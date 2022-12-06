ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

houstonisd.org

HISD celebrates successful Nickelodeon partnership in support of early childhood education

Pre-K and elementary education are cornerstones of a child’s cognitive development. Few know that better than HISD and Nickelodeon, the producers of children’s programming and champions of early childhood education. The partnership between HISD PD C.O.R.E (Community Outreach Responsive Engagement), Nickelodeon, and Inspired Consumer was established to provide...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonisd.org

Change careers and become a certified teacher in HISD

Houston Independent School District is helping those with a bachelor’s degree looking to make a career change become a certified teacher. HISD’s Alternative Certification Program is dedicated to recruiting college graduates from diverse educational and career backgrounds who are passionate about making a bigger difference in the lives of students.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonisd.org

HISD School Choice applications enters Phase I

Houston Independent School District’s School Choice application process is evolving to better meet the needs of all families with an updated timeline and improved application system. As applications are set to open Wednesday, Dec. 14, HISD’s Office of School Choice is hosting a phone bank to provide families with...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake

HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Scammers taking over bank accounts, stealing funds

HOUSTON - More people are getting scammed out of money by thieves taking over their bank accounts. Account takeover attacks are up 307% since 2019 and cost people $11.4 billion last year, according to SpyCloud. SUGGESTED: Nearly half of Americans expect to go into debt buying holiday gifts. George Cray,...
HOUSTON, TX
hccegalitarian.com

BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN HOUSTON

A boil water notice advisory was issued for the City of Houston on Sunday November 27, 2022 after the city’s main water system had experienced a power outage at a water treatment facility that had affected 2.3 million residents. At 10:30am Sunday, the water pressure dropped below the city’s...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Fifth Ward residents tired of waiting for action after soil samples confirm presence of toxic dioxin near contaminated railyard

Has your health been affected by contamination in your neighborhood? Send us an email: kwatkins@houstonpublicmedia.org. For most of her life, Sandra Edwards has lived on Lavender Street near the railyard in Houston's Fifth Ward Neighborhood. Growing up she remembers a vibrant community with backyard gardens. "People here had gardens in...
HOUSTON, TX
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Seafood Restaurants in Galveston, Texas – (With Photos)

If you are ready for some fantastic seafood, Galveston has some real culinary treats for you. Being right on the Gulf of Mexico, these restaurants have access to fresh seafood, making Gulf to table a reality. Lucky you!. We hope you enjoy our picks and, bon appetite!. Katie’s Seafood House...
GALVESTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston gang member sentenced to 25 years for murder over $40

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A documented member of the “Gangster Disciples”, an infamous street gang that also operates in prison, was sentenced by a Harris County judge this week to 25 years for murder. Terrance Thomas, 24, was sentenced by a judge to 25 years in prison Tuesday...
HOUSTON, TX

