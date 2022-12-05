Read full article on original website
Simpson Strong-Tie (Pleasanton, CA) has introduced the Strong-Drive PPHD Sheathing-to-CFS screw, a multipurpose, self-drilling pilot point screw suitable for attaching sheathing, drywall, or subflooring to cold-formed steel framing. Designed as an update to the existing PPSD Sheathing-to-CFS screw, the PPHD features a larger #5 pilot point with a longer flute...
China to abolish its Covid-19 trace tracking service, the 'Mobile Itinerary card,' on Tuesday, officials say
JLG Industries, Inc. (McConnellsburg, PA), an Oshkosh Corporation company, introduces an all-new vertical mast lift series to the market. The new JLG E18MCL model is well-suited for construction and industrial applications that require outdoor and indoor capable machines while the E18MML model is ideal for finish work and general maintenance work, as well as for cleaner indoor-only applications. Both E18 models are available with a Stock Picker Package Option for warehouse and distribution center applications.
