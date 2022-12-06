BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — It was only fitting Tage Thompson got to celebrate the NHL’s most productive goal-scoring outing of the season with Don Granato, who was busy pulling one puck after another out of his pockets before the Sabres coach stopped at five in the visitor’s locker room in Columbus. If not for the faith Granato placed in Thompson a year ago by shifting him from a secondary winger role to centering one of Buffalo’s top lines, the Sabres could well have missed out on having one of the league’s most unique and dynamic scoring threats. “Someone asked me last night if I’m surprised,” Granato said Thursday, a day after a 9-4 win at Columbus in which Thompson became just the 12th player since 1992-93 to score five times in a game. “No, I’m not surprised at all. He’s very talented and puts the work in.” This was the type of potential Granato saw when coaching a 17-year-old Thompson with USA Hockey’s developmental program in 2014-15. And deeper pockets might be in order when it comes to a 6-foot-6 player finding his stride.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO