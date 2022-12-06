Read full article on original website
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
WGRZ TV
Dylan Cozens leading the best kid line in hockey
The Sabres have the best young guns in hockey. Dylan Cozens centering Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka have been unstoppable and Sneaky Joe has the numbers to back that up.
Yardbarker
Avalanche’s Wheels Fall Off Despite Georgiev’s Heroics
The team was an absolute wagon. A barn burner. An icy terror. A total package. How the mighty have fallen. The Colorado Avalanche are not an elite team right now. They are when healthy, but the wheels have fallen off. What’s left can only roll downhill, and the most pressing question is whether it’s rolling down on its side or end over end.
Yardbarker
Calgary Flames recall AHL leading scorer Matthew Phillips from the Wranglers
Phillips, 24, has 15 goals and 15 assists in 20 AHL games this season, leading that circuit. The right shot forward can play wing or centre. He’s smallish, listed at 5’8″ and 160 pounds by the AHL, but he can flat-out score. Or at least he has at the WHL and AHL levels. He played one game in the NHL for the Flames, back in 2020-21 during the weird Calgary/Vancouver games that took place while the rest of the league was playing the playoffs. (He had no points in the one appearance.) He was originally a sixth-round selection of the Flames in the 2016 NHL Draft.
markerzone.com
AHLER SUSPENDED FOR SIXTH TIME SINCE 2021 FOLLOWING BOARDING CALL (VIDEO)
Boko Imama, who has spent the vast majority of his professional hockey playing career in the AHL, has been suspended again, his sixth suspension since 2021. Imama received a four-game ban from the AHL following a boarding call in a game over the weekend between his Tucson Roadrunners and the San Jose Barracuda. Imama was given a five minute major and booted from the game.
Yardbarker
Wild’s Penalty Issues Have a Bright Spot
The Minnesota Wild are officially a quarter of the way through the season and they have a record of 13-10-2. They’ve had their ups and downs this season, especially when it comes to injuries, but they’ve persevered and found ways to win. Lately, however, they’ve found ways to give up leads, even ones that seemed safe like when they led the Dallas Stars 5-1 in the third period and gave up four straight goals, but pulled out the win in a shootout.
Yardbarker
Wild Special Teams Spoil Kaprizov’s Record Breaking Night
The Minnesota Wild’s winning streak was ended by the Calgary Flames in a 5-3 loss after the Wild came out hot, scoring two goals within the first three minutes of the game. The Flames dominated the second period to get out in front and refused to surrender the lead as they scored just 12 seconds after Jon Merril got his first goal of the season to tie the game in the third period. They then continued the punishment and scored an empty-net goal to extend the lead beyond the Wild’s reach.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Edmonton Oilers – 12/09/22
The Minnesota Wild are set to do battle with the Edmonton Oilers tonight as part of a three-game venture through western Canada. Though the Wild have won four of their last five games, Wednesday night’s loss to the Calgary Flames has to sting. After blowing a 2-0 lead, the Flames took advantage of the Wild’s lackluster special teams to come out with a 5-3 victory.
Tage Thompson's 5-goal outing showcases his sizeable ability
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — It was only fitting Tage Thompson got to celebrate the NHL’s most productive goal-scoring outing of the season with Don Granato, who was busy pulling one puck after another out of his pockets before the Sabres coach stopped at five in the visitor’s locker room in Columbus. If not for the faith Granato placed in Thompson a year ago by shifting him from a secondary winger role to centering one of Buffalo’s top lines, the Sabres could well have missed out on having one of the league’s most unique and dynamic scoring threats. “Someone asked me last night if I’m surprised,” Granato said Thursday, a day after a 9-4 win at Columbus in which Thompson became just the 12th player since 1992-93 to score five times in a game. “No, I’m not surprised at all. He’s very talented and puts the work in.” This was the type of potential Granato saw when coaching a 17-year-old Thompson with USA Hockey’s developmental program in 2014-15. And deeper pockets might be in order when it comes to a 6-foot-6 player finding his stride.
Yardbarker
Wild’s Spurgeon Highlights Week, Gaudreau Struggles Continue
The Minnesota Wild had another interesting week of hockey, but luckily won all three of their games despite some close calls that required extra time. They faced the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks at home and their last game of the week against the Dallas Stars was on the road to start the first of a four-game road trip. Their win over the Oilers went pretty smoothly, but they had their hands full with the Ducks and Stars as both games went to overtime or a shootout.
markerzone.com
SHANE DOAN SPEAKS ON AFFORDABILITY ISSUE OF HOCKEY IN CANADA
Anyone who has ever had the privilege of playing hockey understands deeply the benefits of the game and its culture. Hockey is the perfect place for kids and adults alike to learn the value of teamwork, accountability, hard work, and most of all: fun. There is a reason that so...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Bertuzzi Hindering Potential Trade with Slump & Injuries
It seems like Tyler Bertuzzi’s name has been in the rumor mill forever at this point. Prior to the 2021-22 season, it was rumored that the scrappy winger was a target of the Toronto Maple Leafs, but Canada’s vaccination requirement basically completely shut that idea down. He then went on to have the best season of his career, posting 30 goals and 62 points as a top-line winger for the Detroit Red Wings. Now in the last season of the two-year deal he signed last year, word is that Red Wings management and Bertuzzi’s representatives have yet to begin discussions on a new contract. That leaves room for further speculation about the 27-year-old’s future in Hockeytown.
Yardbarker
Avalanche Give Hudon a Golden Opportunity
Charles Hudon is in a pretty rare spot. The 28-year-old winger hadn’t played in the NHL for two seasons and suddenly finds himself on the top line of the defending Stanley Cup champions. Hudon got the chance with the Colorado Avalanche thanks to a glut of injuries, giving him a prime opportunity to prove he still belongs in the NHL.
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun off to hot start as he awaits trade
It’s been seven games now since Jakob Chychrun returned for the Arizona Coyotes, and if interested teams wanted to see proof that he can still be an impact player, he’s done everything they need. The 24-year-old defenseman is averaging 22:25 in ice time on the year and has three goals and six points in those seven games. Granted, six of the seven contests have been losses, but that likely has to do more with his teammates than his individual performance.
Yardbarker
Avs look to stop losing streak against Rangers
The Colorado Avalanche have gone from Stanley Cup champs to a team fighting to stay in the playoff hunt just 24 games into a title defense. Colorado didn't have an exodus of talent, just a rash of injuries that turned it into an AHL-heavy roster. With 10 significant players out, the Avalanche were blanked 4-0 by Boston on Wednesday night, their third straight loss.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Hughes Showing He’s Among NHL’s Elite
It probably didn’t get the attention it deserved a season ago because the New Jersey Devils only finished with 63 points in the standings. But two years after the Devils drafted him with the first overall pick in 2019, Jack Hughes had arrived. Injuries limited him to 49 games, but he finished his third NHL season with 26 goals and 56 points — a 44-goal, 94-point pace over 82 games.
NHL
LA Kings Announce Historic New Ice Rink Partnership In Mammoth Lakes
New "LA Kings Ice at Mammoth Lakes" Will be Located Within the Town's Brand-New Community Recreation Center and is Set to Open to the Public in 2023; American Sports Entertainment Company to Provide Management Support. December 7, 2022. The Town of Mammoth Lakes, Mammoth Lakes Tourism (MLT), and Mammoth Lakes...
