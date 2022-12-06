Read full article on original website
Metro Detroit collision shop raided Tuesday, attorney says business is being targeted by insurance companies
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Southfield collision shop was raided Tuesday morning as multiple agencies search the location for possible evidence that the company billed customers and insurance companies more than it actually cost. Undercover vehicles lined Telegraph near 9 Mile in Southfield on Tuesday as investigators from the...
Meijer makes shopping change to benefit customers – see how the it compares to rival Kroger
GROCERY chain Meijer has made a huge change to stores that aims to give customers a more convenient shopping experience. The new store experience will go live January 26, 2023 in two new stores built in Detroit suburbs Orion Township and Macomb Township, Michigan. Meijer grocery stores will offer a...
Ford Rotunda was magical place before fire destroyed it 60 years ago
It was a magical place drawing visitors from across the globe and even got its start on the world stage. But nothing was as magical as Christmas at the Ford Rotunda, from Santa's workshop to a life sized nativity. The once-popular Ford Rotunda hosted millions of guests in the decades...
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations
Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
Additional charges filed against Oakland Co. doctor
A physician affiliated with youth hockey in Metro Detroit now faces 21 total criminal charges stemming from reports of sexual abuse, after the Oakland County Prosecutor's office filed two more charges Wednesday. In the new charges, Dr. Zvi Levran, 66, is accused of having sexually assaulted a 30-year-old male in...
MSP recovers $300,000 in stolen cars, trailers in southwest MI
No arrests were made on scene, but Michigan State Police detectives say charges are being sought for multiple suspects.
Snow heading toward Metro Detroit Friday, this weekend: What to know
Everything appears to be playing out as expected thus far with today’s approaching snow, although the overall trend is for a bit slower timing -- which means we may be able to salvage the afternoon rush hour!. We are starting our Friday dry, and I expect us to be...
Get Your Holiday Cookies Here
Our cookie game is strong in Metro Detroit. Whether you’re a fan of a traditional sugar cookie, something decorated with frosting, or an outrageous flavor combination, there’s a shop out there baking delicious cookies by the dozen. From at-home bakers to shops with multiple locations, you won’t want to miss getting your hands on these delicious treats.
2 sets of brothers, 6 other suspects sentenced in family-led Metro Detroit drug trafficking conspiracies
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two sets of brothers and six other people from Metro Detroit were sentenced last week for their roles in family-led drug trafficking conspiracies. Jamilie Ledesma, of Detroit, and his brother Jason Ledesma, of Inkster, led a major drug trafficking organization in Metro Detroit, federal authorities said. They were sentenced to 155 months and 120 months, respectively, in prison for conspiring to distribute cocaine.
State vet urges residents to keep pets vaccinated after kitten infected with rabies
(CBS DETROIT) - The state veterinarian is urging Michigan residents to vaccinate their pets after a six-month-old kitten was found with rabies in Oakland County.Officials say the kitten was found as a stray about six weeks before it was diagnosed. The kitten was taken to a clinic for not eating or drinking, acting aggressively and being unable to use its hindlimb. It was euthanized when it became more ill."While this case is unfortunate, it is not unexpected as rabies is regularly detected in Michigan's wildlife—particularly in bats and skunks. This means the virus is present, making it important to vaccinate domestic animals against rabies," said Dr. Nora Wineland, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Development state veterinarian. "Any mammal, including humans, can be infected with rabies. By vaccinating pets and livestock against the virus and having them avoid contact with wildlife, it protects both animal health and public health."According to MDARD, 47 rabid animals were detected in Michigan this year as of Nov. 28 -- 45 bats, one cat and one skunk in 24 counties.Rabies can be reported to the State Veterinarian's Office For more information on rabies, visit www.michigan.gov/rabies.
Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan
The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
Police: Man arrested in Ohio for Detroit murder motivated by elevator etiquette
DETROIT — Detroit police announced Tuesday that they had arrested a suspect wanted for shooting and killing a man in an elevator. The Detroit Police announced the arrest on social media, saying the suspect wanted for the shooting in Greektown on Nov. 27 was taken into custody in Ohio. The suspect’s name was not released. Police said he would be extradited to Michigan to face formal charges.
Michigan officials urge residents working with livestock to be cautious following parasitic illness outbreak
(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging residents to take precautions as it investigates an outbreak of a parasitic illness in Livingston, Ingham and Oakland counties.According to MDHHS, the reported illness is believed to be caused by a parasite, Cryptosporidium, which is typically found in the stool of infected people and animals. A total of 12 people between the ages of 19 and 56 were reported to be sick between Nov. 15-21. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach pain and cramping, nausea, vomiting, dehydration, fever and weight loss. Officials say it can last for several weeks. Health...
Letter from the Editor: Get ready, Michigan – climate migrants will be seeking ‘a pleasant peninsula’ in droves
I have lived my entire life in Michigan, from the Detroit area to the shadow of Mighty Mac to a curious region called Michiana and many places in between. I love the culture, the northern woods and the pristine lakes, from Great to small. What’s not to like, right?
What Are The Chances of Michigan Having a White Christmas in 2022?
Growing up in Howell, I never really thought much about having a white Christmas because we almost always had some snow on the ground. As a young adult, I moved to Grand Rapids to work at a country radio station, and the first winter I got to experience lake effect snow, it put a whole new meaning to a white Christmas.
Mid-Michigan Catholic church sues State of Michigan
St. Johns, Mich. (WLNS) – A mid-Michigan catholic church is suing the state. According to a recent lawsuit, Saint Joseph in St. John’s claims their constitutional rights could be violated. The lawsuit comes after church officials say the new sex and gender protections under the state’s amended civil rights law could prevent its school from […]
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
Viral Keweenaw County News Clip Perfectly Sums Up Michigan’s U.P.
The Keweenaw Peninsula is the northernmost part of Michigan's Upper Peninsula and is referred to as the third snowiest part of the country. With over 80 inches of snow already this season, a news station decided to talk to some of the residents in Keweenaw County to see how they were feeling about all the snow.
Back home in Metro Detroit: Melvindale man returns after spending more than a month imprisoned in Saudi Arabia
Mohamed Salem of Melvindale walked off a plane at Detroit Metro Airport just after noon Thursday, five weeks after he was detained while being separated from his sons on a religious pilgrimage.
