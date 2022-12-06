Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Watch: 8 couples tie the knot at Swensons Drive-In
Would you get married at a restaurant? Well, these eight couples are doing just that at a Swensons Drive-In!
Helping Akron's unsheltered population in deadly temperatures
AKRON, Ohio — The winter can be deadly for the unsheltered population in Ohio. “When the temperatures get to be 15 degrees or lower, we go out to the campsites, and under the bridges and to the library and the bus station and we look for unsheltered individuals,” Churbock said. “We’ve had experience with people losing their fingers, their toes and their lives.”
$599k Ohio Home Looks Like it Was Designed by 6 Different People
This realtor listing is a bit dizzying. Located at 7295 Surrey Lane in Chesterland, OH, this home is currently listed for $599,900. Looking at the exterior, it looks like a lovely brick home sitting on a lake. Sure, the landscaping needs a bit of TLC but, otherwise, it's pretty nice.
Recommendations for casual restaurants with outdoor heated seating in Akron?
I'm looking for some casual restaurants or cafes with outdoor heated seatings in Akron, so that I can enjoy my meals better. Does anyone know some restaurants like that?
Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31
AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
First Look: Red, Wine & Brew crafts new prototype for expansion
An Ohio-based spirits store is looking to expand regionally — and eventually nationally — with a new prototype. Red, Wine & Brew, a Cleveland retailer founded by Sam Shah and Dr. Chetan Patel that is known for its vast of selection of craft beers, private label wines and cigars, has opened its first location beyond its home base, in Westlake, Ohio. The store design, by Jencen Architecture, was created to reflect the brand and support it for future growth.
Cleveland's Erieview Tower to be converted into luxury hotel, apartments; changes also coming to Galleria
CLEVELAND — Big changes are coming to two iconic pieces of Cleveland real estate. Within the next two years, both the Erieview Tower and the Galleria downtown will be converted into a luxury hotel and apartment space complete with new restaurants and entertainment. The venture got a major boost Wednesday, when the state of Ohio approved more than $13 million in tax breaks for the $162 million project.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton Area
If you're in the Canton area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're craving Italian food, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Check out one of their pasta bakes, which have penne pasta covered in their signature red sauce and melted cheese. Customers especially recommend getting the pasta bake with meatballs. You should also check out their pizza (a gluten-free option is available). Try the chicken Florentine pizza, which is topped with garlic ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, spinach, and marinated tomatoes. Their chicken parmesan is also delicious and comes with spaghetti. If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade gelato and tiramisu.
Canton Bakery Issues Recall for Pepperoni Rolls
From the Canton City Health Department’s facebook page:. Norcia Bakery is voluntarily recalling its Original Pepperoni Rolls due to a miscalculation of approved ingredients in the manufacturing process. The product was produced in 12 oz. bags with dates from November 21, 2022 to December 5, 2022 and were available for sale between November 21, 2022 and December 5, 2022 in local retail locations in Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne, and Carrollton Counties. Customers who have purchased this product should dispose of it or return it to the location it was bought.
Sheetz hosts grand opening in Ellwood City
ELLWOOD CITY – The brand-new Sheetz in Ellwood City will host a grand opening Dec. 22. A ribbon-cutting and customer giveaways will help mark the celebration for the Altoona-based company's 763rd convenience store, located at 14 Fifth St. ...
Akron’s Highland Square Holds Its First Annual Holiday Stroll
Akron’s hip Highland Square neighborhood is launching a new tradition this holiday season. The organization behind Akron’s annual summer Highland Square PorchRokr Festival has joined with annual tree lighting at the American Legion Post to present the first annual Highland Square Holiday stroll. It starts at 5m with...
Canfield resident selected as Ohio Edison's first 'Merry and Bright' holiday lights winner
FirstEnergy has announced the winner of Ohio Edison's first "Merry and Bright" holiday lights contest. Chris Cole of Canfield was chosen as this year's winner. According to a press release from FirstEnergy, Cole loves to brighten the season and inspire his neighbors with his holiday decor, which he says evokes memories from his childhood.
Bubbles exhibit to open Dec. 12
The Children’s Museum of Cleveland is opening a new bubbles exhibit Dec. 12. Presented by University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, it invites young learners to discover the science of bubbles through hands-on exploration, according to a Dec. 7 press release. “It’s hard not to smile in...
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
If you're in the Akron area, you should visit these local joints. If you're hungry for a burger, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Barberton. Hodge's offers burgers that are both big in size (the hand-pressed beef patties weigh half a pound) and flavor. Popular options include the black and blue burger (which is topped with lettuce, bacon, tomato, spicy mayo, and blue cheese), Mama burger (topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and mushrooms), and the classic Hodge burger with everything (everything in this case means ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic pickles).
This Ohio actor has given away $600 million
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
Wadsworth Griswold House returns to light up holiday season
Each year at Christmas time, people decorate their houses with lights, and signs to show their Christmas spirit. Usually, these displays include colorful lights, candy canes, a Santa, and a nativity. Though, for one house in Wadsworth tradition just isn’t enough. Every year, during the Christmas season, one family...
Au Jus brings authentic Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches to Parma: Photos
PARMA, Ohio -- The recent opening of Au Jus means there’s a new answer to the question of “Where’s the beef?” in Parma. Located at 5875 Broadview Road just south of Snow Road near the border of Parma, Seven Hills and Independence, the mainly take-out joint with roughly half a dozen seats is billed as offering “authentic Chicago-style Italian beef.”
Free internet coming to Akron Public Housing
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority has announced a new hotspot lending program that will provide 1,000 hotspots to AMHA families. Each AMHA hotpot will connect 15 devices within one household. The program costs $120,000 through the Community Action Akron Summit. “Bridging the digital divide in our community...
Kent State architecture students propose ideas for St. Joe's property
The old St. Joseph's Riverside Hospital is in the process of being demolished. The old eyesore in Warren has a fairly large property. This means it could soon see a new chapter thanks to some Kent State students who offered their project ideas. "It's a great learning opportunity," said William...
Dreaming of a white Christmas? The likelihood NE Ohio sees snow
With Christmas just weeks away, Northeast Ohioans are wondering if snow is on the way.
