ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Thousands of ambulance workers vote to join NHS strikes before Christmas

By Terri-Ann Williams, Sam Blanchard
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZbdMr_0jZLQu0o00

THOUSANDS of ambulance workers have voted to go on strike before Christmas, it's been announced.

Ambulance staff will strike just one day after nurses on December 21, in a dispute over pay, the GMB, Unison and Unite unions have announced.

Ambulance crews working for services in London, Yorkshire, the North West, North East and South West will strike on Wednesday 21 December, says Unison.

Hospital bosses warn patient suffering will be “inevitable” when 999 delays – already at record highs – get worse.

They will start from a minute past midnight in some areas, immediately after the second of two nurses strikes which could involve 100,000 medics.

Sara Gorton, head of health at Unison, said: “The government will only have itself to blame if there are strikes in the NHS before Christmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T3YHW_0jZLQu0o00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VwD9b_0jZLQu0o00

“Ambulance staff don’t want to inconvenience anyone but ministers are refusing to do the one thing that could prevent disruption – start genuine talks about pay.”

Emergency calls will still be attended during the strikes but waits will be longer.

Services will be cut back for incidents that are not life threatening, such as pain relief or non-urgent transport to hospital – around 3,700 jobs per day.

Ambulance workers in the East of England and the Isle of Wight are the only ones who did not pass the threshold for action.

BMA chair of council Professor Philip Banfield today said that for too long ambulance workers have been at the 'sharp end' of an 'under-resourced' health service.

"Doctors will today offer our solidarity to our colleagues in ambulances who feel this is the only way of getting this government to take the worsening predicament of the health service and its workers seriously.

"Only by listening to and negotiating in good faith with NHS staff will the government have any hope of repairing a health system it has left in dire straits. The starting point must be the NHS’s most important resource – its workforce."

Up to 10,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) union working for NHS employers in England will also strike.

They are set to walkout at 53 NHS organisations in England where the legal mandate for strike action was secured earlier this month.

Just last week it was revealed that nurse strikes could hit A&E, as only chemotherapy, critical and intensive care and kidney dialysis will be spared.

Local hospitals and union reps will negotiate over strikes in areas that are not considered “life-preserving”.

It means parts of casualty departments, cancer scans, maternity wards and operating theatres could be hit by the strikes on December 15 and 20.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said: “Nursing staff do not want to take this action but ministers have chosen strikes over negotiations.

“Every nurse feels a heavy weight of responsibility to make this strike safe.

"Patients are already at great risk and we will not add to it.

“This list of exemptions shows how seriously we take our commitment and it should put patients’ minds at ease.”

The ambulance strikes come as it was revealed earlier this month that many people are caught in a 'postcode lottery' when it comes to accessing emergency care.

It found potential heart attack and stroke victims in the worst areas could be forced to wait one hour and 40 minutes for paramedics to arrive.

Those living in rural areas are also more likely to wait longer for care than those in urban places.

Trusts in places such as Devon, the Cotswolds and Lincolnshire were found to have the worst ambulance response times, the figures shows.

The data was obtained by the Liberal Democrats through a Freedom of Information request and comes as ambulance workers yesterday voted to strike.

Response times were provided for 227 local areas in England and split into different categories.

A category one incident has a seven minute response time, and the data showed that 83 per cent of areas in England missed this.

'VERY WORRYING'

Those needing care in this category would be suffering from an immediate threat to life, such as a cardiac or respiratory arrest.

Saffron Cordery, chief of NHS Providers, said: “The potential for escalated action and prolonged, joint strikes by health unions in January is very worrying.

“The challenges strike action presents for the health service at a time when it is under serious strain across every part of the system is undeniable.

“This will inevitably have an impact on patients.”

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said: “NHS workers do an incredible job caring for our loved ones and it is disappointing some will be taking industrial action ahead of a challenging winter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H2hWT_0jZLQu0o00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i7xr5_0jZLQu0o00

“Our priority is to ensure emergency services continue to operate for those who need it and limit disruption.

“People should continue to use NHS 111 online for urgent healthcare advice and call 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Up to 115,000 postal workers will walk out tomorrow and Friday in row over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' in bid to avert strike

Up to 115,00 postal workers will strike tomorrow and Thursday over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' to avert the next 48-hour strike. The walk out by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - which represents postal workers - comes after Royal...
The Independent

Up to 100,000 nurses to go on strike before Christmas amid warning over urgent operations

Patients face having urgent operations cancelled in 56 trusts across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as up to 100,000 nurses go on strike before Christmas.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) confirmed the scale of the walkouts on Tuesday as NHS trusts grapple over which services they can maintain.NHS leaders have urged the government to avert the strikes as life-sustaining care has not been exempt from action, and patients could face cancellations at short notice. The walkouts are due to take place on Thursday 15 and Tuesday 20 December. Across England, nursing staff in 44 out of 219 NHS trusts...
Daily Mail

Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients

Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
BBC

Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family

Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC

Big rise in numbers dying after West Midlands ambulance delays

The number of people in the West Midlands who died after an ambulance delay has risen significantly. Figures uncovered by a freedom of information request from BBC Newsnight showed yearly numbers rose from one in 2020 to 37 up until September 2022. Patients and campaigners have called for urgent improvements...
BBC

Ipswich stroke patient forced to take bus faces housing issue

A stroke patient forced to take a bus to hospital because no ambulances were available might no longer be able to live at home, according to his wife. Lauren Matthews said her husband Gavin was currently unable to walk and their flat was no longer fit for purpose. The East...
The Independent

Postal workers begin Christmas strike action over bitter pay dispute

Postal workers at Royal Mail have begun a wave of strikes in the run-up to Christmas that will impact services across the UK. The Communications Workers Union (CWU) have called on their members who collect, sort and deliver parcels and letters to strike on 9 December, 11 December, 14 December and 15 December. The walkouts involve 115,000 workers and are taking place due to a bitter dispute over pay and conditions. The union has said its members want a pay rise that matches the soaring cost of living. The union claims Royal Mail imposed a 2 per cent pay...
BBC

Why we should worry about what is happening in A&E

The latest A&E waiting time figures are once again the worst on record. In the week ending 27 November just 61.9% of patients attending emergency departments were dealt with within the four-hour target. And the problem is far more acute at Scotland's busiest A&Es. The crisis in A&E shows what...
The Independent

Christmas strikes: Busiest days for arrivals at six airports hit by UK Border Force walkouts

As members of the PCS union who work for UK Border Force prepare to go on strike, The Independent has identified the days and locations when pressure will be highest.Staff who normally check the passports of arriving passengers will walk out on 23-26 and 28-31 December inclusive in a row about pay, pensions and job security.Heathrow, by far the busiest of the airports, will feel the effects most strongly on the first day of the strike.According to calculations from the flight data specialist Cirium, 583 flights with 126,700 seats are scheduled to arrive at Heathrow on 23 December. While...
BBC

Royal Mail workers begin wave of Christmas strikes

Thousands of postal workers at Royal Mail are on strike over pay and conditions, potentially causing disruption to customers' festive deliveries. More than 115,000 staff walked out on Friday, with more strikes to follow in the run-up to Christmas. Recent talks between the CWU union and Royal Mail have broken...
The Independent

Christmas travel chaos: How Border Force and rail strikes could affect festive travel plans

Passengers arriving at some of the UK’s major airports over the festive season could face long queues as UK Border Force staff go on strike – with a threat of Christmas flight cancellations.The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union has announced industrial action from 23 December until the end of the year, with the exception of 27 December.It comes at the same time as widespread railway walkouts, after the RMT union announced 12 strike dates across December 2022 and January 2023.The PCS general secretary, Mark Serwotka, said: “Like so many workers, our members are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis....
The Independent

Christmas rail strikes to be most disruptive in 30 years

Train travellers’ hope of a resolution to the increasingly deep and bitter dispute on the railway were dashed on Monday evening by the RMT.The most protracted and disruptive rail strikes since 1989 will begin on 13 December and involve industrial action on a total of 12 days, stretching into the new year.The union’s leader, Mick Lynch, called an additional strike straddling four days over Christmas and urged his members to reject a pay offer by Network Rail.Twenty-four hours earlier, the RMT had rejected outright a conditional pay offer from train operators of 4 per cent rises this year and...
The Independent

Health workers in Northern Ireland to receive delayed pay award

Health workers in Northern Ireland are to receive a pay rise recommended by independent salary review bodies, Stormont’s Department of Health has announced.The delayed move comes after civil servants secured the legislative authority to make decisions on pay amid Stormont’s political impasse.Decisions on other public sector employees, such as teachers and civil servants, are still awaited.However, on Thursday the Department of Finance said that the rise for civil servants urged by former finance minister Conor Murphy earlier this year will not be possible due to a lack of funds.The majority of health workers are to receive at least an additional...
BBC

Rail strikes: RMT boss calls for meeting with Sunak

The boss of the biggest rail workers' union has called on the prime minister to meet him in an attempt to resolve the long-running strike action. Rail workers in Britain have been locked in a dispute over pay, jobs and working conditions since the summer. In a letter to Rishi...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
900K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy