Dry Fork, VA

chathamstartribune.com

Two Cavaliers sign on to play college ball

Two Chatham High School varsity baseball players recently signed their intent letters to play at the collegiate level. Carrington Aaron signed to play baseball at Virginia Tech beginning in the fall of 2023. Aaron said he liked baseball because he was able to play with his friends and be part of a team around the great town of Chatham. He said, "The Virginia Tech coaches made me feel like I wanted to attend there and it felt like home."
CHATHAM, VA
southhillenterprise.com

Lady Phoenix Drop a Heartbreaker in Home Opener

With the score tied at 45 going to the final quarter, the Mecklenburg County High School varsity girls’ basketball team turned up the heat, opening the fourth quarter on a 15-0 run to take a 60-45 lead at the 4:03 mark. The contest was not over however as Gretna responded with a 19-0 run to end the game and spoil the Lady Phoenix home opener by claiming a 64-60 victory.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Girls High School Basketball : Patrick Henry at William Fleming

ROANOKE, VA(WFXR) -- WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell and WFXR Sports David DeGuzman and Ryan Moye take a look back at the 2022 High School Football Season. Friday Night Blitz Week 15 – Player of the week – …. LYNCHBURG, VA(WFXR) — This week’s Friday Night Blitz Player...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

University of Lynchburg program for 50-plus returns; more . . .

Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Concerts announced in Floyd, Grundy and Wytheville

Here’s a round-up of entertainment news around Southwest and Southside. Wytheville Community College to host the Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne Henderson on December 17. Wytheville Community Collegewill present the free monthly Bluegrass and Old-Time Jamboree featuring Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne Henderson and Friends on December 17, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. The Jamboree will be held in the William F. Snyder Auditorium on the WCC campus in Wytheville, located at 1000 East Main Street.
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WXII 12

Virginia man wins $1 million on scratch-off

RALEIGH, N.C. — Darren Dennison of Marion, Va., tried his luck on a $10 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Dennison bought his Hamilton ticket from the Sheetz on North Main Street in Kernersville. When...
MARION, VA
WSLS

Westside Elementary School in Roanoke closed due to power outage

ROANOKE, Va. – Heads up, parents! Westside Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday due to a power outage, according to officials with Roanoke City Public Schools. As of 6:43 a.m., 1,044 AEP customers in Roanoke are in the dark. AEP says power should be restored by 11 a.m.
ROANOKE, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Hidden cabin found in the Inn at Maggodee Creek

Sometimes, people are oblivious to how unique the property their parents leave behind for them actually is. In Boones Mill, Danny Poff, son of Tommy and Helen Poff, and his wife, Rhonda Poff, learned that their home is more than just an old farmhouse — inside the structure is an unknown and hidden pre-Civil War log cabin.
BOONES MILL, VA
WSET

Construction underway for temporary casino in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Caesars casino is coming soon to the Southside. Well, at least a temporary one. There's a huge structure out at the construction site on Bishop Road in Danville. It appears that is where the temporary casino will be. Caesars executives shared plans about it...
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

McCullough Earns Sovah Health Bee Award for December

Espranza McCullough, Security Officer, of Sovah Health – Danville was honored today with The BEE Award for extraordinary staff members. The BEE Award is a way to say thank you to a staff member of Sovah Health who has provided a BEE-yond Exceptional Experience. During her time with Sovah,...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Librarian helps locate missing teen

UPDATE 12/8 12:21 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department says a librarian helped in the search for a missing autistic teen in Roanoke on Thursday, Dec. 8. Police say the search for 14-year-old Shiloh “Shy” Hall started early in the morning. Hall was last seen at his home on the 3700 block of Signal Hill ave NW around 1:30 a.m.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Former Roanoke church building sold for redevelopment; more …

Former Roanoke church building sold for redevelopment. A Roanoke restaurateur has bought a century-old former church building with plans to redevelop the property. DoCalvary LLC, an entity affiliated with Richard Macher, who owns the Macado’s restaurant chain, paid $1.15 million for the Calvary Baptist Church building on Campbell Avenue in Roanoke, according to a news release from Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, which handled the sale.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing Roanoke teen found safe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke teen with autism was found safe on Thursday morning after he was missing for nearly nine hours. Police found the 14-year-old at the Roanoke City Public Library downtown. The librarian recognized him and called the police. The teen did not have a Project Lifesaver...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mobile home catches fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A mobile home caught on fire in Roanoke Thursday night, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. Crews say they responded at 7:23 p.m. to the 5100 block of Yellow Mountian Rd, in the Mount Pleasant area, for a reported fire and found fire and smoke coming from the home when they arrived.
ROANOKE, VA

