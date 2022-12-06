ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

spectrumnews1.com

Helping Akron's unsheltered population in deadly temperatures

AKRON, Ohio — The winter can be deadly for the unsheltered population in Ohio. “When the temperatures get to be 15 degrees or lower, we go out to the campsites, and under the bridges and to the library and the bus station and we look for unsheltered individuals,” Churbock said. “We’ve had experience with people losing their fingers, their toes and their lives.”
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31

AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
AKRON, OH
chainstoreage.com

First Look: Red, Wine & Brew crafts new prototype for expansion

An Ohio-based spirits store is looking to expand regionally — and eventually nationally — with a new prototype. Red, Wine & Brew, a Cleveland retailer founded by Sam Shah and Dr. Chetan Patel that is known for its vast of selection of craft beers, private label wines and cigars, has opened its first location beyond its home base, in Westlake, Ohio. The store design, by Jencen Architecture, was created to reflect the brand and support it for future growth.
WESTLAKE, OH
WKYC

Cleveland's Erieview Tower to be converted into luxury hotel, apartments; changes also coming to Galleria

CLEVELAND — Big changes are coming to two iconic pieces of Cleveland real estate. Within the next two years, both the Erieview Tower and the Galleria downtown will be converted into a luxury hotel and apartment space complete with new restaurants and entertainment. The venture got a major boost Wednesday, when the state of Ohio approved more than $13 million in tax breaks for the $162 million project.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're craving Italian food, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Check out one of their pasta bakes, which have penne pasta covered in their signature red sauce and melted cheese. Customers especially recommend getting the pasta bake with meatballs. You should also check out their pizza (a gluten-free option is available). Try the chicken Florentine pizza, which is topped with garlic ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, spinach, and marinated tomatoes. Their chicken parmesan is also delicious and comes with spaghetti. If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade gelato and tiramisu.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Bakery Issues Recall for Pepperoni Rolls

From the Canton City Health Department’s facebook page:. Norcia Bakery is voluntarily recalling its Original Pepperoni Rolls due to a miscalculation of approved ingredients in the manufacturing process. The product was produced in 12 oz. bags with dates from November 21, 2022 to December 5, 2022 and were available for sale between November 21, 2022 and December 5, 2022 in local retail locations in Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne, and Carrollton Counties. Customers who have purchased this product should dispose of it or return it to the location it was bought.
CANTON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Akron’s Highland Square Holds Its First Annual Holiday Stroll

Akron’s hip Highland Square neighborhood is launching a new tradition this holiday season. The organization behind Akron’s annual summer Highland Square PorchRokr Festival has joined with annual tree lighting at the American Legion Post to present the first annual Highland Square Holiday stroll. It starts at 5m with...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Bubbles exhibit to open Dec. 12

The Children’s Museum of Cleveland is opening a new bubbles exhibit Dec. 12. Presented by University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, it invites young learners to discover the science of bubbles through hands-on exploration, according to a Dec. 7 press release. “It’s hard not to smile in...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

If you're in the Akron area, you should visit these local joints. If you're hungry for a burger, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Barberton. Hodge's offers burgers that are both big in size (the hand-pressed beef patties weigh half a pound) and flavor. Popular options include the black and blue burger (which is topped with lettuce, bacon, tomato, spicy mayo, and blue cheese), Mama burger (topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and mushrooms), and the classic Hodge burger with everything (everything in this case means ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic pickles).
AKRON, OH
Ash Jurberg

This Ohio actor has given away $600 million

This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
CLEVELAND, OH
wadsworthbruin.com

Wadsworth Griswold House returns to light up holiday season

Each year at Christmas time, people decorate their houses with lights, and signs to show their Christmas spirit. Usually, these displays include colorful lights, candy canes, a Santa, and a nativity. Though, for one house in Wadsworth tradition just isn’t enough. Every year, during the Christmas season, one family...
WADSWORTH, OH
cleveland19.com

Free internet coming to Akron Public Housing

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority has announced a new hotspot lending program that will provide 1,000 hotspots to AMHA families. Each AMHA hotpot will connect 15 devices within one household. The program costs $120,000 through the Community Action Akron Summit. “Bridging the digital divide in our community...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Kent State architecture students propose ideas for St. Joe's property

The old St. Joseph's Riverside Hospital is in the process of being demolished. The old eyesore in Warren has a fairly large property. This means it could soon see a new chapter thanks to some Kent State students who offered their project ideas. "It's a great learning opportunity," said William...
WARREN, OH

