Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in Uniform
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program:Contact now if you need money
mskcc.org
MSK is a Reason to Love NYC
Reason #37 to love New York in 2022? Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. So says New York Magazine as it celebrates the groundbreaking clinical trial led by Dr. Andrea Cercek and Dr. Luis Diaz Jr. In the small trial, all 14 participants who received six months of immunotherapy for rectal cancer had complete remission without additional treatment. The patients had a specific mismatch repair-deficient tumor mutation, which is thought to occur for 5% to 10% of rectal cancers.
Health experts recommending mask wearing amid rises in COVID-19, flu and RSV cases
Doctors at NYU Langone Hospital say these three respiratory viruses are on the rise around the country and here in New York City.
nychealthandhospitals.org
Modern Healthcare Names Dr. Mitchell Katz One of the 100 Most Influential People in Health Care
Influential weekly publication cites Dr. Katz’s leadership across various NYC Health + Hospital initiatives, including Housing for Health, which connects patients to supportive housing. NYC Health + Hospitals today announced that President and CEO Dr. Mitchell Katz was listed as one of Modern Healthcare’s 100 Most Influential People in...
Devoted Union County Dad With Terminal Brain Cancer Prompts Wave Of Community Support
Support is on the rise for the family of a beloved Union County dad diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Victor Vilela was diagnosed with a brain tumor through scans after a car accident 16 years ago, according to a GoFundMe launched for his end-of-life care. The scans led to an...
cityandstateny.com
How is New York City fighting COVID-19 now?
This summer, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that as the threat posed by COVID-19 evolves, the tools used to fight it have to evolve too. “We’re not going to hold onto something that’s an old weapon merely because we had it,” Adams said in July. “We’re going to create new weapons to fight this new war.” The statement came as Adams was asked to respond to the scrapping of a color-coded COVID-19 alert system that provided guidance on when to reimplement measures like mask and vaccine mandates based on rising infection rates and hospitalizations.
Westchester's Trusted Leader In Cancer Care: An Interview With Dr. Anna Komorowski
As part of the Northwell Health Cancer Institute, the cancer specialists at Phelps Hospital and Northern Westchester Hospital provide comprehensive, advanced diagnostic and treatment services to Westchester cancer patients. This unique regional cancer team provides patients expanded services to move them faster through diagnosis to treatment. Now Phelps’ new state-of-the-art PET/CT scan, the latest in cancer imaging technology, offers patients the world-class care they need, all in one place, all close to home.
NYC doctor speaks on ‘tripledemic’: COVID, RSV, and the flu
NEW YORK (PIX11) – The New York City area is juggling waves of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV — or respiratory syncytial virus — in a phenomenon some are calling a “tripledemic” or “tridemic.” NYU Langone’s Brooklyn branch and the borough’s Woodhull Medical Center report there are no intensive care beds available. Dr. Arun Chopra […]
COVID, flu, RSV cases surging in New York: ‘extraordinarily worrying’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — After two years of a COVID-19 lockdown, people have shed their masks and are out and about again enjoying the spirit of the holiday. But that’s raising concern in the medical community as they’re seeing an unsettling surge in COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. That has prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention […]
Extreme weather photographer shares warning signs after suffering stroke
NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- A Queens man whose day job gets him up close and personal with extreme weather opened up Thursday about a very different kind of brush with danger -- his recent stroke.The normally healthy, active storm-chaser is sharing the warning signs.Scott McPartland is used to terrifying moments. The 50-year-old from Rego Park is an extreme weather photographer. Last spring, a different kind of storm stuck. It was also captured on camera, but inside his living room."Aside from documenting the weather, I inadvertently documented my own stroke, because it happened in front of my security cameras," McPartland...
naturallycurly.com
Ouidad Unveils a New Flagship Curl Salon in New York City
Ouidad has been the reigning authority in curly hair care for the past 30 years for their signature approach to curl care and they have just opened a new flagship location in Flatiron, New York City. Curlies can get excited for a destination that will be modern, sleek, and designed to accommodate growing clientele with a range of educational offerings for professional stylists looking to hone their skills in curl education.
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
rooseveltislanddaily.news
What was it like living in New York City in the early 20th Century?
Have you ever wondered what it was like to live in New York City during the early 20th century? Well, today we’re taking a little trip back in time to explore what life was like for people living in one of the most iconic cities in America. From the bustling streets of Manhattan to the cobblestone roads of Brooklyn, there’s so much history waiting to be discovered.
NYC bill aims to find $2B in savings off audit of city worker health costs
A City Councilwoman introduced legislation Wednesday she hopes will help reign in sky high hospital bill prices by creating a new office of healthcare accountability. Julie Menin (D-Upper East Side) hopes the new office will be able to find as much as $2 billion in savings by auditing exactly how much city workers are paying for their health care at various hospitals and making recommendations on ways to lower the prices. She says that hospitals are not transparent about how much procedures cost, and that is boosting prices. “We are in one of the most difficult budget crises the city has...
These 2 brothers from Staten Island have a knack for helping people get out of debt
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It all started when family members of Adem Selita, 31, and Dino Selita, 42, were struggling to pay off their credit card debt. After helping some family members and friends, the Selita brothers, who reside in Dongan Hills, seemed to develop a knack for solving people’s debt problems -- so much so they made it their career. But after working for well-known debt relief companies in Manhattan, the Selitas saw an opportunity to branch out on their own.
NYC deed theft ring targeted elderly residents, stole their homes in Queens, AG says
According to the indictment, the defendants impersonated the homeowners by using forged driver's licenses and Social Security cards and closed on the properties with forged signatures on deeds and documents.
wrnjradio.com
Two Atlantic Health System hospitals earn 2022 Leapfrog Top Hospital Award for outstanding quality and safety
Highlighting its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, two Atlantic Health System hospitals were named Top Hospitals nationally by The Leapfrog Group. Morristown Medical Center was named a Top Teaching Hospital, and Chilton Medical Center was named a Top General Hospital. Announced Tuesday, the Leapfrog Top Hospital award...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Thousands in benefits stolen through card skimming across NY
Lawyers for thousands of New Yorkers who had their public benefits stolen through automatic teller machine and credit-card “skimming” fraud are urging city and state officials to recoup people’s stolen money and upgrade to cards with better protections. Officials from the Legal Aid Society and the Empire...
MTA reassigns last remaining subway token booth agents
The employees have been reassigned to work as station agents to support customer service needs more effectively.
The Jewish Press
Statewide NY Minimum Wage to Rise on Dec. 31
The minimum wage in New York State – outside New York City – will rise on the final day of 2022. The current minimum statewide minimum wage is $13.20, but will rise by a dollar to $14.20 per hour on the day before Jan. 1, 2023. In New...
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
