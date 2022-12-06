Read full article on original website
chathamstartribune.com
Two Cavaliers sign on to play college ball
Two Chatham High School varsity baseball players recently signed their intent letters to play at the collegiate level. Carrington Aaron signed to play baseball at Virginia Tech beginning in the fall of 2023. Aaron said he liked baseball because he was able to play with his friends and be part of a team around the great town of Chatham. He said, "The Virginia Tech coaches made me feel like I wanted to attend there and it felt like home."
southhillenterprise.com
Lady Phoenix Drop a Heartbreaker in Home Opener
With the score tied at 45 going to the final quarter, the Mecklenburg County High School varsity girls’ basketball team turned up the heat, opening the fourth quarter on a 15-0 run to take a 60-45 lead at the 4:03 mark. The contest was not over however as Gretna responded with a 19-0 run to end the game and spoil the Lady Phoenix home opener by claiming a 64-60 victory.
cardinalnews.org
Heritage aims for repeat of 2018 title game in Saturday’s football state championship
On Dec. 11, 2021, with the Class 3 high school football state championship game being played minutes from his home, Brad Bradley did what many football coaches might not have done. He stayed home. “I couldn’t stand the thought of being there,” said Bradley, the football coach at Heritage High...
wfxrtv.com
Girls High School Basketball : Patrick Henry at William Fleming
ROANOKE, VA(WFXR) -- WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell and WFXR Sports David DeGuzman and Ryan Moye take a look back at the 2022 High School Football Season. Friday Night Blitz Week 15 – Player of the week – …. LYNCHBURG, VA(WFXR) — This week’s Friday Night Blitz Player...
cardinalnews.org
University of Lynchburg program for 50-plus returns; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
WSET
Patrick & Henry Community College announces two new college board members
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Patrick & Henry Community college board welcomes two new members. According to Patrick & Henry Community College, the two members are Mr. Ouss Sahhar and Mr. Tim Stone. Sahhar, representing Martinsville, shared that he recently moved to Martinsville from Winston Salem, NC, where he...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Virginia
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Virginia.
cardinalnews.org
Concerts announced in Floyd, Grundy and Wytheville
Here’s a round-up of entertainment news around Southwest and Southside. Wytheville Community College to host the Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne Henderson on December 17. Wytheville Community Collegewill present the free monthly Bluegrass and Old-Time Jamboree featuring Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne Henderson and Friends on December 17, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. The Jamboree will be held in the William F. Snyder Auditorium on the WCC campus in Wytheville, located at 1000 East Main Street.
WXII 12
Virginia man wins $1 million on scratch-off
RALEIGH, N.C. — Darren Dennison of Marion, Va., tried his luck on a $10 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Dennison bought his Hamilton ticket from the Sheetz on North Main Street in Kernersville. When...
cardinalnews.org
Liberty professor to become first dean of public health at Appalachian College of Pharmacy; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
WSLS
Westside Elementary School in Roanoke closed due to power outage
ROANOKE, Va. – Heads up, parents! Westside Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday due to a power outage, according to officials with Roanoke City Public Schools. As of 6:43 a.m., 1,044 AEP customers in Roanoke are in the dark. AEP says power should be restored by 11 a.m.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Hidden cabin found in the Inn at Maggodee Creek
Sometimes, people are oblivious to how unique the property their parents leave behind for them actually is. In Boones Mill, Danny Poff, son of Tommy and Helen Poff, and his wife, Rhonda Poff, learned that their home is more than just an old farmhouse — inside the structure is an unknown and hidden pre-Civil War log cabin.
WSET
Construction underway for temporary casino in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Caesars casino is coming soon to the Southside. Well, at least a temporary one. There's a huge structure out at the construction site on Bishop Road in Danville. It appears that is where the temporary casino will be. Caesars executives shared plans about it...
cardinalnews.org
The Democratic vote in rural Virginia is concentrated in just a few places
They say a picture’s worth a thousand words. Much of today’s column will be pictures, so today you’ll get a lot of words, but many of them will be metaphorical, not literal. The occasion is some nifty number-crunching from the Virginia Public Access Project, the nonprofit that...
wakg.com
McCullough Earns Sovah Health Bee Award for December
Espranza McCullough, Security Officer, of Sovah Health – Danville was honored today with The BEE Award for extraordinary staff members. The BEE Award is a way to say thank you to a staff member of Sovah Health who has provided a BEE-yond Exceptional Experience. During her time with Sovah,...
wfxrtv.com
Librarian helps locate missing teen
UPDATE 12/8 12:21 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department says a librarian helped in the search for a missing autistic teen in Roanoke on Thursday, Dec. 8. Police say the search for 14-year-old Shiloh “Shy” Hall started early in the morning. Hall was last seen at his home on the 3700 block of Signal Hill ave NW around 1:30 a.m.
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: West Salem Diner sees success just one week after opening up shop
SALEM, Va. – A familiar spot in downtown Salem got a makeover recently. Now, it’s open for business. We’re getting an early taste of West Salem Diner!. “You know we were thinking what is Salem missing what does Salem need, and a good breakfast option was definitely one of the things that was missing.”
cardinalnews.org
Former Roanoke church building sold for redevelopment; more …
Former Roanoke church building sold for redevelopment. A Roanoke restaurateur has bought a century-old former church building with plans to redevelop the property. DoCalvary LLC, an entity affiliated with Richard Macher, who owns the Macado’s restaurant chain, paid $1.15 million for the Calvary Baptist Church building on Campbell Avenue in Roanoke, according to a news release from Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, which handled the sale.
WDBJ7.com
Missing Roanoke teen found safe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke teen with autism was found safe on Thursday morning after he was missing for nearly nine hours. Police found the 14-year-old at the Roanoke City Public Library downtown. The librarian recognized him and called the police. The teen did not have a Project Lifesaver...
WDBJ7.com
Mobile home catches fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A mobile home caught on fire in Roanoke Thursday night, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. Crews say they responded at 7:23 p.m. to the 5100 block of Yellow Mountian Rd, in the Mount Pleasant area, for a reported fire and found fire and smoke coming from the home when they arrived.
