GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A judge has ruled that the director of a Guatemalan investigative newspaper will stand trial on charges of money laundering, influence peddling and blackmail. José Rubén Zamora of El Periodico has been held for four months amid criticism that his arrest was politically motivated by an administration interested in silencing critical journalists. Prosecutors accuse Zamora of asking a friend to deposit a $38,000 donation to hide the source of the funds. Zamora has said the money from a donor who wished to remain anonymous was to keep the newspaper running during a financial crisis after the government pulled its advertising.
A Hong Kong court on Saturday sentenced jailed media mogul Jimmy Lai to five years and nine months in prison for fraud, in the latest legal challenge against the pro-democracy tycoon. Lai was found to have breached the terms of lease for the headquarters of his now defunct Apple Daily...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump were in court Friday for sealed arguments as part of the ongoing investigation into the presence of classified information at the former president’s Florida estate. The proceedings were taking place before U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, the chief judge of the...
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Justice Ministry has disclosed that more than 20 prison guards repeatedly pushed, slapped and used other forms of physical violence against a group of inmates at a prison in central Japan, raising questions about the extent of prison abuse in the country. Justice Minister Ken Saito says the assaults at Nagoya Prison were discovered in August when a prison guard spotted an inmate with an eye injury. An internal probe found that 22 prison officials routinely abused some inmates. Saito says the assaults were especially problematic because fatal bullying at the same prison two decades ago had prompted prison reforms. Japanese prisons are known for strict discipline.
