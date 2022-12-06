Read full article on original website
sumnernewscow.com
Both Wellington basketball teams qualify for the Cheney Tournament Championship Finals
— The Wellington boys and girls basketball teams will play for the Cheney Tournament Championship. Unfortunately, the boys backed in after dropping their first game of the season, losing to Pratt 47-45. The girls defeated Pratt 51-22 in an earlier game. The schedule for Saturday’s games is below. Wellington girls...
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington’s Jack Wright is the Big Cheese Athlete of the Week
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — Jack Wright, a Wellington senior basketball player, has been named Big Cheese Athlete of the Week. Wright helped lift Wellington to a 56-53 victory with his last-second game-winning 3-pointer Monday night against Cheney. But he also had other accomplishments throughout the week. On Friday, Wright scored 19 points, going 8-of-12 from the field, helping the Crusaders to an easy 60-28 win over Mulvane. On Monday, he scored 11 points, going 4-of-8 from the field, along with three defensive rebounds.
KWCH.com
Hutch looks to clinch second national championship in school history
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - “This has been our main goal ever since the start,” said Hutchinson Community College quarterback Dylan Laible. “The fact that we’re practicing still and get ready for the game is a big deal for us.”. The Hutch Blue Dragons have been near...
Derby running back Dylan Edwards decommits from Notre Dame
After flipping his commitment from Kansas State University to Notre Dame, Derby 4-star running back, Dylan Edwards has once again reopened his recruitment.
Andale officials announce protocols for basketball game against Valley Center Friday night
Renwick 267 officials have announced protocols for Andale's basketball game against Valley Center scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9.
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington Police Notes: Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022
•4:07 a.m. Officers took a Miscellaneous Report in the 500 block N. Poplar St, Wellington. •5:41 a.m. Officers investigated suspicious activity in the 1000 block W. Shady Lane Ct, Wellington. •7:40 a.m. Jonathan W. Prewitt, 52, Wellington, was issued a Notice to Appear for improper left turn. •9:46 a.m. Justin...
sumnernewscow.com
Vickie Ann Tyrrell, 79, Wellington: April 2, 1943 – Dec. 6, 2022
Vickie Ann Tyrrell of Wellington died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the age of 79. She was born the daughter of Vilas A. and Elva L. (Thorton) Young on April 2, 1943, in Manistique, Michigan. On December 30, 1961, Vickie and Rodger Tyrrell were united in marriage in Manistique,...
sumnernewscow.com
Charles Tibbs, 92, Wellington: March 9, 1930 – Dec. 6, 2022
Charles William Tibbs, 92, died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, peacefully with family by his side. He was born on March 9, 1930, in Minot, North Dakota. He was active in numerous sports in high school and even received a scholarship to play football at Kansas University. Charles made his...
sumnernewscow.com
Maria Elena Carrasco, 67, Wellington: Sept. 5, 1955 – Nov. 30, 2022
Maria Elena Carrasco, age 67, of Wellington, died on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi St Francis in Wichita. Maria was born in Chihuahua, Mexico, on September 5, 1955. She was the third of 18 total children born into her family. Jose Carrasco and Maria (Flores) were united...
Pratt Tribune
Pratt County bull rider competes in National Finals Rodeo
It’s been a long, hard season for Pratt County bull rider JR Stratford, but securing a spot as a National Finals Rodeo qualifier has made it all worthwhile for the 20-year-old from Byers, Kansas. Last Friday, Stratford said riding in the 2022 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas was...
TMZ.com
Kansas H.S. Students Allegedly Yell N-Word, Bring Black Doll To Game, Schools Investigating
Two Kansas high schools say they've launched an investigation after several students at a recent basketball game allegedly yelled the n-word -- while waving around a Black doll. The incident went down Saturday -- when the Topeka H.S. boys basketball team took on Valley Center H.S. in Valley Center, KS.
KWCH.com
Students involved in inappropriate behavior at Kansas high school basketball game disciplined
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The principals of Valley Center and Topeka high schools issued a joint statement on Friday following the fallout after reports of inappropriate behavior by students during a basketball game. According to the statement, game footage was reviewed and statements were collected and then shared between the...
sumnernewscow.com
Wichita State University hires Loren Hibbs as the Interim head baseball coach for 2023 season
Sumner Newscow report — The Wichita State University Athletic Department officially announced over social media that Loren Hibbs will be the Interim Head Baseball Coach for the 2023 season. Hibbs, the son of the late Loren and Linda (Hibbs) Robertson, is a 1979 Wellington High School graduate. The WSU...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
El Dorado basketball teams swept by Chaparral in opening games of Cardinal Classic
EL DORADO, Kansas- The El Dorado Wildcats could not have dreamed up a better start to their season. In the first defensive possession against Chaparral, the Wildcats forced a steal. In their first offensive possession, they found a layup to put themselves up 2-0. It was a start to a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Larry Johnson III, JUCO OL, commits to SEC program
Larry Johnson III joined the Tennessee commitment party Wednesday night. Johnson, a 6-7, 350-pound offensive lineman out of Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, is headed from the JUCO ranks to the SEC. He shared a note and graphic to announce his commitment on Twitter:. “First (before) anything in this world...
sumnernewscow.com
Sumner County Court Docket: Dec. 8, 2022 report
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — The following is a list of criminal court complaints recently filed by the Sumner County Attorney’s office. These are formal charges introduced into the Sumner County District Court system. The suspects listed in the complaint have not been tried by a judge or jury unless specified otherwise. All citizens are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
sumnernewscow.com
Mike Duane Williamson, 71, Caldwell: April 17, 1951 – Dec. 3, 2022
Michael Duane Williamson was born on April 17, 1951, in Wellington. Mike attended Caldwell High School, graduating with the Class of 1969. While in high school, Mike played football, with his senior year being his moment of fame and his favorite memory. Following high school, Mike went to Arkansas City Junior College.
sumnernewscow.com
Mary Lou Smock, 90, Winfield: May 2, 1932 – Dec. 5, 2022
Mary Lou Smock, 90, died peacefully Monday, December 5, 2022, at Alderbrook Village of Arkansas City. Memorial services are pending with the Shelley Family Funeral Home of Winfield. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foster Grandparents Program of Cowley & Butler County, donations may be left in the care of the funeral home.
Kansas game wardens warn of coyotes heading into town
Kansas Wildlife & Parks game wardens are warning the public of coyotes heading into towns across the state.
kfdi.com
Star Spangled Salute-El Dorado Veteran is Busy Preserving History
Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors 85-year-old Marine Corps Veteran Loren Anthony. Loren says World War II always intrigued him, it was his service in the Marine Corps that focused that interest on the Pacific Campaign. So, his “mini-museum” was born. Full of history, from a 1967 Army ambulance to a WWII-era Jeep. One of his most prized possessions is a WWII-era addressograph machine, a machine used to make dog tags. Loren says, “I make dog tags for [the] WWII History Center in El Dorado, Honor Flight … I go up once a year to the POW (prisoner of war) camp in Concordia and make dog tags … about everywhere they invite me,” Anthony said. For the Kansas Honor Flight alone, Anthony has made 2,790 dog tags to date. Thank you for preserving history Loren and THANK YOU for your service.
