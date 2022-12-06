Read full article on original website
Related
Falling Mississippi River Waters Reveal Rare Ancient Lion Remains
The more the Mississippi River waters fall due to drought, the more we're learning about the past. The most recent discovery in the river is a rare lion that once roamed America thousands of years ago. I first saw this shared in a short video by The Weather Channel showing...
pethelpful.com
Kind Woman Takes Shelter Dog Home for a Sleepover in the Hopes of Getting Her Adopted
Considering there are roughly 3.9 million dogs surrendered to animal shelters each year, it's hard for these places to find every dog a loving forever home. Which is why it always bring so much joy to our hearts when we see kind rescue workers going the extra mile to bring attention to these adoptable dogs.
Thrillist
Meet the Best Little CBD Store in North Dakota
If you told Weiwei Fellman a decade ago that in 2022 she’d be running a CBD business in North Dakota, the Beijing-born entrepreneur and mother of two would’ve called you crazy. Ten years ago, though, Weiwei, who goes by “Vivian” in the U.S., could never have anticipated the legal hemp boom, how it would expose her to the rich legacy of humans consuming cannabis, and how the plant would bring her solace during one of the most harrowing experiences imaginable.
agupdate.com
Auction Calendar - December 9, 2022
10 John Temme Auction, Post-Harvest End of the Year, Bi-Annual Farm Equipment Consignment, Raeville, Nebr. 10 Leo Hegr Estate, Real Estate & Personal Property, Madison, Nebr. 10 Jim Downey, Farm Retirement, Maywood, Nebr. 10 Grubaugh Auction Service, Antiques & Collectibles, Monroe, Nebr. 10 Sherri and the Late Monty Kramer, Farm...
"Beware — The First Time Might Be Disgusting": Fathers Are Giving Free Advice To New Homeowners, And It's So Much Better Than Learning The Hard Way
"I've absolutely seen insurance payouts for loss claims originally calculated at under $7,000 increase to over $100,000 when people file their claims this way."
agupdate.com
Holiday cooking disasters now bring smiles
Thanksgiving this year was a joy as we had a full house of guests. Both daughters and husbands were able to be there, along with the No. 1 grandson. In addition, our son-in-law, Dan, was able to get leave from his month-long Army Reserve officer’s training, so his parents and paternal grandmother joined us from Loup City, along with Don’s sister, Lynn, and her husband, their daughter and her boyfriend.
Contracts for deed trap for some Somali families trying to buy homes
Jessica Lussenhop and Haru Coryne of ProPublica and Joey Peters of Sahan Journal write that contracts for deed — the method by which many Somali families buy homes because of faith tenets against paying or profiting from interest — have become a trap for some. MPR’s Dan Gunderson...
agupdate.com
Grown up tastes
Holiday season means big meals and menus filled with dishes that have become family traditions. These foods show on the holiday table year after year, and recipes get passed from generation to generation, but opinions from family food critics vary greatly. Take for example, lefse. My family doesn’t have strong...
agupdate.com
When the storm hits at just the wrong time
Greetings from Brussels! I write this as I’m heading into a very full day of meetings at the Collaboration Platform in Agriculture. It’s been a whirlwind trip to this point. We hit the ground running after a long day of travel getting across the pond. I will go more into details next week on all of the takeaways from the forum, but so far it’s been very interesting.
agupdate.com
Livestock buildings require cold-weather maintenance
Preparing livestock buildings for winter is the easy part. The challenges come when the white stuff starts to fall. “It’s an ongoing process,” says Brett Ramirez, Extension ag engineer with Iowa State University. Hog buildings need to be frequently checked for any type of hole or leakage, and...
Woman Hangs Long Picture Frame Shelf Behind Her Couch as a Brilliant Storage Solution
This is a great solution to managing clutter.
Upworthy
Mom accidentally lists baby for sale in hilarious post: Need it ‘gone today’
Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 3, 2021. It has since been updated. Lucy Battle, Mom to a seven-month-old, hilariously listed her son for sale at a price of $1.33 on Facebook by accident. Battle was going about her day and wanted to get rid of her sofa. She took a couple of pictures of the sofa in its present condition and posted them on a local Facebook group and wrote, "Need gone today." What she didn't realize at the time was that she had also accidentally posted an image of her baby along with a few others of her sofa. It didn't help that it was the first picture on the post and the caption didn't help either, reading: 'Need gone today,' reported Leeds Live.
intheknow.com
Chihuahua dad shares brilliant potty hack for wintertime: ‘You’re a genius’
This dog dad came up with the smartest hack for letting your dog comfortably do its business outside during the winter!. Damon Smith, aka Mr. Hey Now (@mrheynowandej) is the proud dog owner of a tiny chihuahua named Edna Jean. Damon loves dressing Edna Jean up in cute costumes and spoiling her with treats, and goes to great lengths to ensure his beloved pup has the best of everything.
agupdate.com
Soybeans post ‘resilient’ yields
While corn yields suffered from wide weather variability, this year’s soybean crop appeared to resist much of the drought seen in Iowa. Results from the Iowa Crop Improvement Association yield trials are reflecting those higher yields in what Ryan Budnik called a “resilient” season. “It’s something to...
agupdate.com
Manage grass-cover-crop termination
Spring fieldwork like cover-crop termination will begin when fields are fit. While some farmers may opt to use mechanical methods of cover-crop termination like tillage or roller-crimping, chemical termination is the most common and often most effective way to kill a cover crop in preparation for the following cash crop. With the inflated cost and tight supply of inputs, follow some tips to ensure cover-crop termination is effective.
agupdate.com
What is Wagyu? Menu could mean full-blooded Waygu or not
Today I’m grateful for Midwest Messenger readers! OK I’m grateful for you every day, but you really came through for me after I asked for advice with my egg laying hens last time. Several of you reached out with ideas to increase egg production, such as leaving the...
agupdate.com
Pipestone donates over 67,000 pounds of pork tenderloins to Feeding South Dakota
Feeding South Dakota, the state’s largest hunger relief organization, has received a donation of 27,000 pork tenderloins from Pipestone, a veterinary service and pig management company based in Pipestone, Minnesota. The donation is the largest ever received by Feeding South Dakota from the company. Feeding South Dakota will distribute...
Reindeer Chow 🦌
We make reindeer chow (Aka: Puppy Chow or Muddy Buddies) every year during the holidays, and every year I ask myself, why are we not making this year round? It’s what you crave in a perfect snack: mostly sweet, a little salty, nice crunch, and once you start snacking, it’s impossible to stop. Then I realize I have absolutely no self control when it comes to this delicious, chocolatey, peanut butter, powdered sugar crusted little gems from the reindeer heavens ... and hence, this is why I don't make reindeer chow all year long, it's dangerous in my household!
Upworthy
Finnish mothers have been receiving a free 'baby box' of essentials for 84 years and it's amazing
A newborn baby is typically associated with a lot of expenses; from a crib, clothes, diapers and shoes to many other things. Aware of the burden this places on new parents, Finland's government makes sure to give a baby box to all expectant mothers. And the best part is that it is a tradition that they have been following for the last 84 years, as reported by BBC.
lovemeow.com
Six Kittens Found without a Mother Now Have Someone to Raise Them All Together
Six kittens who were found without a mother, now have someone to raise them all together. About a month ago, Chatons Orphelins Montreal received an urgent plea about six orphaned kittens needing rescue. The litter of six had been found without a cat mother and were brought into a shelter...
Comments / 0