of-12 from the field, helping the Crusaders to an easy 60-28 win over Mulvane. On Monday, he scored 11 points, going 4-of-8 from the field, along with three defensive rebounds.
WELLINGTON, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Wellington Police Notes: Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

•4:07 a.m. Officers took a Miscellaneous Report in the 500 block N. Poplar St, Wellington. •5:41 a.m. Officers investigated suspicious activity in the 1000 block W. Shady Lane Ct, Wellington. •7:40 a.m. Jonathan W. Prewitt, 52, Wellington, was issued a Notice to Appear for improper left turn. •9:46 a.m. Justin...
WELLINGTON, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Vickie Ann Tyrrell, 79, Wellington: April 2, 1943 – Dec. 6, 2022

Vickie Ann Tyrrell of Wellington died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the age of 79. She was born the daughter of Vilas A. and Elva L. (Thorton) Young on April 2, 1943, in Manistique, Michigan. On December 30, 1961, Vickie and Rodger Tyrrell were united in marriage in Manistique,...
WELLINGTON, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Charles Tibbs, 92, Wellington: March 9, 1930 – Dec. 6, 2022

Charles William Tibbs, 92, died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, peacefully with family by his side. He was born on March 9, 1930, in Minot, North Dakota. He was active in numerous sports in high school and even received a scholarship to play football at Kansas University. Charles made his...
WELLINGTON, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Maria Elena Carrasco, 67, Wellington: Sept. 5, 1955 – Nov. 30, 2022

Maria Elena Carrasco, age 67, of Wellington, died on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi St Francis in Wichita. Maria was born in Chihuahua, Mexico, on September 5, 1955. She was the third of 18 total children born into her family. Jose Carrasco and Maria (Flores) were united...
WELLINGTON, KS
Pratt Tribune

Pratt County bull rider competes in National Finals Rodeo

It’s been a long, hard season for Pratt County bull rider JR Stratford, but securing a spot as a National Finals Rodeo qualifier has made it all worthwhile for the 20-year-old from Byers, Kansas. Last Friday, Stratford said riding in the 2022 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas was...
PRATT COUNTY, KS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Larry Johnson III, JUCO OL, commits to SEC program

Larry Johnson III joined the Tennessee commitment party Wednesday night. Johnson, a 6-7, 350-pound offensive lineman out of Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, is headed from the JUCO ranks to the SEC. He shared a note and graphic to announce his commitment on Twitter:. “First (before) anything in this world...
HUTCHINSON, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Sumner County Court Docket: Dec. 8, 2022 report

By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — The following is a list of criminal court complaints recently filed by the Sumner County Attorney’s office. These are formal charges introduced into the Sumner County District Court system. The suspects listed in the complaint have not been tried by a judge or jury unless specified otherwise. All citizens are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Mike Duane Williamson, 71, Caldwell: April 17, 1951 – Dec. 3, 2022

Michael Duane Williamson was born on April 17, 1951, in Wellington. Mike attended Caldwell High School, graduating with the Class of 1969. While in high school, Mike played football, with his senior year being his moment of fame and his favorite memory. Following high school, Mike went to Arkansas City Junior College.
CALDWELL, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Mary Lou Smock, 90, Winfield: May 2, 1932 – Dec. 5, 2022

Mary Lou Smock, 90, died peacefully Monday, December 5, 2022, at Alderbrook Village of Arkansas City. Memorial services are pending with the Shelley Family Funeral Home of Winfield. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foster Grandparents Program of Cowley & Butler County, donations may be left in the care of the funeral home.
WINFIELD, KS
kfdi.com

Star Spangled Salute-El Dorado Veteran is Busy Preserving History

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors 85-year-old Marine Corps Veteran Loren Anthony. Loren says World War II always intrigued him, it was his service in the Marine Corps that focused that interest on the Pacific Campaign. So, his “mini-museum” was born. Full of history, from a 1967 Army ambulance to a WWII-era Jeep. One of his most prized possessions is a WWII-era addressograph machine, a machine used to make dog tags. Loren says, “I make dog tags for [the] WWII History Center in El Dorado, Honor Flight … I go up once a year to the POW (prisoner of war) camp in Concordia and make dog tags … about everywhere they invite me,” Anthony said. For the Kansas Honor Flight alone, Anthony has made 2,790 dog tags to date. Thank you for preserving history Loren and THANK YOU for your service.
EL DORADO, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy