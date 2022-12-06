Read full article on original website
Family Dollar is Closing Stores This MonthBryan DijkhuizenHuntingburg, IN
Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
wearegreenbay.com
Pamperin Park playground items up for auction, anticipation for rebuild begins
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 25 years, a favorite Brown County playground will be undergoing some massive changes, and locals have a unique opportunity to bid on a keepsake from the park to call their own. Pamperin Park has been a staple of the Green Bay area for...
94.3 Jack FM
Expansion Plans For Greater Green Bay YMCA
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Greater Green Bay YMCA is adding a facility in Ashwaubenon, and will replace the facility in Allouez. In Ashwaubenon, “The Ridge YMCA at Capital Credit Union” will be located on the third and fourth floors of the Capital Credit Union building, 1121 West Main Avenue.
WBAY Green Bay
Greater Green Bay YMCA plans new Allouez location
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Greater Green Bay YMCA announced its plan to construct a new building that will replace the current Broadview YMCA in Allouez. The new, $34 million full-service facility will be built at the Broadview soccer complex, south of Highway 172, between East River Drive and Libal Street.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Metro cuts routes due to bus driver shortage
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bus driver shortage is forcing green bay metro to cut service hours on certain routes, the new schedule taking effect yesterday. Routes 6 and 7 will now only run one bus per hour instead of 2. Route 6 is one of the more popular...
wearegreenbay.com
Holiday Spotlight: Pizza Garden in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – If you’re on the look out for the best pizza South of the North Pole we have just the spot!. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at a place in Manitowoc where even Santa enjoys their thin crust and secret sauce and kids can even drop him a note while eating at Pizza Garden.
Fond du Lac's Festival of Trees returns for third year
Fond du Lac's "Festival of Trees" is returning for a third year at the Thelma Center for the Arts on Saturday, Dec. 10.
94.3 Jack FM
New YMCA Building Coming to Allouez
ALLOUEZ, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A new YMCA building is coming to Allouez, as early as spring of 2023. It will replace the Broadview YMCA center, and will be built at the current Broadview soccer complex (south of Highway 172, between East River Drive and Libal Street). Jennifer Allen, Vice...
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: The woman behind the revitalization of downtown Oconto Falls
OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oconto County woman has made it her mission to give back to make her downtown a vibrant place. Thursday in Small Towns, we introduce you to Barb Salscheider at the downtown holiday festival in Oconto Falls. In 1976, Barb and her husband John took...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Porlier Pier in Green Bay being removed, city working on replacement options
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Porlier Pier in Green Bay has been closed for several months. Now, the city is saying it’s time for it to go. “It’s kind of sad because I don’t go on the pier that much anymore, but then I walk by, I’ve always seen like families, and kids, whenever [ I ] go out to the pier,” Green Bay resident Debbie August said.
wtaq.com
Little Chute’s Heesakker Park Closing for Deer Cull
LITTLE CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Fox Valley park is closing next week during a deer cull. The Village of Little Chute says only hunters will be allowed in Heesakker Park from dawn on Monday until dusk on Dec. 18. Heritage Parkway Trail users are advised to use the...
wxerfm.com
The Top 16 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday 12/9/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 16 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend! A special shout out to the other area radio stations that swipe this event listing! Thanks for listening!. The Old World Christmas Market runs through this weekend at The...
seehafernews.com
Virtual Meeting Scheduled Regarding Memorial Drive Resurfacing
Resurfacing of Memorial Drive between Manitowoc and Two Rivers will be the subject of a virtual meeting this afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has scheduled the session for the time period between 4:30 and 5:30 this afternoon. The project is scheduled to happen in 2025 and Highway 42 is...
spectrumnews1.com
Once a high school drop, today Maria Munoz is a successful businesswoman focused on helping others
APPLETON, Wis. — As Maria Munoz rattled off everything she’s got going on in her life, and what’s on the horizon, it made you feel frazzled. “I don’t ever feel, like, stress,” she said. She made this proclamation because running multiple health and wellness businesses,...
wtaq.com
Oshkosh Fire Department Features New Wall of Honor
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – The Oshkosh Fire Department unveiled their new Wall of Honor on Wednesday. The Wall of Honor shares the names of the department’s veterans, firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11, and three Oshkosh firefighters who died in the line of duty. Oshkosh Battalion Chief,...
wearegreenbay.com
Holiday Spotlight: Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market
(WFRV) – With more than 80 flavors of brats you will find a flavor everyone enjoys at Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market. They have convenient locations in Suamico and Crivitz. You can learn more at pelkinsmeat.com.
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Appleton, Wisconsin
Located north of Lake Winnebago and along the Fox River, Appleton, Wisconsin, is a small town with big-city culture, entertainment, and fun. Appleton is a part of three Wisconsin counties, including Winnebago, Outagamie, and Calumet, and is part of the Fox Cities metropolitan area. This small town is home to...
94.3 Jack FM
Spider Bites Cause Issue at Manitowoc Middle School
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Students at Wilson Middle School in Manitowoc got a surprise 3 day weekend with school cancelled on Friday after an incident on Thursday. Superintendent James Feil says a student and a teacher were bitten by spiders; and the teacher needed medical treatment. “We made the...
NBC26
It's 'Great Being Home'
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — NeighborWorks of Green Bay launched a new housing assistance program today designed to help Green Bay employees work towards. According to Realtors.com, The average price of a home in Green Bay is around $249,000, while the average income per household is $52,000. But, NeighborWorks...
CBS 58
Wet snow and some rain likely on Friday
Friday's system is trending a bit farther south, which means lower snow totals across Sheboygan and Fond du Lac counties and higher confidence in 2-4" of snow across southern Dodge, Jefferson, Walworth, Waukesha, and away from the lake in Racine and Kenosha counties. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for these areas beginning at 3am Friday and ending at 6pm.
wearegreenbay.com
New sports bar featuring football bowling ready for Green Bay debut on Thursday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The city of Green Bay is known for its football, and three friends turned business owners decided to expand and open its second location in Titletown. 1st and Bowl is set for its grand opening on Thursday, December 8, located at 301 North Washington...
