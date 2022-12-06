Read full article on original website
Brazil’s da Silva announces incoming Cabinet ministers
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is unveiling some of the faces that will comprise his incoming administration, including his much-awaited pick for finance minister: former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad. Haddad’s nomination ends weeks of suspense that have led to stock market volatility amid pressure from financial markets for da Silva to make his choice known. Haddad is a former education minister who has been a member of the leftist Workers’ Party for more than 20 years. He has limited experience in the markets. Da Silva’s choice for a politician close to the party for the job rattled some experts.
WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian detention in prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian detention, President Joe Biden said Thursday. Griner was released in a prisoner swap that involved Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. The exchange, however, did not include another American that the State Department has declared wrongfully detained, Paul Whelan. “She’s safe, she’s...
Hong Kong court sentences media tycoon Jimmy Lai to long prison term
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai on Saturday was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison after being convicted on two counts of fraud.
Judge orders Guatemalan newspaper chief to stand trial
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A judge has ruled that the director of a Guatemalan investigative newspaper will stand trial on charges of money laundering, influence peddling and blackmail. José Rubén Zamora of El Periodico has been held for four months amid criticism that his arrest was politically motivated by an administration interested in silencing critical journalists. Prosecutors accuse Zamora of asking a friend to deposit a $38,000 donation to hide the source of the funds. Zamora has said the money from a donor who wished to remain anonymous was to keep the newspaper running during a financial crisis after the government pulled its advertising.
Arms dealer Bout praises Putin, backs Ukraine assault
Viktor Bout, a notorious arms dealer dubbed the "Merchant of Death", praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and backed Moscow's assault on Ukraine. "I am proud that I am a Russian person, and our president is Putin," the former Soviet air force pilot said in the 40-minute interview.
US sanctions firms for rights abuses on Anti-Corruption Day
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department says it is imposing sanctions on a broad array of people and companies around the world for corruption and human rights abuses — from illegal fishing operations in Chinese waters to kickbacks in Guatemala. The sanctions on Friday are a recognition of International Anti-Corruption Day. Among those being sanctioned is the 15-member Russian elections commissionm, which oversaw a sham referendum in Russia-occupied Ukraine in September. Others sanctioned include a group of companies and people linked to illegal fishing operations and human rights abuses in Chinese waters, and a church founder in the Philippines charged with sex trafficking.
Court acquits Pakistan’s interior minister in drug case
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A defense lawyer says a special court for narcotics cases in Pakistan has acquitted the country’s interior minister of drug smuggling charges, in a case filed against him during the previous administration. Rana Sanaullah, who also previously served as law minister for Punjab province, was arrested in July 2019 by federal anti-narcotics forces near the eastern city of Lahore. The anti-drug body said at the time that it also arrested five others, including Sanaullah’s driver and guards working for Sanaullah, and seized 15 kilograms (33 pounds) of heroin from the vehicle. Sanaullah spent nearly six months in prison until a court ordered his release on bail after ruling that no substantial evidence was ever presented.
Neymar ties Pelé’s record but loses again at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Neymar walked off the field with teammate Dani Alves by his side, tears still rolling down the Brazil forward’s cheeks. Other players had already tried to console Neymar as he cried while sitting near midfield, head down, hiding his face. There wasn’t much...
Sri Lanka’s Parliamant approves budget amid economic crisis
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s Parliament has approved a budget that includes reforms aimed at improving the country’s finances as it attempts to recover from its worst economic crisis. The $15-billion budget includes a $117-million relief package for those affected by the crisis. It provides for a restructuring of state-owned enterprises, reduced subsidies for electricity, and tax increases to boost state revenue. That’s based on proposals by the International Monetary Fund under a preliminary $2.9-billion bailout plan. Unsustainable government debt, a balance of payments crisis and the pandemic led to a severe shortage of essentials such as fuel, medicine and food. Soaring prices have caused severe hardships for most Sri Lankans.
Japan investigating repeated assaults by guards at prison
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Justice Ministry has disclosed that more than 20 prison guards repeatedly pushed, slapped and used other forms of physical violence against a group of inmates at a prison in central Japan, raising questions about the extent of prison abuse in the country. Justice Minister Ken Saito says the assaults at Nagoya Prison were discovered in August when a prison guard spotted an inmate with an eye injury. An internal probe found that 22 prison officials routinely abused some inmates. Saito says the assaults were especially problematic because fatal bullying at the same prison two decades ago had prompted prison reforms. Japanese prisons are known for strict discipline.
Lebanese actress linked to governor freed after brief arrest
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state-run news agency and a judicial official say a Lebanese actress with links to the country’s controversial Central Bank governor was briefly arrested after she answered summons and showed up for questioning at the Beirut prosecutors office. She was released hours later on Friday on condition she return for questioning if needed. The development is the latest in the controversy surrounding the governor, Riad Salameh, who is being investigated for corruption as an economic meltdown and financial collapse convulse the tiny Mediterranean nation. Stephanie Saliba was also banned from leaving the country until the questioning ends.
UN rights chief: Iran seeks ‘chilling effect’ with execution
BERLIN (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights official says the first execution in Iran of a prisoner convicted for a crime allegedly committed during the country’s ongoing nationwide protests is “very troubling.” Volker Turk told reporters at a news conference in Geneva on Friday that the Iranian government’s decision to carry out the death penalty was “clearly designed to send a chilling effect to the rest of the protesters.” Turk called on Iran to immediately institute a moratorium on the death penalty and release those arrested in connection with the protests. The execution of Mohsen Shekari was widely condemned abroad and comes as other detainees also face the possibility of the death penalty for their involvement in the protests, which began in mid-September.
Russia demanded that a spy held in Germany be freed in exchange for Paul Whelan
Russia refused to release Paul Whelan alongside Brittney Griner unless a former colonel from Russia’s domestic spy organization currently in German custody was also released as part of any prisoner swap, US officials told CNN, even as the US offered up the names of several other Russian prisoners in US custody that they would be willing to trade.
Bangladesh opposition rallies to demand PM quit before polls
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Tens of thousands of opposition supporters have rallied in Bangladesh’s capital to demand the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resign and install a caretaker before next general elections expected to be held in early 2024. The supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, headed by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, reached the protest venue in Dhaka overnight amid tight security. The home minister warned of dire consequences in case of violence. Hasina and her ruling Awami League party, which returned to power in 2018 for the third consecutive time, repeatedly ruled out the opposition’s demand, saying that a caretaker government goes against the spirit of the constitution. The opposition party says the last election in 2018 was marred by allegations of vote rigging.
Putin denies Western accusations of nuclear saber-rattling
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the country’s nuclear arsenals as a deterrent factor in the Ukrainian conflict but demurred when challenged to make a pledge that Russia would not be the first to use them. Asked by a member of the presidential Human Rights Council to commit Russia to forswearing a first strike, Putin responded that such an obligation might prevent Russia from tapping its weapons even if came under a nuclear attack. Putin has repeatedly said Russia is ready to use “all available means” to protect its territory, but on Wednesday he rejected Western criticism of saber-rattling. “We aren’t going to brandish those weapons like a razor running around the world,” he said.
