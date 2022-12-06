ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Judge orders Guatemalan newspaper chief to stand trial

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A judge has ruled that the director of a Guatemalan investigative newspaper will stand trial on charges of money laundering, influence peddling and blackmail. José Rubén Zamora of El Periodico has been held for four months amid criticism that his arrest was politically motivated by an administration interested in silencing critical journalists. Prosecutors accuse Zamora of asking a friend to deposit a $38,000 donation to hide the source of the funds. Zamora has said the money from a donor who wished to remain anonymous was to keep the newspaper running during a financial crisis after the government pulled its advertising.
KEYT

Trump lawyers in court for sealed hearing in Mar-a-Lago case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump were in court Friday for sealed arguments as part of the ongoing investigation into the presence of classified information at the former president’s Florida estate. The proceedings were taking place before U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, the chief judge of the...
FLORIDA STATE
KEYT

Japan investigating repeated assaults by guards at prison

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Justice Ministry has disclosed that more than 20 prison guards repeatedly pushed, slapped and used other forms of physical violence against a group of inmates at a prison in central Japan, raising questions about the extent of prison abuse in the country. Justice Minister Ken Saito says the assaults at Nagoya Prison were discovered in August when a prison guard spotted an inmate with an eye injury. An internal probe found that 22 prison officials routinely abused some inmates. Saito says the assaults were especially problematic because fatal bullying at the same prison two decades ago had prompted prison reforms. Japanese prisons are known for strict discipline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy