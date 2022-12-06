Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
With vote ahead, Polish leader turns up anti-German rhetoric
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s nationalist conservative ruling party has ratcheted up its anti-German rhetoric ahead of elections next year. The Law and Justice party also is seeking to cast its main domestic challenger as loyal to Berlin. Critics see the strategy as a campaign tactic that could harm ties with Germany amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. The Polish government is demanding that Germany pay Poland $1.3 trillion in compensation for World War II losses. Party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski is accusing Germany of seeking to dominate Europe. Last weekend he accused Berlin of using peaceful means for aims that “it once wanted to implement using military methods.”
KEYT
Germany: Judges confirm arrest of 23 alleged coup plotters
BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say judges have confirmed the arrest of 23 people suspected of planning to topple the government, while the extradition of two others detained abroad is being sought. Prosecutors said Friday that 22 German citizens and a Russian woman detained from across Germany on Wednesday have appeared before a federal court for their arraignment and will remain in custody as the investigation proceeds. Extradition proceedings have been initiated in the case of two others detained in Italy and Austria. German authorities described the suspects as being part of the far-right Reich Citizens movement. Its adherents deny the legitimacy of the present-day German constitution and government, claiming instead that the German empire, or Reich, of 1871 still exists.
KEYT
WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian detention in prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian detention, President Joe Biden said Thursday. Griner was released in a prisoner swap that involved Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. The exchange, however, did not include another American that the State Department has declared wrongfully detained, Paul Whelan. “She’s safe, she’s...
KEYT
UN rights chief: Iran seeks ‘chilling effect’ with execution
BERLIN (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights official says the first execution in Iran of a prisoner convicted for a crime allegedly committed during the country’s ongoing nationwide protests is “very troubling.” Volker Turk told reporters at a news conference in Geneva on Friday that the Iranian government’s decision to carry out the death penalty was “clearly designed to send a chilling effect to the rest of the protesters.” Turk called on Iran to immediately institute a moratorium on the death penalty and release those arrested in connection with the protests. The execution of Mohsen Shekari was widely condemned abroad and comes as other detainees also face the possibility of the death penalty for their involvement in the protests, which began in mid-September.
KEYT
UN rights chief: Protect ‘civic space’ for climate activists
BERLIN (AP) — The top United Nations human rights official said Friday that it’s important to protect the “civic space” for young environmental activists to highlight the urgency of tackling climate change. Volker Turk, who heads the U.N.’s human rights office, said that while the world still has much work to do curbing global warming, even the progress made wouldn’t have been achieved without youth protests. He told a Geneva news conference that “we should make sure that the civic space for them is protected and safeguarded, and not crack down in a way that we have seen in many parts of the world.” There are growing calls in Germany, Britain, Australia and elsewhere to stop activists from blocking roads and airports.
Griner swap reveals dilemma US faces in freeing detainees
It's long been conventional wisdom that the U.S. risks incentivizing additional hostage taking by negotiating with adversarial nations and militant groups for the release of American citizens. But the succession of swaps has made clear the Biden administration’s willingness to free a convicted criminal once seen as a threat to society if that’s what it takes to bring home a U.S. citizen.
KEYT
Japan, Britain and Italy plan sixth-generation fighter jet to rival world’s most-advanced warplanes
The United Kingdom, Japan and Italy announced Friday they are teaming up to build a sixth-generation fighter jet, designed to rival or eclipse the best warplanes now employed by the likes of China and Russia — and possibly even the United States, the main ally of the trio. “We...
KEYT
Biden wants African Union to be added to Group of 20 nations
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to announce at next week’s U.S.-Africa summit that his administration supports adding the African Union as a permanent member of the Group of 20 nations. The African Union represents the continent’s 54 countries. The G-20 is composed of the world’s major industrial and emerging economies and represents more than 80% of the world’s gross domestic product. South Africa is currently the only African member of the G-20. The National Security Council’s Judd Devermont says “it’s past time Africa has permanent seats at the table in international organizations and initiatives.”
KEYT
New Japan law aims at Unification Church fundraising abuses
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s parliament has enacted a law to restrict malicious donation solicitations by religious and other groups, which mainly targets the Unification Church, whose fundraising tactics and cozy ties with the governing party caused public outrage. The South Korean-based religious group’s decades-long ties with Japan’s governing Liberal Democratic Party surfaced after the July assassination of former leader Shinzo Abe. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose support ratings tumbled, sought to calm public fury over his handling of the scandal and has replaced three Cabinet ministers. The new law allows believers, donors and their families to seek the return of their money and prohibits religious groups from soliciting funds by coercion or linking donations to spiritual salvation.
KEYT
Bangladesh opposition rallies to demand PM quit before polls
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Tens of thousands of opposition supporters have rallied in Bangladesh’s capital to demand the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resign and install a caretaker before next general elections expected to be held in early 2024. The supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, headed by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, reached the protest venue in Dhaka overnight amid tight security. The home minister warned of dire consequences in case of violence. Hasina and her ruling Awami League party, which returned to power in 2018 for the third consecutive time, repeatedly ruled out the opposition’s demand, saying that a caretaker government goes against the spirit of the constitution. The opposition party says the last election in 2018 was marred by allegations of vote rigging.
KEYT
Russia demanded that a spy held in Germany be freed in exchange for Paul Whelan
Russia refused to release Paul Whelan alongside Brittney Griner unless a former colonel from Russia’s domestic spy organization currently in German custody was also released as part of any prisoner swap, US officials told CNN, even as the US offered up the names of several other Russian prisoners in US custody that they would be willing to trade.
KEYT
France to make condoms free for anyone under 25, Macron says
PARIS (AP) — France will make condoms free in pharmacies for anyone up to age 25 in the new year, President Emmanuel Macron announced Friday. The move comes as the government says sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise among young people, and as this year’s exceptional inflation is cutting especially deeply into the budgets of France’s poorest.
KEYT
Trump lawyers in court for sealed hearing in Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump were in court Friday for sealed arguments as part of the ongoing investigation into the presence of classified information at the former president’s Florida estate. The proceedings were taking place before U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, the chief judge of the...
KEYT
Court acquits Pakistan’s interior minister in drug case
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A defense lawyer says a special court for narcotics cases in Pakistan has acquitted the country’s interior minister of drug smuggling charges, in a case filed against him during the previous administration. Rana Sanaullah, who also previously served as law minister for Punjab province, was arrested in July 2019 by federal anti-narcotics forces near the eastern city of Lahore. The anti-drug body said at the time that it also arrested five others, including Sanaullah’s driver and guards working for Sanaullah, and seized 15 kilograms (33 pounds) of heroin from the vehicle. Sanaullah spent nearly six months in prison until a court ordered his release on bail after ruling that no substantial evidence was ever presented.
KEYT
Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 69 months in prison on fraud charge
A Hong Kong court on Saturday sentenced jailed media mogul Jimmy Lai to five years and nine months in prison for fraud, in the latest legal challenge against the pro-democracy tycoon. Lai was found to have breached the terms of lease for the headquarters of his now defunct Apple Daily...
KEYT
Lebanese actress linked to governor freed after brief arrest
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state-run news agency and a judicial official say a Lebanese actress with links to the country’s controversial Central Bank governor was briefly arrested after she answered summons and showed up for questioning at the Beirut prosecutors office. She was released hours later on Friday on condition she return for questioning if needed. The development is the latest in the controversy surrounding the governor, Riad Salameh, who is being investigated for corruption as an economic meltdown and financial collapse convulse the tiny Mediterranean nation. Stephanie Saliba was also banned from leaving the country until the questioning ends.
KEYT
US sanctions firms for rights abuses on Anti-Corruption Day
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department says it is imposing sanctions on a broad array of people and companies around the world for corruption and human rights abuses — from illegal fishing operations in Chinese waters to kickbacks in Guatemala. The sanctions on Friday are a recognition of International Anti-Corruption Day. Among those being sanctioned is the 15-member Russian elections commissionm, which oversaw a sham referendum in Russia-occupied Ukraine in September. Others sanctioned include a group of companies and people linked to illegal fishing operations and human rights abuses in Chinese waters, and a church founder in the Philippines charged with sex trafficking.
KEYT
Social Democrats get largest share of Faeroe Islands vote
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The elections to renew the local parliament on the Faeroe Islands, a semi-independent Danish territory in the North Atlantic, ended with the opposition social democrats emerging as the largest party with nearly 27% of the votes. With 100% of the votes counted in Thursday’s elections, Javnardarflokkurin came in ahead of incumbent Premier Bárður á Steig Nielsen’s liberals and the conservatives which were also part of the outgoing coalition. They respectively got 20% and 18.9%. It was unclear who would attempt to form a government on rocky archipelago.
KEYT
Kosovo postpones election in ethnic-Serb-dominated north
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo has postponed a local election due to be held Dec. 18 in four municipalities with a predominantly ethnic Serb population, in an effort to defuse recent tensions there that have also caused relations with neighboring Serbia to deteriorate further. President Vjosa Osmani on Saturday decided to postpone the voting until April 23 next year. The voting in the four municipalities was due after the ethnic Serb representatives resigned in November over a decision by Kosovo’s government to ban Serbia-issued vehicle license plates. Serb lawmakers, prosecutors and police officers also abandoned local governing posts. Tension in the north has been high this week ahead of the scheduled elections.
KEYT
Brazil’s da Silva announces incoming Cabinet ministers
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is unveiling some of the faces that will comprise his incoming administration, including his much-awaited pick for finance minister: former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad. Haddad’s nomination ends weeks of suspense that have led to stock market volatility amid pressure from financial markets for da Silva to make his choice known. Haddad is a former education minister who has been a member of the leftist Workers’ Party for more than 20 years. He has limited experience in the markets. Da Silva’s choice for a politician close to the party for the job rattled some experts.
Comments / 0