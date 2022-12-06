Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Dec. 8 daily chart alert - Bulls, bears in stalemate
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are just slightly up in early U.S. trading Thursday. Prices are still in a sideways and choppy grind. Bulls and bears are now on a level overall near-term technical playing field. The direction in which BC prices break out of the present trading range will very likely be the direction of the next trending price move. Stay tuned right here!
Current crypto prices are "at a steep discount" - Bloomberg Intelligence
While multiple mainstream analysts and news outlets have once again called for the death of Bitcoin – which...
Binance users' Bitcoin accounts are 101% collateralized with BTC: Mazars
Mazars wrote that they conducted an Agreed-Upon Procedures ("AUP") engagement, which means "performing the procedures that have been agreed upon by the auditor and the client and any appropriate third parties."
Coinbase incentivizes customers to dump USDT for USDC as new allegations of SBF stablecoin manipulation emerge
"Fiat-backed stablecoins […] provide customers stability and confidence during times of volatility," they wrote in a blog post....
SEC under fire, pressures public firms to disclose crypto exposure
"Recent bankruptcies and financial distress among crypto asset market participants have caused widespread disruption in those markets," they...
A stable gold market will make it a strategic asset in 2023 - World Gold Council
In an interview with Kitco News, Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research at the World Gold Council,...
Could gold’s 200-day moving average become a technical level of support?
Market technicians unanimously agree that the 200-day moving average is the line in the sand when it comes to technically determining if gold (or any other stock or commodity) is in a long-term bullish or bearish trend. While it is the longest time cycle typically used in moving averages it is been the accepted “go-to “study to determine the current long-term trend of a market.
Iran to freeze the bank accounts of hijab refusers, highlighting the benefits of crypto banking
Hossein Jalali, a member of the Cultural Commission of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, made the comments while speaking...
FTSE 100 up as financials gain on UK's move to reform sector
Dec 9 (Reuters) - UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index edged higher on Friday as financial stocks rose on a government move to overhaul the sector and maintain the City of London as one of the most competitive financial hubs in the world. The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) and the domestically focused...
SEC chair says crypto intermediaries should come into compliance with law
WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said that companies that help facilitate transactions in the cryptocurrency market should come into compliance with law. The SEC has enough authority but could use more resources, Gensler told Yahoo Finance in an interview on Tuesday. He...
Gold, silver firmer on bullish outside mkts; U.S. PPI looms
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly up in midday U.S. trading Thursday. The precious metals are being supported by a lower U.S. dollar index and firmer crude oil prices on this day. Bullish charts are also inviting the technical traders to the long sides of the gold and silver markets. February gold was last up $2.50 at $1,800.60 and March silver was up $0.333 at $23.25.
Wall St set to open higher after recent slump
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Thursday following a recent selloff sparked by renewed fears that aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve could tip the world's largest economy into recession. The benchmark S&P 500 (.SPX) has fallen for five consecutive...
UniCredit says ECB capital requirement could increase 'minimally'
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit SpA (CRDI.MI) said on Friday its capital requirements could increase slightly following a regular review by the European Central Bank (ECB) but would not impact its plans to provide returns for investors. Bloomberg had earlier reported that the ECB had indicated to UniCredit that...
A ‘true recession' will happen in 2023, brace for ‘deeper bear markets' - Ted Oakley
As the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates, investors should ready themselves for a “real recession” and “deeper bear markets” in 2023, said Ted Oakley, Founder and Managing Partner at Oxbow Advisors. “It’s [going to be] a real, true recession probably,” he said. “What you...
What it will take for the United States to survive; buy gold and silver
Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM’s Jeffrey Christian speaks about the massive U.S. federal deficits and debt, and what is needed to fix the country. He speaks of past periods when the U.S. was pulled back from equally dire economic conditions. He then discusses recent gold and silver developments, including a prohibition coming on U.S. banks trading gold with the Central Bank of Russia, where the silver that has left London depositories really has gone, and November reductions in London gold and silver deposits.
U.S. equity funds register biggest weekly outflow in about 1-1/2 years
Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds posted enormous outflows in the week to December 7 as investors fretted over the Federal Reserve's rate hikes, with data showing a rebound in employment and a pick up in the services sector. According to data from Refinitiv Lipper, U.S. equity funds recorded...
Audacious BlackRock challenge is Bluebell's David vs Goliath playbook
LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Bluebell Capital Partners' attempt to oust BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) CEO Larry Fink represents the small activist hedge fund's boldest bet that its punch-above-weight strategy could deliver a financial win, even if its push for changes faces long odds. In the three years since its...
Commodity-linked stocks push TSX to fresh two-week highs
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index notched a fresh two-week high on Thursday as energy and materials stocks advanced after investors assessed that easing anti-COVID measures in China will revive demand for commodities. At 1040 a.m. ET (1540 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was...
Russian economy has overcome short-term slump caused by mobilisation - central bank
MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russia's economy has overcome the short-term slump caused by President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilisation order, but the disinflationary impact it had in reducing consumer demand has practically disappeared, the central bank said on Wednesday. Inflationary risks are set to prevail in the medium term, the...
Higher oil prices are coming in 2023, European energy crisis is not over - Josh Young
(Kitco News) - The WTI crude oil price has fallen 40 percent from their peak of $123 per barrel in March, but don't expect them to keep falling, said Josh Young, CIO of Bison Investments. Young, who spoke to David Lin, Anchor and Producer at Kitco News, claimed that oil prices will keep rising in 2023.
