Chick-fil-A Opens in Huntington

By Pam Robinson
 5 days ago
The Chick-fil-A restaurant on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station will open its doors Thursday, the second pending business to announce it is opening Monday.

But the restaurant is already open, with relatively short lines of cars. On Tuesday, workers were standing in the drive-through lanes, assisting customers. Its grand opening is still scheduled for Thursday.

It will be open for dine-in, drive-through and carry-out customers from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Sundays.

The restaurant will award 100 people it has identified as local heroes who are making an impact in the area with free Chick-fil-A for a year. Additionally, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America.

Noah Levy, the local franchise owner, is looking to hire 110 full- and part-time workers. Those interested should text CFAHUNT to 631-825-9883 to apply.

