Minnesota State

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Was This In Minnesota? It’s Hard To Believe That This Was Caught On Camera!

Since Minnesota has seen colder temps, and we know there is ice out on the lakes in Northern Minnesota, a bunch of us Central Minnesotans have started to get the itch to head out and drop in a line. I was scrolling through Instagram the other day and ran across this Reel from the Sportsman's Journal TV, and I had to watch it twice to figure out where the 2nd fish came from! Could this have been filmed in Northern Minnesota right before Thanksgiving?
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Minnesota Man Has A New Weapon To Battle Holiday Porch Pirates!

Pirates! Well, it would be more apt to say, porch pirates! 'Tis the season for holiday gifts to be arriving on Minnesotans' porches and inside our mailboxes. Cyber Monday was just this week so the delivery services will really start to ramp up, as will the porch pirates. One Minnesota man is fighting back against those who pilfer from area porches, by filling the empty boxes he has with a naturally occurring substance, his dog's poop!
Field & Stream

A Pair of Big Locked-Up Whitetail Bucks Drown in Minnesota Lake

A Minnesota woman captured a stunning series of photographs back in late October when she found two trophy-class whitetail bucks floating dead in the shallow finger of a lake near her home. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MDNR), the big bucks were engaged in an early rut sparring session when they somehow ended up in the lake. With their headgear hopelessly locked, they were unable to make it out of the lake alive. They drowned and were discovered by the homeowner the next day.
Hot 104.7

Is It Illegal To Let Your Car Warm Up In Minnesota?

It's -20 below, your car is covered with ice, and you want to start it to let it warm up while you go back inside for a few minutes. Is that even legal in Minnesota?. There are many winter mornings in Minnesota when you wake up to below-zero temperatures with your vehicle covered in snow. So it seems logical to start your car up, turn the heater on full blast, and go back into the warmth of your house while your car gets nice and toasty warm.
CBS Minnesota

Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"

STILLWATER, Minn. – A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren't for the state's shortage of personal care assistants, he'd still have his legs."I didn't have anybody at night Monday through Friday and then nobody at all on the weekends," said Dennis Prothero, a veteran who lives in Stillwater.Since a car accident left him a quadriplegic nearly 20 years ago, Prothero has needed personal care assistants (PCAs) who can act as lifelines to the clients they serve.MORE: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortageProthero says PCAs help him get in and out of bed, change clothes, shower and...
WGME

The weird reason why this monster Maine buck was tagged as a doe

(BDN) -- Debbie Pellegrino and her husband, Nick, were about ready to call it an evening while hunting on their property last week when, with shooting light fading fast, Debbie noticed a deer come into view. “Shoot it,” her husband said as they waited in the blind. The deer...
Whiskey Riff

Tibetan Mastiff Relentlessly Protects Elder Pack Leader From Other Wolves

When I think of Tibetan Mastiffs, I think of massive dogs that are really just big teddy bears. However, that’s not quite the case. Originally bred as guard dogs in the Himalayan Mountains, they grow to an average height of 26 to 30 inches and between 90 to 150 pounds as males, and 24 to 28 inches tall and 75 to 120 pounds as females.
Outsider.com

Creature With ‘Bear-Like’ Claws Emerges From Mississippi River, Stuns Anglers

A mother and daughter who were out fishing came face to face with a strange creature in the water recently, and what it turned out to be may surprise you. Shala Holm and her daughter Avery were fishing from their kayak on the Mississippi River near Brainerd, Minnesota when they spotted something lurking in the water near their boat. They heard something breathing and saw a giant set of claws they described later as “bear-like.”
CBS Minnesota

The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Ready to binge watch the 10th season of EagleCam?The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the beloved livestream will return Thursday for its 10th year, which coincides with Give to the Max Day.The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade.  Government agencies like the DNR can't participate in Give to the Max Day, but you can still donate to help fund EagleCam and help wildlife management and research in the state. Click here to help.The Reinvest in Minnesota fund will double-match all donations.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mountain Lion Scream Absolutely Terrifies Police Officer

Sure, we know that mountain lions can let out fierce roars. They can even channel some hardcore growls as an apex predator. But, did you know these wild animals can also let out a bone-chilling scream? Well, one officer learned this firsthand and we see his reaction to the horrifying sound in a chilling clip shared on the Outsider Twitter page.
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO

We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
Field & Stream

Watch a Massive Bull Elk Take a Fatal Fall After Tripping Over a Fence

In November 2015, a big bull elk died in brutal fashion—and David Cross was there to film it. In a video posted to YouTube, a herd of elk runs through field of sagebrush, across a gravel road, and then hurdles over a fence. The video is pretty inconspicuous at first; Most of the animals make the jump over the fence relatively easily. But about 20 seconds in, a giant bull elk runs across the road and then clips its front feet on the top of the fence before flipping forward directly onto its head. The 6×7 elk thrashes its legs briefly before going still. See it for yourself below.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

