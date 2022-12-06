Read full article on original website
After seeing KOLR10 story, viewer steps in to help with tax bills
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Days after seeing a KOLR10 story about families impacted by higher property tax bills, a viewer has stepped in to help. The donor has asked to remain anonymous. “There was something about the KOLR10 piece that really struck a chord.” the person said. “You know, these are women that are struggling to […]
Springfield Water and Sewer Commission Accepting Applications for Customer Assistance Program (CAP)
The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission has recently announced that they are now accepting applications for its Customer Assistance Program (CAP) for FY23. The CAP is intended to help low-income customers with their water and sewer bills by providing a one-time, annual credit of up to $250. This year, the CAP credit has doubled from $125 to up to $250 to assist homeowners in managing their water and sewer bills. See the flyer with more information on the CAP as well as other assistance programs offered by the Commission.
Republic Kiwanis hosts humdinger parade
Main Street, Republic filled with Christmas spirit. Despite a chill in the air, Republic area residents showed up in droves to enjoy this year's Republic Kiwanis Christmas parade last Saturday, Dec. 3. "The Kiwanis club was thrilled with the turnout," said Kiwanis president and event organizer Justin Hart. "Main Street...
City of Springfield’s Kearney St. redevelopment plan can give new businesses a tax break
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The new Whataburger coming to northeast Springfield is getting a big tax break. Some businesses in the area already get the tax break. And more businesses could see the tax relief too. The area includes a little past North Kansas Expressway, down Kearney Street, hitting right...
CoxHealth promotes three leaders to new positions
As CoxHealth continues its focus on strategic growth for the future, three of its leaders are being promoted to new roles within the organization. Amanda Hedgpeth, President of Springfield Hospitals, is being promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President. Hedgpeth has nearly 17 years of service at CoxHealth,...
Anderson Engineering names new board member
Springfield-based Anderson Engineering Inc. has installed a new board member: seven-year employee Kathy VanWey. VanWey also was promoted to executive vice president, according to a news release issued this month. Jess Sickman, business development specialist for the firm, said via email this week that VanWey's promotion became effective Aug. 18.
Open for Business: Little Sunshine’s Enterprises
The newest facility for Springfield-based preschool and early child care operator Little Sunshine’s Enterprises Inc. opened Nov. 7 in Ozark. Kelly Yust, director of marketing for the company, which does business as Little Sunshine’s Playhouse and Preschool, said the newly constructed 9,000-square-foot building at 4801 N. Town Centre Drive doubles the size of the former school at 4910 N. 21st St. She declined to disclose the project’s cost, for which Ross Construction Group LLC was general contractor and Buxton Kubik Dodd Design Collective was architect. The new preschool can serve up to roughly 120 students and features outdoor playgrounds with custom-built playhouses, water features and tricycle paths. Tonya Wells, program director, said she leads a 30-person staff at the preschool. Yust said the company, which operates 30 schools in 10 states, plans to sell its former Ozark building.
Local historians reminisce about North Springfield’s past
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is a history-themed radio program created by The History Museum on the Square on 92.3 FM. This week, host John Sellars spoke with David Eslick, the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival founder. Eslick is also a Springfield native who grew up on the north side. “We just […]
Springfield private schools working through increased growth
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Area private schools are working through a growing trend of increased enrollment numbers. As more and more families potentially make the switch, it’s causing private schools to have to discuss more expansion projects. “We have a second building next to us that has an upper floor that is completely empty,” said Wendy […]
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers
McDonald's is spreading some cheer with daily app deals this holiday season, including $0.50 double cheeseburgers today, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9.
Missouri Governor Parson appoints new Christian County commissioner
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed a new Christian County commissioner. The governor named Brad Jackson to the position of Eastern County Commissioner. Jackson will replace Linn Morris, who won the race for the county’s presiding commissioner in November. Jackson is a business owner in Ozark....
Longtime Missouri photojournalist Dean Curtis launches book on Shannon County’s wild horses
Dean Curtis is a longtime photojournalist based in the Ozarks, once serving as the Springfield News-Leader photo editor. Seven years ago, he was inducted into the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame. But for the past 12 years, Curtis has been taking images of herds of wild horses in Shannon County...
Businesspeople share best practices at 90 Ideas event
Personal responsibility and caring for employees were common themes this morning at Springfield Business Journal's annual 90 Ideas in 90 Minutes event. Nine people selected by SBJ Publisher Jennifer Jackson spoke at Alamo Drafthouse Springfield to highlight some of the best ideas slated to be presented in February through an SBJ Podcasts series.
Taney County to stop taking personal property lists by phone
Taney County residents will no longer be able to file their personal property lists over the phone in 2023. Taney County Assessor Susan Chapman announced her office will stop appraising or accepting personal property lists or business property lists over the phone starting on Jan. 1, 2023. The reason for...
Whataburger to open first location in the Ozarks on Monday
REPUBLIC, Mo. — The area’s first Whataburger location will officially open its doors on Monday, Dec. 12 in Republic. According to a press release from the company, the location off Highway 60 in Republic will open at 11 a.m. on Monday morning. It is the first of five locations planned in the Ozarks. The restaurant […]
Nixa School District School Board places $47 million bond on April ballot
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in the Nixa School District will soon see a $47 million proposal at the ballot box in April. Thursday night, the school board decided to place the bond on the ballot. A spokesperson with Nixa schools said that the current tax rate levy would not change if passed in April. If passed, it would give Nixa schools the money needed to complete several projects.
Student absences going up as illnesses spread
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield-Greene County Health said nearly 800 cases of the flu were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3. Local school districts said they are currently dealing with students catching the flu, along with a variety of other illnesses. “Things being reported are some cases of strep, gastrointestinal illness, cold symptoms, flu-like symptoms,” […]
Art Hains Update: Family says road to recovery slowly improving but challenging
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s one of the most perplexing and unsettling health stories the Ozarks has dealt with in 2022. Well-known and much-loved broadcaster Art Hains, the pre-and-postgame host on the Chiefs Radio Network and long-time Voice of the Missouri State Bears, was seemingly healthy when he traveled down to Fayetteville on September 17 to cover the Bears football game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. But by the time he headed home, he was losing the feeling in his legs, and within the next couple of days, his family was told that he would not survive.
