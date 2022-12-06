The newest facility for Springfield-based preschool and early child care operator Little Sunshine’s Enterprises Inc. opened Nov. 7 in Ozark. Kelly Yust, director of marketing for the company, which does business as Little Sunshine’s Playhouse and Preschool, said the newly constructed 9,000-square-foot building at 4801 N. Town Centre Drive doubles the size of the former school at 4910 N. 21st St. She declined to disclose the project’s cost, for which Ross Construction Group LLC was general contractor and Buxton Kubik Dodd Design Collective was architect. The new preschool can serve up to roughly 120 students and features outdoor playgrounds with custom-built playhouses, water features and tricycle paths. Tonya Wells, program director, said she leads a 30-person staff at the preschool. Yust said the company, which operates 30 schools in 10 states, plans to sell its former Ozark building.

OZARK, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO