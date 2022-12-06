Read full article on original website
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
Houston Native Brittney Griner's Release a Reason to Celebrate, Texas State and Local Officials SayMae A.Houston, TX
Houston celebrates the release of hometown hero Brittney GrinerAsh JurbergHouston, TX
houstonisd.org
HISD celebrates successful Nickelodeon partnership in support of early childhood education
Pre-K and elementary education are cornerstones of a child’s cognitive development. Few know that better than HISD and Nickelodeon, the producers of children’s programming and champions of early childhood education. The partnership between HISD PD C.O.R.E (Community Outreach Responsive Engagement), Nickelodeon, and Inspired Consumer was established to provide...
houstonisd.org
Change careers and become a certified teacher in HISD
Houston Independent School District is helping those with a bachelor’s degree looking to make a career change become a certified teacher. HISD’s Alternative Certification Program is dedicated to recruiting college graduates from diverse educational and career backgrounds who are passionate about making a bigger difference in the lives of students.
The richest person in Houston is giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
houstonisd.org
HISD School Choice applications enters Phase I
Houston Independent School District’s School Choice application process is evolving to better meet the needs of all families with an updated timeline and improved application system. As applications are set to open Wednesday, Dec. 14, HISD’s Office of School Choice is hosting a phone bank to provide families with...
Wharton ISD fires aide after investigating claims that she hurt students with special needs
The mom of one student is heartbroken about what she says her 5-year-old daughter with autism had to endure at Sivells Elementary School.
fox26houston.com
Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake
HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
fox26houston.com
Scammers taking over bank accounts, stealing funds
HOUSTON - More people are getting scammed out of money by thieves taking over their bank accounts. Account takeover attacks are up 307% since 2019 and cost people $11.4 billion last year, according to SpyCloud. SUGGESTED: Nearly half of Americans expect to go into debt buying holiday gifts. George Cray,...
hccegalitarian.com
BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN HOUSTON
A boil water notice advisory was issued for the City of Houston on Sunday November 27, 2022 after the city’s main water system had experienced a power outage at a water treatment facility that had affected 2.3 million residents. At 10:30am Sunday, the water pressure dropped below the city’s...
Snake Eyes: What Is The Most Sinful City In The State Of Texas?
Being bad sometimes feels good doesn't it? Though all of us after the fact will regret our decision sometimes. But it turns out there is more than meets the eye when it comes to "sinful" events in the nation. As we all know, data is routinely collected around the United...
fox26houston.com
Houston police reminding residents to be aware of surroundings ahead of the holidays
HOUSTON - A recent rash of bold and Brazen robberies here in the Houston area has police reminding residents to stay vigilant this holiday season. "The best friend for criminals is you being distracted," said Houston Police Community Officer Jesus Robles. It's no secret that around the holiday season robbers...
Double shooting leaves 1 parent dead in San Leon, Galveston Co. deputies say
The Galveston County Sherriff's Office believes this was a domestic violence incident, but they are still investigating.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Fifth Ward residents tired of waiting for action after soil samples confirm presence of toxic dioxin near contaminated railyard
Has your health been affected by contamination in your neighborhood? Send us an email: kwatkins@houstonpublicmedia.org. For most of her life, Sandra Edwards has lived on Lavender Street near the railyard in Houston's Fifth Ward Neighborhood. Growing up she remembers a vibrant community with backyard gardens. "People here had gardens in...
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Seafood Restaurants in Galveston, Texas – (With Photos)
If you are ready for some fantastic seafood, Galveston has some real culinary treats for you. Being right on the Gulf of Mexico, these restaurants have access to fresh seafood, making Gulf to table a reality. Lucky you!. We hope you enjoy our picks and, bon appetite!. Katie’s Seafood House...
cw39.com
Houston gang member sentenced to 25 years for murder over $40
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A documented member of the “Gangster Disciples”, an infamous street gang that also operates in prison, was sentenced by a Harris County judge this week to 25 years for murder. Terrance Thomas, 24, was sentenced by a judge to 25 years in prison Tuesday...
cw39.com
Argument leads to deadly shooting in northeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is shot to death after a fight in northeast Houston. It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday night outside a barber shop at 8695 Mesa Drive. Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other and had an ongoing argument. But on Thursday night,...
Catalytic converters stolen from at least a dozen Houston ISD school buses, district says
The district said 14 routes were impacted by the thefts and substitute vehicles are currently taking kids to and from school. No arrests have been made.
Houston man goes missing during camping trip with friends near San Antonio, family says
According to family, Aamir Ali was camping with friends when he told them he was going on a walk and would catch up, but he never reappeared, leaving behind only his belongings.
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identified
WEST HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - The woman who was the victim of a murder-suicide in the parking lot of Texas Children's West Hospital has been identified by family members.
fox26houston.com
Atascocita man never returns home, friends tell family to search the woods before they knew he was missing
HOUSTON - 22-year-old Andre Moten Junior vanished three years ago. The day after he went missing, his friends showed up at his home panicked, and asking his father to search the woods with them, but they never answered the question of how they knew he was missing before his own father.
Click2Houston.com
Search continues for missing former UH student who disappeared during weekend camping trip, officials say
COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Investigators continue the search for a former University of Houston student who disappeared during a camping trip. Aamir Ali, 22, went camping with a couple of friends at Canyon Lake Texas, which is northeast of San Antonio, for the weekend. He was last seen around...
