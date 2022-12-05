JLG Industries, Inc. (McConnellsburg, PA), an Oshkosh Corporation company, introduces an all-new vertical mast lift series to the market. The new JLG E18MCL model is well-suited for construction and industrial applications that require outdoor and indoor capable machines while the E18MML model is ideal for finish work and general maintenance work, as well as for cleaner indoor-only applications. Both E18 models are available with a Stock Picker Package Option for warehouse and distribution center applications.

2 DAYS AGO