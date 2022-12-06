Read full article on original website
KEYT
Pentagon awards multibillion-dollar cloud contract to Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle
The Defense Department has named Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle as the winners of a multibillion-dollar cloud computing contract whose predecessor the Pentagon had to cancel amid Amazon’s allegations that then-President Donald Trump had interfered in the award process. The contracts announced Wednesday evening for the Joint Warfighting Cloud...
KEYT
Japan, Britain and Italy plan sixth-generation fighter jet to rival world’s most-advanced warplanes
The United Kingdom, Japan and Italy announced Friday they are teaming up to build a sixth-generation fighter jet, designed to rival or eclipse the best warplanes now employed by the likes of China and Russia — and possibly even the United States, the main ally of the trio. “We...
KEYT
As the world courts TSMC, Taiwan worries about losing its ‘silicon shield’
Semiconductor giant TSMC was feted this week by US President Joe Biden and Apple CEO Tim Cook during a ceremony to unveil its $40 billion manufacturing site in Arizona — a huge investment designed to help secure America’s supply of the most advanced chips. But back home in...
