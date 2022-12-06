Read full article on original website
COF February 2023 Options Begin Trading
Investors in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw new options become available today, for the February 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 70 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the COF options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks
The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was...
Will Strong Results And Dealmaking Activity Drive Hyatt Stock Higher?
Hyatt stock (NYSE:H) has gained about 8% over the last month (around 21 trading days) and remains up by about 4% over the last week (five trading days) . Hyatt recently reported a strong set of Q3 2022 results, driven by a robust recovery in global travel demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. While adjusted earnings stood at a stronger-than-expected $0.64 per share, comparable system-wide revenue per available room rose 46% year-over-year to $133, while the metric for the U.S. rose by over 35% to about $148. The company has also been expanding its portfolio, raising its net rooms growth guidance for full year 2022 to 6.5% driven by multiple deals. For instance, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Germany’s Lindner Hotels in a deal that adds over 30 hotels and 5,500 rooms across seven European countries. Last week, the company agreed to pay a base acquisition price of $125 million to buy Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform. Investors appear to like these deals, as they are relatively asset-light and also focus on more premium properties that are currently in demand.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed the most recent trading day at $94.52, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had...
3 Tech Stocks With Impressive Dividend Growth
When thinking of dividends, common sectors that come to the minds of many include utilities, finance, and consumer staples. However, it could surprise some that several technology companies also reward their investors handsomely. Technology stocks are generally not targeted by income-focused investors, as it’s common for these companies to utilize...
Hubbell (HUBB) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hubbell (HUBB) closed at $250.10, marking a -0.33% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the electrical products...
Here's Why Investors Should Retain LabCorp (LH) Stock for Now
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, or LabCorp LH, is gaining from the strength in its Drug Development business. The company’s continued efforts to identify and expand in high-growth opportunity areas instils optimism. However, stiff competition and foreign exchange headwinds do not bode well. In the past year, the Zacks...
Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dorian LPG (LPG) closed at $18.49, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of...
Trinity (TRN) Rewards Investors With Dividend Hike, Buyback
In a shareholder-friendly move, Trinity Industries, Inc. TRN announced a hike in its dividend payout. TRN’s board of directors has announced a dividend hike of 13%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend from 23 cents per share to 26 cents. The raised dividend, reflecting Trinity’s 235th consecutively paid dividend, will be paid out on Jan 31, 2023, to all its shareholders of record as of Jan 13, 2023. The move reflects TRN’s intention to utilize free cash to enhance its shareholders’ returns.
PH vs. NDSN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors with an interest in Manufacturing - General Industrial stocks have likely encountered both Parker-Hannifin (PH) and Nordson (NDSN). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value...
Independent Bank (INDB) Announces 7.8% Increase in Dividend
Independent Bank Corp. INDB rewards investors with a 7.8% hike in the quarterly dividend. The company will now pay a dividend of 55 cents per share, up from 51 cents paid out in the prior quarter. The dividend will be paid out on Jan 6, 2023, to shareholders of record...
Why Johnson Outdoors Stock Was Jumping Today
Shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) were surging today after the outdoor recreation company posted a better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings report. As of 1:24 p.m. ET, the stock was up 18.9%. So what. Johnson, which is best known for making fishing equipment, boats, and watercraft under brand names like Old Town,...
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FRPT, HEES, CYTK
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT), where a total of 6,510 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 651,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 140.6% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 463,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Notable Friday Option Activity: STX, WBA, ORCL
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX), where a total of 9,117 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 911,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.2% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring December 23, 2022, with 1,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,000 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:
Why DocuSign Stock Is Soaring Higher Today
Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), an electronic signature company, were skyrocketing this morning after the company beat Wall Street's top- and bottom-line estimates in the third quarter. As a result, the tech stock was up by an impressive 14.4% as of 10:38 a.m. ET. So what. DocuSign reported non-GAAP (adjusted)...
Snap (SNAP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Snap (SNAP) closed at $9.45, marking a +0.53% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Why Autolus Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today
Shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL) were crashing 35.9% as of 10:34 a.m. ET on Friday. The steep decline came after the biopharmaceutical company announced the price of a public stock offering after the market closed on Thursday. Autolus said that it plans to offer 75 million American depositary shares...
Par Pacific Holdings Shares Enter Oversold Territory
In trading on Friday, shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc (Symbol: PARR) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $19.6101 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond
It has been a tough year for investors, but the last thing you want to do now is panic. Investing is a long-term game played out over decades. Growth stocks have been hit especially hard this year, but their long-term investment thesis hasn't changed. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU),...
