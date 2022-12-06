Read full article on original website
Braun Strowman Opens Up About WWE Release
Braun Strowman has opened up about his release from WWE in June 2021. Strowman was one name in an exodus of wrestlers released from the company due to budget cuts. In a recent interview with the Toronto Sun, Strowman reflected on this time, saying:. “It was a very hard pill...
Injured WWE Star ‘Wanted To Wrestle’, Still Pulled From Match
It has been revealed that Drew McIntyre wanted to wrestle in the scheduled championship match which he has been medically disqualified from. The Usos successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship during the December 5 episode of Raw against Kevin Owens (who replaced Elias) and Matt Riddle. The winners...
Rumored Bray Wyatt Stable Members Spotted In Crowd During WWE NXT
Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous were spotted sitting in the crowd during the 12/6 episode of "WWE NXT." According to PWInsider, the former ROH stars are presently in Orlando, Florida as part of the ongoing WWE Performance Center tryouts. As noted earlier, former NWA and AEW star Kylie Rae and former MLW star KC Navarro are also participating in the tryouts that will continue through the end of the week.
Sasha Banks Drops Latest Major Wrestling Return Tease
Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks has indicated that she may soon return to wrestling in the near future. Banks has been absent from WWE, and wrestling in general, since she and fellow Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi walked out of the May 16 taping of WWE Raw due to a creative dispute.
Former AEW Star Currently At WWE Tryout
When Triple H gained control of WWE creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon back in July, the policy regarding WWE signings was also softened. In the last year of the McMahon regime, WWE opted against signing independent wrestling stars, instead targeting college athletes. The change in regime has once...
Dan Severn Describes WWE Contract Negotiations With Vince McMahon
A Hall of Famer with both the Ultimate Fighting Championship and the National Wrestling Alliance, Dan Severn found great success in both MMA and professional wrestling. After an outstanding career as an amateur wrestler, "The Beast" made his mark as a pro wrestler initially in the National Wrestling Alliance, where he won the company's biggest prize — the NWA World's Heavyweight Championship — twice.
Saraya comments on William Regal leaving AEW for a return to WWE
While speaking to Alistair McGeorge, Saraya commented on William Regal leaving AEW for a WWE return…. “Everyone has an opinion on that. The reality is, it doesn’t have anything to do with anything backstage, it’s to do with how he feels. Us behind the scenes know why, and we’re happy for him! Whether he’s going there or whatever, it doesn’t matter. We’re just happy with whatever he wants to do with his life. He’s at the age where he can do whatever he wants to without the internet deep diving into it, or everyone saying this, that and the other about him. Who cares? Let him be happy!”
AEW Star Hopes Partnership Doesn’t End At ROH Final Battle
An AEW star hopes his partnership will not split at ROH Final Battle. Over the spring of 2022, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland both signed with All Elite Wrestling and organically formed a tag team in a rivalry with Team Taz’s Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs. Swerve In Our...
WWE Star Takes Another Shot At Kenny Omega
A WWE star has taken another opportunity to throw shade at AEW star, Kenny Omega tonight (December 6) or perhaps just his superfans. Last week, WWE NXT star Edris Enofe threw shade at AEW star Kenny Omega while celebrating Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship reign. Enofe tweeted that...
AEW Star Becomes First To Hit 100 Losses
Serpentico has hit a huge milestone at AEW. He has become the first wrestler to hit 100 losses for the promotion. Serpentico first wrestled for AEW in March 2020 and has also performed under the name Jon Cruz. He hit the milestone during AEW Dark: Elevation that aired on December...
AEW Star Addresses Criticism Towards New In-Ring Style
An AEW star has addressed the criticism towards their new in-ring style. Over the past several weeks, Athena has started to transform before the fans’ eyes with a slow burn heel turn that has seen her working more aggressively and hard hitting. The shift started on AEW Dark, but...
WWE Newest Signee Revealed
While WWE continues to hold tryouts for professional wrestling hopefuls in Florida, has their most recent signee been revealed?. According to local news station ABC WFTS in Tampa Bay, WWE may have just found their next biggest star right in their own Florida backyard. With the article detailing the two...
Kevin Owens asked Cody Rhodes if he could honor Dusty Rhodes in WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series
Kevin Owens paid tribute to the late, great Dusty Rhodes in his second WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series. The former WWE Universal Champion teamed with Sheamus, Drew McIntrye, Ridge Holland, & Butch against The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos , Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn) in the match, but the babyface team came up short.
Top WWE Star Addresses Crowd After Raw Goes Off Air
Becky Lynch addressed the crowd when last night’s December 5 edition of WWE Raw wrapped up and went off the air. A fan caught the moment at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC and shared the footage. In the clip, Lynch thanks the fans for supporting her. She...
Popular Star Decided Against Signing With AEW
A popular star admitted that they decided against signing with All Elite Wrestling. In 2022, Josh Alexander defeated Moose to become the IMPACT World Champion at Rebellion and has crafted an impressive reign so far. “The Walking Weapon” has delivered some of the best matches of 2022 for the promotion...
WWE Star Teases Debuting New Look
Mia Yim has teased debuting a new look. Yim is synonymous with her trademark blue hairstyle. She suggested she might shake things up a bit with a new look. Mia Yim picked up on a tweet via Fightful noting that ‘Michin’ fits in ‘very well’ with the OC.
Details Of AEW Star’s Contract Revealed
AEW officially announced that Renee Paquette was All Elite during their debut show in Canada on October 12. Since then, Renee has taken part in many interview segments with the company, including most recently with the Blackpool Combat Club and Jericho Appreciation Society. Renee recently spoke to Richard Deitsch on...
WWE Star Makes NXT In-Ring Debut
Tonight’s edition of NXT (December 6) featured an in-ring debut of an NXT star new to the brand. While already having a fierce presence in NXT UK, Isla Dawn made her NXT debut taking on Thea Hail from Chase University. In the end, Dawn was successful in her initial...
WWE Star ‘Very Apologetic’ After Botch During Raw
A backstage update has been provided on the botched spot from WWE Raw. On the December 5 edition of Raw, United States Champion Austin Theory defended his title against Mustafa Ali. During their bout, there was a botched spot on a top rope frankensteiner by Ali on Theory. Fightful Select...
Another Top WWE Star Pulled From Upcoming Shows
In addition to the already known Drew McIntyre, it’s being reported that Matt Riddle has been pulled from this weekend’s WWE Live house shows. On Raw this past Monday (December 5), Riddle was attacked by Solo Sikoa and taken out on a stretcher. It’s still unconfirmed whether there’s...
