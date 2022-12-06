Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Japan, Britain and Italy plan sixth-generation fighter jet to rival world’s most-advanced warplanes
The United Kingdom, Japan and Italy announced Friday they are teaming up to build a sixth-generation fighter jet, designed to rival or eclipse the best warplanes now employed by the likes of China and Russia — and possibly even the United States, the main ally of the trio. “We...
KEYT
Brazil fans back home shocked after World Cup elimination
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil soccer fans have been shocked into silence back home after the national team was eliminated by Croatia from the World Cup. The mood in Sao Paolo and Rio Janeiro was festive at first after Neymar put Brazil ahead in extra time. But then it quickly turned somber after the Croatians equalized and then won a penalty shootout in Qatar on Friday.
KEYT
Neymar ties Pelé’s record but loses again at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Neymar walked off the field with teammate Dani Alves by his side, tears still rolling down the Brazil forward’s cheeks. Other players had already tried to console Neymar as he cried while sitting near midfield, head down, hiding his face. There wasn’t much...
Morocco reaches World Cup semifinals, tops Portugal, Ronaldo
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Africa finally has a team in the World Cup semifinals, and so does the Arab world. Morocco delivered a seminal moment in the nearly 100-year history of soccer's biggest tournament, beating Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal team 1-0 Saturday in the another shocking result in the first World Cup staged in the Middle East.
KEYT
Bangladesh opposition rallies to demand PM quit before polls
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Tens of thousands of opposition supporters have rallied in Bangladesh’s capital to demand the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resign and install a caretaker before next general elections expected to be held in early 2024. The supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, headed by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, reached the protest venue in Dhaka overnight amid tight security. The home minister warned of dire consequences in case of violence. Hasina and her ruling Awami League party, which returned to power in 2018 for the third consecutive time, repeatedly ruled out the opposition’s demand, saying that a caretaker government goes against the spirit of the constitution. The opposition party says the last election in 2018 was marred by allegations of vote rigging.
KEYT
WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian detention in prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian detention, President Joe Biden said Thursday. Griner was released in a prisoner swap that involved Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. The exchange, however, did not include another American that the State Department has declared wrongfully detained, Paul Whelan. “She’s safe, she’s...
Memorial to American writer Wahl placed at World Cup game
AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — American soccer writer Grant Wahl was honored with a tribute from FIFA on the desk where he was due to work Saturday at the World Cup quarterfinal match between France and England. A posy of white lilies and a framed photograph of...
Griner swap reveals dilemma US faces in freeing detainees
It's long been conventional wisdom that the U.S. risks incentivizing additional hostage taking by negotiating with adversarial nations and militant groups for the release of American citizens. But the succession of swaps has made clear the Biden administration’s willingness to free a convicted criminal once seen as a threat to society if that’s what it takes to bring home a U.S. citizen.
KEYT
Nobel Peace Prize winners blast Putin’s invasion of Ukraine
OSLO, Norway (AP) — The winners of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus have shared their visions of a fairer world during an award ceremony and denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. Oleksandra Matviichuk of Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties insisted during the award ceremony on Saturday that Putin — and Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, who provided his country’s territory for the Russian troops to invade Ukraine — must face an international tribunal. She dismissed calls for a political compromise that would allow Russia to retain some of the illegally annexed Ukrainian territories, saying that “fighting for peace does not mean yielding to pressure of the aggressor, it means protecting people from its cruelty.”
KEYT
France to make condoms free for anyone under 25, Macron says
PARIS (AP) — France will make condoms free in pharmacies for anyone up to age 25 in the new year, President Emmanuel Macron announced Friday. The move comes as the government says sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise among young people, and as this year’s exceptional inflation is cutting especially deeply into the budgets of France’s poorest.
KEYT
Brazil’s da Silva announces incoming Cabinet ministers
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is unveiling some of the faces that will comprise his incoming administration, including his much-awaited pick for finance minister: former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad. Haddad’s nomination ends weeks of suspense that have led to stock market volatility amid pressure from financial markets for da Silva to make his choice known. Haddad is a former education minister who has been a member of the leftist Workers’ Party for more than 20 years. He has limited experience in the markets. Da Silva’s choice for a politician close to the party for the job rattled some experts.
KEYT
Top lawmaker suspended amid lobbying scandal at EU assembly
BRUSSELS (AP) — A vice president of the European Union’s parliament was suspended by her party group after Belgian police carried out several raids linked to an investigation into suspected influence peddling by a Gulf state. The Socialists and Democrats in the EU assembly say they suspended Eva Kaili’s membership “with immediate effect, in response to the ongoing investigations.” It came after Belgian police staged 16 raids across Brussels as part of a probe into corruption and money laundering involving the parliament and an unidentified Gulf country. Prosecutors say four people were detained for questioning, one of them a former EU lawmaker. Police suspect the unspecified Gulf state of trying “to influence the economic and political decisions of the European Parliament.”
KEYT
US sanctions firms for rights abuses on Anti-Corruption Day
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department says it is imposing sanctions on a broad array of people and companies around the world for corruption and human rights abuses — from illegal fishing operations in Chinese waters to kickbacks in Guatemala. The sanctions on Friday are a recognition of International Anti-Corruption Day. Among those being sanctioned is the 15-member Russian elections commissionm, which oversaw a sham referendum in Russia-occupied Ukraine in September. Others sanctioned include a group of companies and people linked to illegal fishing operations and human rights abuses in Chinese waters, and a church founder in the Philippines charged with sex trafficking.
KEYT
UN rights chief: Iran seeks ‘chilling effect’ with execution
BERLIN (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights official says the first execution in Iran of a prisoner convicted for a crime allegedly committed during the country’s ongoing nationwide protests is “very troubling.” Volker Turk told reporters at a news conference in Geneva on Friday that the Iranian government’s decision to carry out the death penalty was “clearly designed to send a chilling effect to the rest of the protesters.” Turk called on Iran to immediately institute a moratorium on the death penalty and release those arrested in connection with the protests. The execution of Mohsen Shekari was widely condemned abroad and comes as other detainees also face the possibility of the death penalty for their involvement in the protests, which began in mid-September.
KEYT
Social Democrats get largest share of Faeroe Islands vote
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The elections to renew the local parliament on the Faeroe Islands, a semi-independent Danish territory in the North Atlantic, ended with the opposition social democrats emerging as the largest party with nearly 27% of the votes. With 100% of the votes counted in Thursday’s elections, Javnardarflokkurin came in ahead of incumbent Premier Bárður á Steig Nielsen’s liberals and the conservatives which were also part of the outgoing coalition. They respectively got 20% and 18.9%. It was unclear who would attempt to form a government on rocky archipelago.
KEYT
CNN Poll: Views of the state of the country are slightly improved, but Americans’ economic concerns remain
Americans’ views of the state of the nation have bounced back slightly since earlier this year, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds, but public perception of the economy remains grim. Nearly half of Americans say they’re financially worse off than they were a year ago, the survey finds, with more than 90% expressing concerns about the cost of living and the majority cutting expenses in response.
KEYT
South Korean truckers end 16-day strike over freight rates
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Thousands of South Korean truckers are returning to work after voting to end their 16-day walkout that disrupted construction and other domestic industries. Thousands of truckers seeking financial protections in the face of rising fuel costs went on strike Nov. 24. The vote Friday to end the strike follows aggressive steps by the government to reduce the disruptions caused by the strike, such as widening back-to-work orders on truckers and mobilizing military vehicles to ease delays in industrial shipments. Members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union were striking to demand the government make permanent a minimum freight rate system that is set to expire at the end of 2022.
KEYT
Wholesale inflation in US further slowed in November to 7.4%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States rose 7.4% in November from a year earlier, a fifth straight slowdown and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures across the economy are continuing to cool. The latest year-over-year figure was down from 8% in October and from a recent peak of 11.7% in March. On a monthly basis, the U.S. producer price index, which measures costs before they reach consumers, rose 0.3% from October to November for the third straight month. Rising prices are still straining Americans’ finances. Yet several emerging trends have combined to slow inflation from the four-decade peak it reached during the summer.
KEYT
UN rights chief: Protect ‘civic space’ for climate activists
BERLIN (AP) — The top United Nations human rights official said Friday that it’s important to protect the “civic space” for young environmental activists to highlight the urgency of tackling climate change. Volker Turk, who heads the U.N.’s human rights office, said that while the world still has much work to do curbing global warming, even the progress made wouldn’t have been achieved without youth protests. He told a Geneva news conference that “we should make sure that the civic space for them is protected and safeguarded, and not crack down in a way that we have seen in many parts of the world.” There are growing calls in Germany, Britain, Australia and elsewhere to stop activists from blocking roads and airports.
KEYT
Whelan talks will continue because Russians have ‘things they want,’ US official says
The Biden administration believes the Russian government will continue to engage on detainee issues, including freeing American Paul Whelan, following the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner because “they have things they want in this world,” a senior administration official told CNN. Moscow knows that ultimately the two...
