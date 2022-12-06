ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield Township, MI

fox2detroit.com

Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
INKSTER, MI
Detroit News

3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations

Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Additional charges filed against Oakland Co. doctor

A physician affiliated with youth hockey in Metro Detroit now faces 21 total criminal charges stemming from reports of sexual abuse, after the Oakland County Prosecutor's office filed two more charges Wednesday. In the new charges, Dr. Zvi Levran, 66, is accused of having sexually assaulted a 30-year-old male in...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
chevydetroit.com

Get Your Holiday Cookies Here

Our cookie game is strong in Metro Detroit. Whether you’re a fan of a traditional sugar cookie, something decorated with frosting, or an outrageous flavor combination, there’s a shop out there baking delicious cookies by the dozen. From at-home bakers to shops with multiple locations, you won’t want to miss getting your hands on these delicious treats.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 sets of brothers, 6 other suspects sentenced in family-led Metro Detroit drug trafficking conspiracies

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two sets of brothers and six other people from Metro Detroit were sentenced last week for their roles in family-led drug trafficking conspiracies. Jamilie Ledesma, of Detroit, and his brother Jason Ledesma, of Inkster, led a major drug trafficking organization in Metro Detroit, federal authorities said. They were sentenced to 155 months and 120 months, respectively, in prison for conspiring to distribute cocaine.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

State vet urges residents to keep pets vaccinated after kitten infected with rabies

(CBS DETROIT) - The state veterinarian is urging Michigan residents to vaccinate their pets after a six-month-old kitten was found with rabies in Oakland County.Officials say the kitten was found as a stray about six weeks before it was diagnosed. The kitten was taken to a clinic for not eating or drinking, acting aggressively and being unable to use its hindlimb. It was euthanized when it became more ill."While this case is unfortunate, it is not unexpected as rabies is regularly detected in Michigan's wildlife—particularly in bats and skunks. This means the virus is present, making it important to vaccinate domestic animals against rabies," said Dr. Nora Wineland, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Development state veterinarian. "Any mammal, including humans, can be infected with rabies. By vaccinating pets and livestock against the virus and having them avoid contact with wildlife, it protects both animal health and public health."According to MDARD, 47 rabid animals were detected in Michigan this year as of Nov. 28 -- 45 bats, one cat and one skunk in 24 counties.Rabies can be reported to the State Veterinarian's Office For more information on rabies, visit www.michigan.gov/rabies.  
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Recycling Today

Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan

The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
BAY CITY, MI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man arrested in Ohio for Detroit murder motivated by elevator etiquette

DETROIT — Detroit police announced Tuesday that they had arrested a suspect wanted for shooting and killing a man in an elevator. The Detroit Police announced the arrest on social media, saying the suspect wanted for the shooting in Greektown on Nov. 27 was taken into custody in Ohio. The suspect’s name was not released. Police said he would be extradited to Michigan to face formal charges.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan officials urge residents working with livestock to be cautious following parasitic illness outbreak

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging residents to take precautions as it investigates an outbreak of a parasitic illness in Livingston, Ingham and Oakland counties.According to MDHHS, the reported illness is believed to be caused by a parasite, Cryptosporidium, which is typically found in the stool of infected people and animals. A total of 12 people between the ages of 19 and 56 were reported to be sick between Nov. 15-21. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach pain and cramping, nausea, vomiting, dehydration, fever and weight loss. Officials say it can last for several weeks.  Health...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Mid-Michigan Catholic church sues State of Michigan

St. Johns, Mich. (WLNS) – A mid-Michigan catholic church is suing the state. According to a recent lawsuit, Saint Joseph in St. John’s claims their constitutional rights could be violated. The lawsuit comes after church officials say the new sex and gender protections under the state’s amended civil rights law could prevent its school from […]
MICHIGAN STATE

