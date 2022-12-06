ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

An outdoor music venue is opening at Suffolk Downs in 2023

The Stage at Suffolk Downs will welcome up to 8,500 fans to concerts starting next spring. Another large music venue is planning to open its doors in Boston next spring, at a site with a lengthy live music history: Suffolk Downs. Bowery Presents, the company that owns and operates local...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Massachusetts

Where Are The Best All-you-can-eat Buffet Restaurants In Massachusetts?. If you're a fan of Brazilian cuisine, then you'll want to check out the Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough, MA. Located in the French Hill neighborhood, this restaurant is known for its warm customer service. Pruller's Restaurant offers authentic Brazilian fare. With plenty of fresh seafood, this restaurant is the perfect spot for seafood lovers. You can also choose from a wide variety of other cuisines. You can even order a pizza made fresh daily. Whether on a budget or craving various foods, you will find a delicious selection at the Pruller Restaurant.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nshoremag.com

10 Holiday Shopping Nights, Strolls, and Markets on the North Shore

The mall and the big box stores are well and good, but if you want to shop for unique gifts while immersed in holiday spirit, you can’t do better than to check out a local holiday market or shopping night. Support small business, nibble a cookie or two, and find just the right present for everyone on your list. Here are 10 events worth a visit.
BEVERLY, MA
baystatebanner.com

An impediment to Roxbury home values

Roxbury residents are apprehensive about Mayor Wu’s plans to relocate the denizens of Mass and Cass. Homeowners are aware that a colony of low-income tenants in their neighborhoods will tend to depress property values. Other residents are concerned about the potential increase in the drug traffic. Continual assertions from City Hall that the problem is improving are not at all encouraging.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

7 not so lucky for South Boston commuters

Andrew McCourt shows us the line for a 7 bus in South Boston around 8:30 a.m. He had some time to ponder the situation:. Can someone at the T help #7 riders understand why morning commuters have to constantly deal with this absurdity? You’re failing us. McCourt later learned...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Man stopped with hatchet at Boston airport said it was a ‘wedding memento’

A Massachusetts resident tried bringing a hatchet through airport security at Boston Logan Airport on Tuesday morning, according to TSA New England spokesperson Daniel Velez. The 35-year-old man said he had “forgotten” the weapon was in his carry-on bag, Velez said. The passenger called the hatchet a “wedding memento,” the spokesperson stated. TSA officials discovered the weapon in the passenger’s carry-on at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, and called Massachusetts State Police.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy