Two Chatham High School varsity baseball players recently signed their intent letters to play at the collegiate level. Carrington Aaron signed to play baseball at Virginia Tech beginning in the fall of 2023. Aaron said he liked baseball because he was able to play with his friends and be part of a team around the great town of Chatham. He said, "The Virginia Tech coaches made me feel like I wanted to attend there and it felt like home."

CHATHAM, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO