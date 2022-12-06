(CBS DETROIT) - The state veterinarian is urging Michigan residents to vaccinate their pets after a six-month-old kitten was found with rabies in Oakland County.Officials say the kitten was found as a stray about six weeks before it was diagnosed. The kitten was taken to a clinic for not eating or drinking, acting aggressively and being unable to use its hindlimb. It was euthanized when it became more ill."While this case is unfortunate, it is not unexpected as rabies is regularly detected in Michigan's wildlife—particularly in bats and skunks. This means the virus is present, making it important to vaccinate domestic animals against rabies," said Dr. Nora Wineland, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Development state veterinarian. "Any mammal, including humans, can be infected with rabies. By vaccinating pets and livestock against the virus and having them avoid contact with wildlife, it protects both animal health and public health."According to MDARD, 47 rabid animals were detected in Michigan this year as of Nov. 28 -- 45 bats, one cat and one skunk in 24 counties.Rabies can be reported to the State Veterinarian's Office For more information on rabies, visit www.michigan.gov/rabies.

