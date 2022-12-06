Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
The richest woman in Boston, MassachusettsLuay RahilBoston, MA
New Program: Get $400 From Massachusetts To Afford Food. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
The 5 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Boston If You're LGBTQ+
Each of these Boston neighborhoods brings its unique flair to the city, but they all have a history of allyship and inclusion with the LGBTQ+ community.
country1025.com
Snow Forecasted For Boston Area – When? How Much? Here’s What We Know
It was inevitable, huh? To be fair some areas of Mass have already seen a little snow – BUT – the Boston area’s first snowfall looks to be coming together as we speak. Before you freak out and start swallowing bread and milk, it’s going to be ok.
A Major Event Could Be Coming to Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
Over the last decade or so, Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts has been home to some pretty fun events. Concerts. World Series games. Frozen Fenway where college hockey (and occasionally the Boston Bruins) teams go head-to-head on a rink that's created in the outfield. There was even a Top Golf...
An outdoor music venue is opening at Suffolk Downs in 2023
The Stage at Suffolk Downs will welcome up to 8,500 fans to concerts starting next spring. Another large music venue is planning to open its doors in Boston next spring, at a site with a lengthy live music history: Suffolk Downs. Bowery Presents, the company that owns and operates local...
Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
Boston Globe
Transformative decision a half-century ago to scrap I-95 extension still resonates in Boston today
Southwest Expressway threatened to displace thousands and bisect neighborhoods. It’s a decision that transformed and shaped modern Boston, an early pivot from the assumed primacy of the automobile and toward public transportation, while sparing multiple neighborhoods from being carved up. Fifty years ago last week, Governor Francis W. Sargent...
Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy again, closes 5 Massachusetts locations
NORTHBORO, Mass. — Bertucci’s, a Northboro-based restaurant chain that offers casual Italian dining, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday for the second time in recent years. The chain said the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation has resulted in falling sales and rising expenses, leading to an operating...
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Massachusetts
Where Are The Best All-you-can-eat Buffet Restaurants In Massachusetts?. If you're a fan of Brazilian cuisine, then you'll want to check out the Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough, MA. Located in the French Hill neighborhood, this restaurant is known for its warm customer service. Pruller's Restaurant offers authentic Brazilian fare. With plenty of fresh seafood, this restaurant is the perfect spot for seafood lovers. You can also choose from a wide variety of other cuisines. You can even order a pizza made fresh daily. Whether on a budget or craving various foods, you will find a delicious selection at the Pruller Restaurant.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Massachusetts
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
Here Are 10 Definite ‘Boston Area’ Phrases Massachusetts People Know
Depending on where you were lucky enough to grow up in here in the United States, I'm sure you have some unique thing that derives from your location. Growing up on the north shore of Boston, we sure have some funny little things about us, language being one. Here Are...
nshoremag.com
10 Holiday Shopping Nights, Strolls, and Markets on the North Shore
The mall and the big box stores are well and good, but if you want to shop for unique gifts while immersed in holiday spirit, you can’t do better than to check out a local holiday market or shopping night. Support small business, nibble a cookie or two, and find just the right present for everyone on your list. Here are 10 events worth a visit.
Boston Firefighter charged with attacking 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall
BOSTON — Suffolk County prosecutors identify a suspect charged with attacking a 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall as a city of Boston employee. According to investigators, 43-year-old Robert Buckley of Plymouth threw the victim on the ground outside J.J. Donovan’s Tavern early Sunday morning. The Suffolk County District...
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lottery
Woodland Cove rental community, south of Boston in Wareham, MA, is offering 150 affordable apartments through a Boston metrolist housing lottery. Seventeen of these will be offered at rents well below market value, with no minimum income requirement.
baystatebanner.com
An impediment to Roxbury home values
Roxbury residents are apprehensive about Mayor Wu’s plans to relocate the denizens of Mass and Cass. Homeowners are aware that a colony of low-income tenants in their neighborhoods will tend to depress property values. Other residents are concerned about the potential increase in the drug traffic. Continual assertions from City Hall that the problem is improving are not at all encouraging.
universalhub.com
7 not so lucky for South Boston commuters
Andrew McCourt shows us the line for a 7 bus in South Boston around 8:30 a.m. He had some time to ponder the situation:. Can someone at the T help #7 riders understand why morning commuters have to constantly deal with this absurdity? You’re failing us. McCourt later learned...
Beloved Boston restaurant reopening in new location
BOSTON — A beloved Boston restaurant recently announced that it will reopening in a new location next year. In a Facebook post, Eastern Standard Kitchen & Drinks announced that a new location is planned for the area of 775 Beacon Street near the Fenway Center Bower Garage. “This space...
East Boston man arrested for smashing MBTA bus window and attempting to assault an officer
BOSTON — A 40-year-old East Boston man has been placed into custody by Transit Police for smashing an MBTA bus window and attempting to assault an officer. According to officers, the man used a brick to smash the window at Maverick Sq, around 7 p.m. on December 7. This...
Boston Firefighter Accused Of Attacking Elderly Man Outside Faneuil Hall: Report
A Boston firefighter is accused of attacking a 68-year-old man in front of his family outside of a Boston restaurant over the weekend, reports said. Robert Buckley, age 43, of Plymouth, was ordered held on a $2,000 bail during his arraignment Wednesday afternoon, where he was charged…
Man stopped with hatchet at Boston airport said it was a ‘wedding memento’
A Massachusetts resident tried bringing a hatchet through airport security at Boston Logan Airport on Tuesday morning, according to TSA New England spokesperson Daniel Velez. The 35-year-old man said he had “forgotten” the weapon was in his carry-on bag, Velez said. The passenger called the hatchet a “wedding memento,” the spokesperson stated. TSA officials discovered the weapon in the passenger’s carry-on at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, and called Massachusetts State Police.
Comments / 0